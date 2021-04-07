U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.95
    -1.99 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,365.30
    -64.94 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,681.12
    -17.26 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.41
    -25.75 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.34
    -0.99 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    -0.0120 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7100
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,606.29
    -1,330.02 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.02
    -41.75 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,891.50
    +67.95 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 5,647.5 Million By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·4 min read

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 5,647.5 Mn by 2027.

North America takes a strong lead in the Alzheimer’s disease treatment market. Factors responsible for the growth of regional market involves high prevalence of the disease, with rising cases resulting in spreading awareness of early diagnosis of the disease, accelerated demand for advanced therapies and diagnostic tool with modified drugs are the factors that contribute to its fullest for the North American regional growth of Alzheimer’s disease treatment market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market will grow stupendously in the coming years by recording the largest CAGR for the Alzheimer’s disease treatment market. Notable improvements in healthcare infrastructure and surge in awareness regarding early detection of the disease followed by the treatment options bolster the regional market growth in Asia Pacific region. Government through collaborations is better performing for Alzheimer’s disease fuel the regional market growth.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2554

Department of Science & Technology (DST) through Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI) is working together for the development of the better solution for mental disorders like Alzheimer & Dementia for determining early detection methods, psychological interventions, better therapies, and rehabilitation programs.

Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is the prominent factor that boosts the overall market growth

According to Bright focus Foundation, globally at least 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia disorders. According to the United Nations, Alzheimer’s disease is more prevalent than its population. The estimates show that rates could exceed 152 million by 2050. Further statistics show that between 2000 to 2016 deaths attributed to Alzheimer’s disease increased by 139% while those attributed to the number one cause of death-heart disease decreased by 6%. This increased statistics reflect changes in patterns of reporting deaths on death certificates over time as well as increase in the actual number of deaths caused by Alzheimer’s.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/alzheimers-disease-treatment-market

Segmental Analysis

Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is segmented based on drug class and distribution channel.

By drug class, the market is segmented based on cholinergic, memantine, combined drug, AChE inhibitors, and immunoglobulins. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online sales.

By drug class, cholinergic drugs will record significant market share in the coming years due to prominent pharmacological actions like delaying loss of mental abilities for people suffering from mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Based on distribution channel, hospital pharmacy is recording significant segmental growth from the past and will continue the trend of dominance in the coming years.

Some of the leading competitors are Allergan, Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., Merz Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Biogen, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, VTV Therapeutics, TauRx, Eli Lilly and Company., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., AC Immune, AB Science, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Bayer AG, and among others.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Some of the key observations regarding the Alzheimer’s disease Treatment industry include:

  • In January 2020, Biogen announced the acquisition of a novel clinical stage asset with application in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease from Pfizer, Inc. Biogen plans to develop a phase 1 asset for the treatment of sundowning in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Irregular Sleep Wake Rhythm Disorder (ISWRD) in Parkinson’s disease.

  • In July 2020, UCB announced a collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. for developing antibody treatment for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. The collaboration enhance more research, patient centric development approach, and leading experience in neurological diseases offering holistic view towards the unmet needs and potential for an effective anti-Tau antibody for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease like Alzheimer’s disease.

  • In November 2019, Green Valley announced the approval of Oligomannate for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. It is considered a novel drug that is approved for Alzheimer’s disease globally. This new product approval will provide a new treatment option to fight Alzheimer’s disease for patients and is already available for sale in China since 2019.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2554

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2554

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting


Recommended Stories

  • JP Morgan boss plans for 'significantly' less office space

    Jamie Dimon's shareholder letter includes thoughts on home working and Brexit - Europe has "upper hand".

  • KKR closes $15 billion fund targeting consumption and urbanization in Asia

    KKR has just closed $15 billion for its Asia-focused private equity fund, exceeding its original target size after receiving "strong support" from new and existing global investors, including those in the Asia Pacific region. The new close came nearly four years after KKR raised its Asian Fund III of $9.3 billion and marks the New York-based alternative asset management titan's ongoing interest in Asia. It also makes KKR Asian Fund IV one of the largest private equity funds dedicated to the Asia Pacific region.

