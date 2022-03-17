U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Alzheimer Drugs Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Alzheimer Drugs Market Research Report Are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AstraZeneca, Biogen, AbbVie Inc., ALLERGAN, other players

Pune, India, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is fueling the demand for Alzheimer’s drugs which in turn is driving the global Alzheimer Drugs Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled Alzheimer Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist, Combination Drugs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026.

The healthcare industry is of the biggest industry in the world comprising of different segments including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, healthcare equipment, diagnostic devices, healthcare services, and others. Stakeholders in the healthcare industry are witnessing a shift from traditional practices towards a novel way of diagnostics due to the growing application of the Internet of Things (IoT) in this sector. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for personalized and low-cost devices is positively influencing the Alzheimer Drugs Market growth, resulting in innovation and technological development of the products, diagnostic methods, and treatment.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/alzheimers-drugs-market-101033


Market Growth Factors:

The active study of Alzheimer’s drug by pharmaceutical industries and research institutes for creating a strong pipeline for effective therapy is predicted to encourage growth of the global Alzheimer Drugs Market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) currently, 50 million people are affected by dementia, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing cases of Alzheimer’s disease around the world have led towards high demand for Alzheimer’s drugs, which in turn is boosting the global Alzheimer’s drugs growth.

  • Increasing Adoption of Enhanced Medicines and Treatments to Fuel Demand for Treatment Options.

  • Expanding Research and Development Efforts to Accelerate Market Growth.

  • Rising advancements

  • Increasing demand for GIS services by businesses

  • The Collaboration Between Eli Lilly and AC Immune Will Aid Growth


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/alzheimers-drugs-market-101033


However, discontinuation of clinical trials for Alzheimer’s drugs by leading pharmaceutical companies which is resulting in limited treatment options and thus creating a global economic burden by increasing the nation’s annual treatment cost against Alzheimer’s drugs development and disease treatment. This factor is predicted to hamper the growth of the global Alzheimer Drugs Market during the forecast period. For instance, Eisai and Biogen, Co., Ltd., declared the termination of phase 3 clinical trial of ENGAGE and EMERGE designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Increasing R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies Will Propel Growth

The active study of Alzheimer's drug by pharmaceutical industries and research institutes for creating a strong pipeline for effective therapy is predicted to encourage growth of the global Alzheimer's drugs market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) currently, 50 million people are affected by dementia, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing cases of Alzheimer’s disease around the world have led towards high demand for Alzheimer’s drugs, which in turn is boosting the global Alzheimer’s drugs growth. However, discontinuation of clinical trials for Alzheimer’s drugs by leading pharmaceutical companies which is resulting in limited treatment options and thus creating a global economic burden by increasing the nation’s annual treatment cost against Alzheimer’s drugs development and disease treatment.

This factor is predicted to hamper the growth of the global Alzheimer’s drugs market during the forecast period. For instance, Eisai and Biogen, Co., Ltd., declared the termination of phase 3 clinical trial of ENGAGE and EMERGE designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/alzheimers-drugs-market-101033


Leading Players operating in the Alzheimer Drugs Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

  • Novartis AG,

  • Pfizer Inc.,

  • Eli Lilly and Company.,

  • Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

  • AstraZeneca,

  • Biogen,

  • AbbVie Inc.,

  • ALLERGAN,

  • other players


Global Alzheimer Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

  • Cholinesterase Inhibitors

  • N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist

  • Combination Drugs

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

By Application

  • North America (USA and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/alzheimers-drugs-market-101033


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


