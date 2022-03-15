U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.00
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    -79.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,044.75
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.20
    -9.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.92
    -6.09 (-5.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.80
    -29.00 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.39 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.86
    +2.11 (+6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3037
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9500
    -0.2320 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,615.25
    -461.36 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.26
    +2.08 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.43
    -91.04 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

AlzeCure Presents New Clinical Data with ACD856 at Alzheimer's Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALZCUR.ST
  • AC6.F

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's presentation at the Alzheimer's conference AD/PD 2022, on new clinical data with its lead drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856, which is being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease, is now available in its entirety on the company's website.

The presentation, titled Results From a Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Study in Healthy Volunteers of ACD856, a Positive Modulator of Neurotrophin Trk-Receptors, was given by project manager Boel Nilsson, and contains new clinical data from the phase I SAD study with ACD856, the lead drug candidate in the NeuroRestore project. Data from the study, aiming to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ACD856 in humans, demonstrate that ACD856 has a very good tolerability and safety profile without any significant safety findings at the doses evaluated. Additionally, the substance had a very good pharmacokinetic profile with high bioavailability and a suitable half-life for once daily dosing. ACD856, which is a positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA and BDNF/TrkB mediated signaling, has in previous preclinical studies been shown to improve cognition and memory capabilities and is primarily being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

"Our new clinical data with ACD856, demonstrating good tolerability as well as good pharmacokinetic properties, are important positive steps in the continued clinical development of the drug candidate," says Boel Nilsson.

"We are of course very happy with these positive data and are now looking forward to the results from the ongoing phase I Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) study which we expect to read out during the summer. The drug candidate ACD856 is based on a new mechanism of action with a great potential for symptom-relieving and memory-improving effects in diseases such as Alzheimer's", says Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

Abstract authors include Boel Nilsson, Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure, Dr. Matthias Rother, Medical Program Director and Dr. Märta Segerdahl, CMO at AlzeCure.

The abstract and the poster are available on AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore
NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

About Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 45 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,000 billion USD globally in 2018. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute. The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure presents new clinical data with ACD856 at Alzheimer's conference

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693101/AlzeCure-Presents-New-Clinical-Data-with-ACD856-at-Alzheimers-Conference

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 40% Upside Potential

    The markets were already on shaky ground at the onset of 2022, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ramped upped the volume significantly. Apart from specific segments that could benefit from the ongoing invasion -- defense and energy stocks with little exposure to Russia readily come to mind -- most segments are in risk-off mode, while the market is spooked by soaring commodity prices, with the added danger of US inflation hitting its highest level in 40 years not making the macro conditions an

  • Vaccine Stocks Pfizer, Moderna Pop As 'Deltacron' Emerges, China Locks Down

    Vaccine stocks popped Monday after Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a fourth Covid shot is necessary "right now."

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Nektar Therapeutics Loses 60% Its Value As Bristol Myers-Paired Melanoma Test Flops

    Adding Nektar's most advanced drug to Bristol Myers' Opdivo didn't improve outcomes for melanoma patients — leading NKTR stock to crash Monday.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Pfizer's CEO Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    We've come a long way since March 2020. Following the most recent surge of the Omicron variant, COVID numbers have significantly declined over the last month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have fallen more than 28 percent in the last week alone, and hospitalizations are also down by more than 27 percent. As a result, vaccine mandates and mask requirements all across the U.S. are being pulled back—making it seem as though the pandemic is on its way

  • Ascendis Pharma's Hypoparathyroidism Trial Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoints

    Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) announced topline data from its Phase 3 PaTHway Trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism (HP), a condition in which the body produces abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH). 78.7% of TransCon PTH-treated patients achieved serum calcium levels in the normal range and independence from therapeutic levels of conventional therapy, compared to 4.8% for patients in the control group. The data also exhibited a statistically significant decre

  • This Common Cleaning Product Could Be Hurting Your Liver, Experts Warn

    Does it ever feel like you never stop cleaning? We are constantly putting in the work to keep our homes tidy and comfortable, but unfortunately some of the products we are using to aid us in this mission may be causing more harm than good. When buying cleaning products, it's all too easy to assume that if it's sold on the store shelf, it's safe to use. Now, the Cleveland Clinic and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have each issued warnings about one cleaning product in particular that could

  • Pfizer CEO says a fourth booster shot 'is necessary'

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary to continue to help keep hospitalizations manageable and sicknesses more mild. "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Bourla said while appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation.""It's...

  • Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe

    Fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later in 2022, according to the head of Pfizer Inc., who said that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years.

  • If You Have This COVID Test at Home, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

    Although COVID rapid tests for home use were scarce and hard to come by earlier in the omicron wave, the kits are again widely available and ubiquitous. High-risk individuals; people required to tests for events, school, or job duties; and anyone who's extra conscious about transmission likely has a stockpile of tests at home right now. If you do, you'll want to check your inventory: There's a new recall that affects at-home COVID rapid tests. Read on to learn which tests are being recalled, why

  • Nektar's stock falls 44% after experimental therapy fails to work in melanoma patients

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 44.7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a combination of its experimental therapy bempegaldesleuk in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Opdivo failed as a treatment for melanoma. The companies had tested the combination against Opdivo in a Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma. After discovering the combination did not meet the study's prim

  • Jones Soda releasing cannabis-infused drinks

    Jones Soda unveiled cannabis-infused drinks, syrups and gummies.

  • Here Are 6 Expert-Approved Sleep Habits That Will Keep You From Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night For Good

    The results were some of the most deep and consistent sleep I've had in months.View Entire Post ›

  • Pfizer CEO says fourth COVID shot will be needed, shots for young kids could start in May

    The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. said Sunday that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years, and that fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later this year.

  • Moderna president: 4th vaccine dose only necessary for certain groups

    A fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will likely only be necessary for elderly and immunocompromised people but not for the general public, Moderna president Stephen Hoge told Business Insider on Monday.Why it matters: His words are in contrast to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's comments on Sunday, who said that fourth doses will be necessary in order to maintain manageable levels of hospitalizations and mild infections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets

  • Pfizer CEO Says Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Dose 'Is Necessary'

    Pharmaceutical head Albert Bourla said it is preparing to submit data to the FDA that would show the effectiveness of receiving a second booster shot.

  • Why Sanofi Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) stock slid after its drug candidate, amcenestrant, to fight a common type of breast cancer, failed to slow the progression of the disease in the Phase 2 AMEERA-3 trial. Results from the Phase 2 trial showed that the drug amcenestrant, given as a pill, did not have the desired effect compared to standard endocrine treatment against locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. No new safety signals were identified, and the safety profile of amcenestrant in AMEERA-3 was con