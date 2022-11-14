AlzeCure presents at Aktiespararna and Carlsquare

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company is participating at Aktiespararna's event Digitala Aktiekvällen on November 16, and at Carlsquare's investor day on November 17, where CEO Martin Jönsson will present the company's latest developments, including the planned rights issue. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

Aktiespararna's Digitala Aktiekvällen

The presentation will be held in Swedish and live streamed via http://www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live and via Aktiespararna's YouTube-kanal.

When: November 16 at 18:00 CET

More information: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/digitala-aktiekvallen-16-november-2022

Carlsquare's investor day focused on Life science

The presentation will be held in English and live streamed via https://youtu.be/44-USPlfLGk.

When: November 17 at 10:00 CET

Where: Infront Direct Studios, Kungsgatan 33, 2 floor, Stockholm

More information: https://carlsquare.com/sv/events/carlsquare-bjuder-in-till-investerardag-pa-temat-life-science/

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug projects. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as arthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

