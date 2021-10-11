U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

AlzeCure Presents at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13

2 min read
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company is participating at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13 at 10:55 CEST, where CSO Johan Sandin will present the company's latest developments. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion together with representatives from AlziNova and BioArctic and moderated by Redeye's analysts.

The presentation will be held in English and live streamed via https://www.redeye.se/events/815803/neurology-seminar-cns-3 . The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ .

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development to an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

Image Attachments

Johan Sandin CSO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure presents at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667525/AlzeCure-Presents-at-Redeye-Neurology-CNS-Seminar-on-October-13

