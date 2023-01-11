AlzeCure selects CD and enters next development phase with Alzstatin ACD680 against Alzheimer's

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company has chosen a candidate drug (CD) and started the preclinical development phase with the company's preventive and disease-modifying candidate drug Alzstatin® ACD680.

ACD680 is being developed within AlzeCure's Alzstatin platform, with the aim of developing a preventive and disease-modifying drug for the early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In the project, a CD has now been selected which will continue into the preclinical development program, which includes preclinical safety and tolerability studies, as well as formulation work and stability testing.

In Alzheimer's disease, a protein, amyloid beta (Aβ42), accumulates into larger aggregates, such as plaques, which have a harmful effect on nerve cells and their function. ACD680 is a so-called gamma-secretase modulator (GSM), which constitutes a promising class of small-molecule Aβ42-lowering anti-amyloidogenic substances for preventive and disease-modifying treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The GSM thereby affects the production of the very building block of the harmful amyloid aggregates and exhibits several key properties that distinguish it from antibody treatments, including that it can be taken in tablet form, easily crosses the blood-brain barrier and can be produced more cost-effectively.

"With Alzstatin, we want to offer a preventive and disease-modifying treatment against Alzheimer's in the form of an oral therapy, which is non-invasive for patients. In addition to affecting an important disease mechanism, ACD680 also derives from a new series of molecules that, among other things, are expected to provide benefits from a patent perspective, with a significantly longer patent period," said Gunnar Nordvall, project leader and Director of Medicinal Chemistry at AlzeCure.

"We are very pleased to have begun preclinical development with ACD680. We hereby build further on the communicated strategy to strengthen the project portfolio with the development of several candidates in parallel and also demonstrate AlzeCure's capacity in terms of development and delivery. With the increased interest in the Alzheimer field, we see exciting commercial opportunities for Alzstatin going forward," said AlzeCure's CEO Martin Jönsson.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

About Alzstatin®

AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform, Alzstatin, consisting of disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates, focuses on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ), such as Aβ42, in the brain. Aβ42 plays a key pathological role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. The drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform modulate the function of the enzyme gamma secretase. Gamma secretase acts like a pair of scissors and cuts Aβ42 out from a longer protein known as APP. The sticky Aβ42 clumps together giving rise to the amyloid plaque so typical of Alzheimer's disease. The candidates in the Alzstatin platform affect enzyme function so that it instead cuts out shorter forms of the Aβ peptide, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which in addition to them not being sticky and not forming aggregates, also have a restrictive effects on Aβ42 aggregates already formed. This means the drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform have two separate but synergistic effects that together contribute to a stronger anti-amyloidogenic - and thus more potent - disease-modifying effect. This specific mechanism of action differentiates it from biological therapies, e.g. antibodies. Moreover, small molecules such as Alzstatin, have several other advantages, including easy and non-invasive administration as tablets or capsules. Small molecules will also generally pass more readily through the blood-brain barrier to reach its target, the brain.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure selects CD and enters next development phase with Alzstatin ACD680 against Alzheimer's

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734810/AlzeCure-Selects-CD-and-Enters-Next-Development-Phase-with-Alzstatin-ACD680-Against-Alzheimers