  • Channel 4 Contributes $1.3 Billion to U.K. Economy and Supports 10,000 Jobs, Report Finds

    U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 contributes £992 million ($1.36 billion) to the economy and supports 10,600 jobs, a new report has found. The report, by consulting firm EY, was commissioned by Channel 4 and released on Wednesday. In 2018, the broadcaster announced a major shift in focus with its ‘4 All The U.K.’ strategy […]

  • EU drug regulator finds link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

    "One plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is an immune response, leading to a condition similar to one seen sometimes in patients treated with heparin," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. The findings come as a major hurdle in the global fight against the pandemic and a shift in the stance of the regulator, which had last week backed the vaccine and said there was no increased risk of blood clots in general from the shot. It is also a blow to AstraZeneca, which was a frontrunner in the race for making an effective vaccine against COVID-19 ever since it began working with the University of Oxford.

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Stands By Controversial DeSantis Vaccine Story: It ‘Speaks for Itself’

    CBS/60 MinutesCBS News is standing by its much-maligned 60 Minutes report on Florida’s vaccine rollout, which has prompted backlash from grocery chain Publix, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative media, and some Democrats.The network has largely come under fire for suggesting that there was a link between Publix’s $100,000 donation to DeSantis and Florida’s partnership with the retailer for vaccine distribution. Publix has since called this an “irresponsible suggestion” and that any connection between campaign contributions and vaccine distribution is “absolutely false and offensive.”Besides offering no substantive evidence to support that damning claim, CBS only aired an edited portion of DeSantis’ response to one of their reporters at a press conference, resulting in the Republican governor going on a media blitz and accusing the network of “a reckless disregard for the truth.”Sunday, Sharyn Alfonsi investigates allegations that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made decisions about COVID vaccine distribution favoring wealthy or connected individuals, including a supermarket chain that recently donated to the governor's PAC. https://t.co/VbVdXJ3xxv pic.twitter.com/6mbxfMdgPg— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 2, 2021 In a brief statement on Monday, a CBS spokesperson said 60 Minutes edited DeSantis’ remarks for “clarity,” adding that the program “used the portion of the Governor’s over 2-minute response that directly addressed the question from the correspondent.”In a lengthier statement on Tuesday, however, the network specifically took issue with Democratic Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, who has called the network’s reporting “intentionally false” and said they declined his offer to provide additional insight on vaccination efforts.“When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, 60 Minutes reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the governor,” the network said. “We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined; We spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice, but he declined to be interviewed on camera for our story until well after our deadline.”CBS News added: “The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue. Counter to his statement yesterday, we also spoke on the record with Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner. For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 Minutes have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions. Our story Sunday night speaks for itself.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israel risks tensions with Biden by striking Iranian ships

    Israel could be risking escalation with Iran and tensions with the Biden administration by continuing to strike Iranian ships — a risk that is exacerbated by Israel's political crisis and dysfunctional interim government.Why it matters: An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the same day the Vienna talks opened.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backstory: Over the last two years, Israel has been engaged in a secret military campaign to sabotage dozens of Iranian ships and tankers which had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.This campaign was kept under the radar until it was reported several weeks ago by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.Around the same time, the Iranians belatedly retaliated by attacking two Israeli-owned ships in the Gulf. Tuesday's attack was an Israeli response.What they're saying: The Pentagon was quick to tell reporters that the U.S. wasn't involved in the attack, and U.S. officials later told the New York Times that Israel was responsible. The Israeli government has been silent on the attacks other than general statements against Iran.The attacks could complicate U.S.-Iran nuclear diplomacy and the Biden administrations efforts to end the war in Yemen. What next: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due in Israel on Sunday. The regional escalation with Iran will be one of the main topics in his discussions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Covid vaccines: Can Australia blame its woes on Europe?

    Australia says the EU's move to block an AstraZeneca order is to blame for its vaccine delays.

  • Samsung’s new Galaxy A phone lineup includes its cheapest 5G model yet

    Between the Galaxy S21 series and the foldables it plans to release later this year, Samsung is pretty much set with premium smartphones. For anyone who doesn’t want to drop flagship levels of cash, though, Samsung just pulled back the curtain on a bevy of new affordable models for the US, including the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone yet.

