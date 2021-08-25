U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,313.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,373.75
    +18.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.30
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.38
    -0.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -13.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.35
    +0.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3720
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7650
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,018.82
    -1,757.79 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.24
    -41.47 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.30
    +11.52 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January – June 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - June 2021 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"The AlzeCure team continues to make good progress according to plan, in high-profile areas that are becoming increasingly relevant, such as the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of a new drug for Alzheimer's disease, the first in 18 years, which is expected to boost interest in the Alzheimer's field. During the second quarter, we communicated positive data from our Phase Ib clinical trial of ACD440 for neuropathic pain and are now preparing for a Phase II trial and a pre-IND meeting with the FDA. We also focused on running the Phase I clinical trial for ACD856 in Alzheimer's disease and on further developing compounds in our preclinical pain project, TrkA-NAM, with the aim of choosing a drug candidate for the project in the second half of 2021. Thus we have once again closed the books on yet another positive and very active quarter at AlzeCure."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for April - June, 2021
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

  • Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

  • Loss for the period totaled SEK -15,693 thousand (-18,407).

  • Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.42 (-0.49).

  • Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 82,030 thousand (160,057).

  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 77,915 thousand (153,325).

Financial information for January - June, 2021
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

  • Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

  • Loss for the period totaled SEK -38,655 thousand (-32,191).

  • Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -1.02 (-0.85).

  • Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 82,030 thousand (160,057).

  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 77,915 thousand (153,325).

Significant events during the period January - March, 2021

  • The company appointed Märta Segerdahl Storck, MD/PhD, to serve as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Märta took up the position on April 1 and is responsible for our clinical development activities. She is also part of AlzeCure's management group.

Significant events during the period April - June, 2021

  • On April 19 the company received, slightly ahead of plan, positive and significant efficacy data from the phase Ib clinical trial with the drug candidate ACD440 for neuropathic pain. It was also well tolerated as a topical treatment.

  • Eva Lilienberg was elected to serve on AlzeCure's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on May 17. Eva further strengthens the company with her broad international regulatory and commercial experience.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development to an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

Contact:

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

Attachments

Alzecure Q2 2021 ENG

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661270/AlzeCure-Publishes-its-Interim-Report-for-January-June-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Here's My Next Target as Nvidia Stock Hits All-Time Highs

    Nvidia continues to crank out new highs, but the stock doesn't look like it's finished just yet. Let's look at the chart.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • Robinhood Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    2021 has seen the emergence of the meme stock. The phenomenon’s rise has been facilitated by Robinhood Markets (HOOD), whose modus operandi is based on the notion investing should be open to all and sundry. As befitting a stock closely correlated to meme stocks and crypto, since its splashy IPO less than a month ago, HOOD shares have been volatile, as the Street tries to assess what prospects lie ahead for the trading disruptor. One analyst to have made up his mind on the matter is Mizuho’s Dan

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Stocks, Futures Steady; China Tech Rebound Stalls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. futures were steady as a rebound in Chinese technology shares stalled and markets settled into a holding pattern ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole policy symposium later this week. The Stoxx Europe 600 index posted a modest gain at the open, while contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated after the indexes reached fresh records on Tuesday. A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech names struggled to extend this week’s rally amid lingering concerns about

  • The S&P 500 Has Been Soaring. These 10 Stocks Are Still Cheap.

    Opportunities for investors may lurk in the shares of Micron Technology, Unum, PulteGroup, and others.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...