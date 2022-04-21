U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

AlzeCure Publishes New Data on NeuroRestore and ACD856 from Alzheimer's Conference

4 min read
In this article:
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's presentations at the Alzheimer's conference 2nd Swedish Meeting for Alzheimer Research, regarding the research platform NeuroRestore and its primary drug candidate ACD856, are now available in their entirety on the company's website.

The presentations, entitled Results From a Single Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers of ACD856, a Positive Modulator of Neurotrophin Trk Receptors, and A Positive Modulator of Neurotrophin Receptors Improve Cognition and Mitochondrial Function, were given by Kristin Önnestam, Clinical Project leader, and Cristina Parrado-Fernández, Senior Scientist. The results presented include new data from the clinical phase I Single Ascending Dose study which shows that ACD856 shows a good safety and tolerability profile in humans as well as suitable pharmacokinetic properties, which supports the further clinical development of the substance. ACD856, which is primarily developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, is being tested in an ongoing clinical phase I Multiple Ascending Dose study that is expected to be read out in the summer of 2022.

Results from the conference also exhibited new preclinical data showing a dose-dependent positive effect of the NeuroRestore substance AC-0027136 on mitochondrial function, which is particularly interesting as impaired mitochondrial function is common in disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. The results also showed that AC-0027136, like ACD856, had a positive effect on long-term memory in aged animals.

"The results we presented show that the NeuroRestore platform and its leading drug candidate ACD856 show good properties for the further clinical development in Alzheimer's disease with potential for both memory-enhancing and disease-modifying effects", said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The presentations and abstracts are available on AlzeCure's website : https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/publications.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore
NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure publishes new data on NeuroRestore and ACD856 from Alzheimer's conference

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698305/AlzeCure-Publishes-New-Data-on-NeuroRestore-and-ACD856-from-Alzheimers-Conference

