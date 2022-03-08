AlzeCure receives positive indicative clinical data with ACD856 in development for Alzheimer's disease

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced new indicative data from the ongoing clinical phase I MAD study with ACD856 showing that the substance reaches the brain, the target organ for the substance which is developed as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

ACD856, which is the company's leading drug candidate in the NeuroRestore platform, is currently undergoing a clinical phase I MAD study (Multiple Ascending Dose). The purpose of the study is to evaluate safety and tolerability after repeated dosing of different doses of the substance, but also to study the concentration of the substance in the body. AlzeCure has now received key data showing that ACD856 reaches the brain in relevant concentrations, something that supports the further development program for the drug candidate as oral treatment of, among other things, Alzheimer's disease.

"With these positive data showing that NeuroRestore ACD856 effectively crosses the blood-brain barrier and reaches the brain in high and relevant concentrations, we can move on to the next step - a signal detection study where the aim is to study early effect signals," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma. This project has been fully developed by AlzeCure, from molecule to clinical studies, and shows the organization's ability, breadth and capacity," continues Martin Jönsson.

ACD856 and the other substances in the NeuroRestore platform stimulate several important signaling systems in the brain, which can lead to improved cognition. Preclinical studies have shown that AlzeCure drug candidates strengthen the communication between nerve cells and improve cognitive ability including learning and memory functions.

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

