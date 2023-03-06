Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 9,503.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
Advancements in Diagnostics and Therapeutics Driving Growth in the Alzheimer's disease Market: Opportunities for Players in an Expanding Landscape
Burlingame, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,231.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market:
Increase in number of clinical trials conducted on AD is expected to drive the market growth. According to an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in May 2022, as of January 25, 2022 (the study's index date), 172 clinical trials were being conducted globally with 143 different AD agents as per clinicaltrials.gov. The pipeline contained 31 drugs in 47 Phase 3 studies, 82 compounds in 94 Phase 2 trials, and 30 agents in 31 Phase 1 trials. Drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms make up 6.9% of the agents in trials, while disease-modifying therapies make up 83.2% of the total. Symptomatic cognitive boosting treatments make up 9.8% of the agents in trials. Drugs in studies include a wide range of therapeutic targets, including almost all Common Alzheimer's Disease Research Ontology (CADRO) categories. About 37% of the candidate compounds in development are modified versions of medications already approved for use in other conditions. In order to meet recruitment standards, a total of 50,575 participants are required, for all currently active clinical trials.
Increasing demand for safe and effective Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market
For instance, in June 2021, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had granted breakthrough therapy designation for donanemab, its investigational antibody therapy for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company also intends to submit a biologics license application under accelerated approval pathway based on data from the phase 2 study.
Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5181
Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2021
Market Size in 2022:
US$ 6,231.1 Mn
Historical Data for:
2017 to 2020
Forecast Period:
2022 to 2030
Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR:
5.4%
2030 Value Projection:
US$ 9,503.1 Mn
Geographies covered:
Segments covered:
Companies covered:
Luye Pharma Group, Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., Grifols, S.A., AbbVie Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merz Pharma, Eisai Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Corium, Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Growth Drivers:
Restraints & Challenges:
Key Market Takeaways:
The global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among people about novel diagnostics and therapeutics for AD. For instance, in March 2021, the Alzheimer’s Association launched ‘More Time’, a campaign to increase awareness and demonstrate the strong desire by those living with or facing Alzheimer's for a disease-modifying treatment in U. S. The campaign included full-page print advertising, digital advertising, social media, and email marketing, as well as online town hall meeting. People affirmed their support over 1.1 million times, and the campaign received more than 90 million media impressions.
Among product, diagnostics segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing collaborations by the key players. For instance, on March 1, 2022, Quanterix, a life sciences company and Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. As part of the partnership, Quanterix will receive a non-exclusive, global license to Lilly's proprietary P-tau217 antibody technology for potential future use in in vitro diagnostic applications as well as products and services for research use only.
Among region, North America is expected to hold the dominating position in the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, owing to increasing approvals for the advanced techniques for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in the region by the regulatory bodies. For instance, on May 4, 2022, Fujirebio, a subsidiary of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc., which is a producer and supplier of in vitro diagnostics products, announced that it had received approval of its product Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio (1-42/1-40) in vitro diagnostic test for FDA marketing authorization for the assessment of Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market include Luye Pharma Group, Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., Grifols, S.A., AbbVie Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merz Pharma, Eisai Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Corium, Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5181
Market Segmentation:
Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Product:
Therapeutics
Cholinesterase Inhibitors
NMDA Receptor Antagonists
Others
Diagnostics
Brain Imaging
CSF Test for Alzheimer’s Disease
Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Region:
North America
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
By Country
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
By Country
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
By Country
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
By Region/Country
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
Related Market Intelligence Reports:
Digestive Drugs Market, By Type (Branded and Generic), By Drug Class (5-aminosalicylates, GI stimulants, Laxatives, Antacids, H2 Antagonists, Antidiarrheals, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others), By Application (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030
Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Product Type (Branded Peptide and Generic Peptide), By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Disease, Respiratory Disease, Infectious Disease, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral Administration, Parenteral Administration, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com