  • Why Shares Of BP Are Up By 4% Today?

    The stock gained more than 20% year-to-date.

  • Oil prices slip despite stronger economic outlook

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices eased on Wednesday after earlier gains despite prospects for stronger global economic growth as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran opened the possibility of an easing of sanctions on its oil exports. Prices were higher earlier in the session, buoyed by improving economic data. "Optimism on the global economic outlook boosted sentiment in the crude oil market," analysts from ANZ bank said.

  • Oil Gains With Stronger Growth Outlook Allaying Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as a brighter outlook for economic growth and summer travel eased concerns around the impact of a resurgent coronavirus.Futures in New York closed 1.2% higher on Tuesday after easing off session highs as U.S. equities weakened. Oil prices remained supported by the International Monetary Fund’s stronger global growth forecast of a 6% expansion this year and the U.S. government’s expectation for rising gasoline demand this summer as Americans get back on the road.“We’ve gotten to a point of somewhat equilibrium,” and the market “is in an in-between spot,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “To maintain gains, we’re going to have to see the economy pick up and energy demand continue to rise.”Prices were little changed after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report that U.S. oil inventories fell 2.62 million barrels last week. The report also showed a nearly 4.6 million-barrel gain in gasoline stockpiles, while distillate supplies also rose.Oil rallied 22% in the first quarter as the rollout of vaccines spurred optimism that demand would rebound, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies kept a tight rein on supply. While the consumption recovery in countries like the U.S. is picking up steam, the global rebound remains shaky. In India, state-run refiners are looking to buy less crude from Saudi Arabia as demand in the Asian nation is poised to dip amid a resurgence of Covid-19, and relations between the two countries sour over prices.“With supply-side support dwindled, marginal price action in oil markets will now shift to demand dynamics, without as much of a safety blanket from the supply side,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. “While the demand outlook is expected to improve substantially into the second half of the year, and should keep markets on a tightening path, near term markets are likely to be balanced rather than in hefty deficits as they have been,” weighing on prices.Meanwhile, investors are also watching whether a nuclear deal with Iran is resurrected. Iran said multiparty talks in Vienna were “constructive,” though the chances of a breakthrough are seen by analysts as slim. Diplomats will meet again in Vienna on Friday to continue negotiations, lead Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said.The oil market’s bullish backwardation structure has flattened in recent weeks, with the closely-watched spread between the nearest December contracts down by over $2 a barrel from its March peak. The decline suggests weakening expectations for the health of the market.Still, in the U.S., gasoline demand is expected to clock in at about 13% higher this summer compared to last, although not yet back at 2019 levels, according to the Energy Information Administration.On the supply side, restraint from American shale producers is seen holding firm. In a separate report, the EIA slashed its oil production forecast through next year, while Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at an online conference that “too much investment” would be required to get domestic output back to a roughly 13 million barrel-a-day peak.See also: The U.S. Cut its Oil Supply Outlook While OPEC+ Boosts OutputFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan’s BitFlyer Has a New President – Again

