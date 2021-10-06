U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.00
    -20.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,072.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,572.50
    -82.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.60
    -12.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.36
    +0.43 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6790
    +0.2070 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,724.84
    +2,324.96 (+4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.43
    +52.06 (+4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

AlzeCure Pharma Develops Novel Analgesic Drug Based on Nobel Prize-Winning Discoveries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the its novel clinical candidate drug ACD440 for peripheral neuropathic pain, is based on the seminal discoveries of TRPV1 by Prof. Julius, and for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2021.

David Julius, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Physiology and Morris Herzstein Chair in Molecular Biology and Medicine at UC San Francisco, has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. His work has focused on how we can sense heat, cold, and chemical irritants, leading to new insights about the fundamental nature of pain and new targets for pain therapy. His fundamental research led to the identification and cloning of the specific protein responsible for the sensation of burning pain, TRPV1, in 1997.

ACD440 is a clinical-stage TRPV1 antagonist that is being developed as a new topical, local treatment for neuropathic pain. The candidate drug, which was incorporated via an important strategic in-licensing arrangement carried out in January 2020, has its origins in Big Pharma and is based on strong scientific grounds. The compound is being developed as a topical gel for local use, thereby keeping the systemic exposure very low, while the local concentration of the compound can be kept high for maximum analgesic effect.

"It is fantastic news that these seminal findings by professor Julius receive the appropriate attention. The discovery of TRPV1 and its link to pain perception is something that we have made use of in our ACD440 program," said Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure.

In December 2020, AlzeCure initiated a phase Ib clinical trial with ACD440 to assess both tolerability and early signals of efficacy. The positive study results were communicated according to plan in April 2021. AlzeCure is currently preparing for a phase II study with the candidate drug.

"About 50 percent of patients do not respond to current first-line treatment and there is a need to identify analgesics with improved efficacy as well as with a better risk-benefit ratio, said Martin Jönsson, CEO at AlzeCure. A potent topical compound acting by inhibiting the TRPV1 channel would be a novel non-opioid mechanism to obtain an analgesic effect without the associated side-effects observed with the existing therapies."

TRPV1 are specialized cation channels, primarily expressed in sensory neurons. TRPV1 are activated by e.g. heat, acidic pH and capsaicin in "hot" peppers, and play a crucial role in heat sensation and nociception. They are sensitized from noxious stimuli, leading to inflammatory conditions and pain. In chronic pain states, TRPV1 are up-regulated on neurons, have reduced activation thresholds, and cause an increased perception of pain. Interestingly, it is also upregulated in the skin of individuals with many types of neuropathic pain.

"Neuropathic pain is an area with major medical need and associated with impaired quality of life and current treatments rarely provide adequate pain relief," said Märta Segerdahl, CMO at AlzeCure. "In all, an estimated 7-8 percent of the adult population worldwide suffers from pain with neuropathic elements."

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development to an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

About Neuropathic pain
Neuropathic pain affects approximately 7-8 percent of the total adult population. Some patients, with indications such as diabetes and HIV, are affected to a greater extent, where approximately 25 and 35 percent respectively of the patients experience neuropathic pain.

Peripheral neuropathic pain is the result of various types of damage to the nerve fibers, such as toxic, traumatic or nerve compression injuries as well a metabolic and infectious diseases. Common symptoms are painful tingling that can be described as "pins and needles", or choking or burning pain, as well as the feeling of getting an electric shock. Patients may also experience allodynia (pain caused by a stimulus that usually does not cause pain) or hyperalgesia (increased pain from a stimulus that normally provokes pain).

The market for neuropathic pain is characterized by a major medical need in all indications and in all major markets, where only about 50 percent of patients respond to existing treatment.

The patient population will grow, among other things, due to an aging population and increased number of long-term cancer survivors and increasing prevlance of type-2 diabetes.

The global market for neuropathic pain was valued at $11 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $25 billion by 2027.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO And Johan Sandin CSO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma develops novel analgesic drug based on Nobel prize-winning discoveries

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666981/AlzeCure-Pharma-Develops-Novel-Analgesic-Drug-Based-on-Nobel-Prize-Winning-Discoveries

Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Loses Effectiveness Against Infection Over Time. What To Know.

    The efficacy of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine against infection dropped over the course of five months, but protection against hospitalizations remained consistent, according to a real-world study.

  • NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

    Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especial

  • AstraZeneca seeks emergency US approval for COVID antibody drug

    The drug could protect those who may not develop a robust immune response to vaccines.

  • Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

    Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • Thermo Fisher sued over use of Henrietta Lacks' 'immortal' cells

    A local life sciences giant has found itself at the center of a battle over profits from "HeLa" cells, a cell line unethically taken from a Black woman named Henrietta Lacks in the 1950s.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • Could a New COVID Pill Crush Vaccine Sales?

    Merck (NYSE: MRK) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics soon may bring a game-changing product to market. The companies last week announced positive results from a clinical trial testing their investigational pill to treat coronavirus. This is great news for the companies and for the general public.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    The European Medicines Agency authorized a third dose of Moderna's vaccine for immunocompromised individuals.

  • AstraZeneca seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody treatment

    AstraZeneca has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve its COVID-19 antibody treatment that would act as a long-acting drug mainly for those with compromised immune systems. The drugmaker — which was among the first to create a COVID-19 vaccine — said its antibody treatment, AZD7442, is a first of its kind therapy that utilizes long-acting antibody protection. “First and foremost we ...

  • EXCLUSIVE: Annovis Bio's Parkinson's Candidate Improves Speed, Motor Function Vs Placebo

    Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has announced efficacy data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating ANVS401 in Parkinson's disease (PD). Data from 54 patients found that once-daily ANVS401 was superior to placebo in improving motor function. ANVS401 was well-tolerated and safe, with no adverse effects related to treatment observed. Related: Annovis Bio's Stock Trading Higher As Alzheimer's / Parkinson's Candidate Shows Cognitive Improvement. Compared to the placebo group, statistically significant improv

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Merck's new COVID-19 pill 'not a replacement for the vaccine': Doctor

    Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary, Critical Care Medicine at the University of Virginia Dr. Taison Bell joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Eli Lilly Stock: Buy on the Dip?

    If investors are looking for an example of just how volatile even large-cap stocks can be, they can look to Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) recent price activity. At its mid-August peak, Eli Lilly was trading at 34 to 35 times its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance of $7.80 to $8 for this year. Based on analysts' expectations for 15% annualized earnings growth over the next five years, that gave it a price-to-earnings-growth ratio well above 2.

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Here's When Your Boosters May Come

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about COVID-vaccine booster shots and the possibility of people getting a second J&J shot, or even mixing vaccines and said "we anticipate we will have our next steps in our booster vaccination campaign for those people in a few short weeks." Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already H

  • 3 Cal Berkeley dropouts take Nobel Prize findings to next level

    They're addressing a shortage of bioinformaticians, specialists who analyze data generated by biologists as they manipulate genes in search of which ones might cause cancer, heart disease, aging or other conditions.

  • Booster Shot For J&J Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions

    Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.