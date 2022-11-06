U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,754.75
    -24.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,264.00
    -164.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,801.75
    -88.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.30
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.19
    -1.42 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.60
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9929
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0071 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1800
    +0.5260 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,879.04
    -419.97 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.28
    +10.24 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,438.01
    +238.27 (+0.88%)
     

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Predicted Is Expected to Reach USD 13 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease across both the developed and developing countries drives the growth of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market. Based on drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would display the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market was estimated at $6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10900

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$6.1 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$13 Billion

CAGR

8.1%

No. of Pages in Report

310

Segments Covered

Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease across both the developed and developing countries

Opportunities

Advancements in treatment, and drug discovery techniques,

Covid-19 scenario-

  • Patients who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease were more vulnerable to be infected by coronavirus.

  • Rise in number of Covid-19 infection in patients with Alzheimer’s disease led to increase in demand for Alzheimer’s therapeutics during the pandemic period.

The global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market is analyzed across drug class, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.0% throughout the forecast period. The N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist segment is also assessed in the report.

By distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacy segment held nearly three-fifths of the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in 2021, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2031. The online pharmacy segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The hospital pharmacy segment is also analyzed through the report.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10900

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market report include AbbVie Inc., Biogen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and Lupin. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication, and Technology:

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030


AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Individual investors account for 52% of Endeavour Group Limited's (ASX:EDV) ownership, while institutions account for 18%

    A look at the shareholders of Endeavour Group Limited ( ASX:EDV ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group...

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Production Hit; Big Meta Job Cuts Seen

    Futures fell. Apple iPhone 14 Pro production has been hit by China Covid curbs. Meta Platforms is expected to announce big job cuts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

    If there's an upside to a down market, it's that it can at least temporarily put great companies on sale at bargain valuations.

  • Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week

    According to The Wall Street Journal, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

    The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now. Three Fool.com contributors think Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM), Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock crashes this year are once-in-a-decade buying opportunities. Billy Duberstein (Qualcomm): It's not often one gets to buy a wide-moat stock like Qualcomm for under 10 times earnings, but investors have that opportunity today.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Artificial intelligence (AI) advances continue to transform the technology industry. Its ability to take on tasks that previously required human intervention holds the potential to change the world while it benefits the stocks that put it to effective use.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.

  • US Stock Futures, Oil Fall on China’s Covid Zero: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor appetite soured, sending US equity futures and commodities lower after China affirmed its Covid-Zero policy stance. The dollar advanced against major currencies on its appeal as a haven asset. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyHouston Mogul’s $75 Millio

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • Is Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading At A 49% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by estimating the...

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Oil falls as China sticks to strict COVID policy

    Oil prices fell more than 2% at the start of Asia trade on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures dropped $1.58, or 1.6%, to $96.99 a barrel by 2336 GMT, after hitting as low as $96.50 earlier. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...