    BitFlyer replaced its company president and introduced its first non-Japanese director in its latest management reorganization.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Jokowi Backs Central Bank Mandate to Aid Indonesia’s Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is backing a push to expand Bank Indonesia’s mandate to include bolstering the economy, throwing his public support behind a legislative move that some analysts see as risking the central bank’s independence.Bank Indonesia shouldn’t just manage the currency, but also should support sustainable economic growth and job creation, Jokowi, as the president is known, said Wednesday in an interview in Jakarta. After a year when Indonesia struggled with its first recession in two decades, the economy is set to grow as much as 7% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, he added.“Of course I support Bank Indonesia to add growth and job creation to its mandate,” he said in a discussion at the presidential palace, where anti-virus measures included masks, face shields and clear screens on the table. He added: “Bank Indonesia will remain independent.”The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index of shares extended gains to 0.6% after his remarks, while the rupiah reversed an earlier loss to strengthen 0.1% to 14,495 a dollar.The president’s comments will be finely parsed by global investors, who last year were shaken by a similar attempt to increase government oversight of the central bank. Any pushback could worsen pressure on the rupiah and government bonds, which in recent months have been battered by a sell-off in emerging-market assets.Deliberations should continue on financial-sector reform to ensure a quick response by all authorities, including the central bank, during times of crisis, Jokowi said.The discussion hasn’t reached the issue of whether there should be a supervisory board to oversee the central bank and the Financial Services Authority, known as OJK, he added.Independent Target“Adding growth and jobs creation to the BI’s mandate is unlikely to be a problem for the market as long as their ability to set their targets independently is maintained,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore.Indonesia is not alone in reexamining the burden-sharing arrangements that arose between governments and central banks amid the pandemic. New Zealand and Brazil have told monetary authorities to expand their mandates, while Turkey fired its monetary policy chief over disagreements on the interest rate.A government expanding the central bank’s mandate doesn’t necessarily mean its independence is threatened, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“Even if Bank Indonesia were to be formally tasked with supporting economic growth, I doubt it would materially change the way they currently conduct monetary policy,” he said. “The bank has been clear that maintaining a stable rupiah and keeping inflation low provides the best environment for economic growth.”Others foresee difficulties if the bank’s mandate is expanded.“Markets will be worried that Bank Indonesia will have to shift the goal posts and tolerate higher inflation and a weaker rupiah to support growth and employment,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore. “This may backfire and result in greater volatility and unpredictable policies, especially in times of crisis.”Aggressive StimulusIndonesia has been able to limit the economic fallout from Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak thanks to aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Gross domestic product shrank 2.1% in 2020, Indonesia’s first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis, but that was a shallower slump than what most countries in the region experienced.GDP is likely to contract 0.5% in the first three months of the year before this quarter’s rebound, Jokowi said.In addition to expanding the monetary authority’s mandate, the president is pushing for financial-sector reform that supports better coordination between Bank Indonesia, the OJK and the Deposit Insurance Agency for a faster response in times of crisis. The reform should also prepare the country to regulate the digital economy, he added.Vaccine PriorityIndonesia may find it tricky to convince investors the central bank’s autonomy will be protected, according to Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. The proposed changes to the bank’s mandate come at a time when the government is still relying on Bank Indonesia to buy up a significant amount of debt in the face of waning market appetite.“A better way to time these reforms is when things are a lot more normal and the government has more time to focus on discussing these issues in detail,” Paracuelles said.The vaccine program takes priority in the president’s mind. Indonesia can expect the program to slow down in the next few months as supply dwindles due to vaccine nationalism elsewhere, before picking up in July when the country is set to receive as many as 80 million doses a month, Jokowi said. That supply boost will lead cases to drop drastically -- a boon for consumer sentiment.“Manufacturing, factories, industries are already working,” he said. “What hasn’t risen drastically and returned to normal is consumption.”(Adds analyst comment in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rupee Tumbles on Worries RBI’s Bond Plan May Add to Money Glut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled by the most in almost two years, with some analysts saying the central bank’s formal plan to buy bonds will add to a liquidity glut.The rupee dropped 1.6%, the biggest fall since August 2019, to close at 74.5650 per dollar. The central bank said Wednesday it will buy one trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, in addition to its existing liquidity operations.“A defined primary liquidity infusion via the bond program is de-facto a secondary QE of RBI,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This will imply massive narrow money growth and primary liquidity which is clearly going to put depreciation pressure on INR.”The unwinding of carry trades by offshore traders and dividend payout by a corporate also hurt the rupee, according to two Mumbai-based traders who didn’t want to be identified as they aren’t authorized to comment publicly. The central bank wasn’t also seen stepping in to prevent the fall, they said.The loss on Wednesday has turned the rupee into Asia’s worst performer for the month. A surge in virus infections is also rekindling concerns the authorities may bring back stricter and wider lockdowns. India’s richest state Maharashtra, that houses the financial hub Mumbai, has ordered company employees to work from home and has also shut shopping malls.“Markets are nervous due to the worsening Covid situation in India, and talks of lockdowns potentially becoming nationwide, and more prolonged rather than what is just announced in Maharashtra, said Unnati Parekh, head of currency derivatives at Kanji Pitamber & Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.