Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Report Research 2022: Increasing Gap of Unmet Need of Effective Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics (2022 Edition) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Pipeline Assessment (By Molecule Type, By Route of Administration, By Pipeline Phase)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alzheimer's disease Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis has 101 active drugs undergoing several stages of clinical trials.



The Alzheimer's disease Therapeutics Pipeline is driven by an increasing gap of unmet need of effective therapeutics that can cure Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, life expectancy has increased due to various healthcare reforms in major economies such as the U.S., Japan, and China. This has resulted in a large geriatric population which is the age group most affected by the disease.



Alzheimer's prevalence is rising rapidly and despite decades of research, the disease remains incurable. The majority of therapeutics target symptom reduction and slowing the progression of the disease. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved aducanumab (Aduhelm) for the treatment of certain cases of Alzheimer's disease in June 2021 and this is the first drug approved for Alzheimer's disease in decades.



Eisai, Biogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, AZTherapies, Cerecin, Neurotrope, AC Immune, Cassava Sciences, AB Science, Anavex Life Sciences, Athira Pharma, Denali Therapeutics Inc., and other notable companies are developing therapeutic candidates to improve the Alzheimer's Diagnosis and treatment scenario.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics in Pipeline by Molecule Type (Small Molecules, Monoclonal Antibody, Vaccine, DNA/RNA Based, Natural products, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Others).

The report analyses the Alzheimer's disease Therapeutics by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Intrathecal, Intranasal, Other).

The report analyses the Alzheimer's disease Therapeutics by Pipeline Phase (Phase I, Phase I/II, Phase II, Phase II/III, Phase III, Phase IV, Preclinical).

The report analyses the Pain Management Drugs Market by Availability (Over the Counter (OTC), Prescription).

The Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The Global Pain Management Drugs Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares.

Also, the major, trends, drivers and challenges as well as Unmet Needs of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Eli-Lily & Co , Elsal Co., Ltd., BioVie, Johnson and Johnson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. H. Lundbeck A/S, Novartis, Cognition Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Biogen.

Key Target Audience

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Companies

End Users (Hospitals and clinics)

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Size Calculation-Top-to-Bottom



4. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

4.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

4.2 Global Medical Spending

4.3 Current Healthcare Expenditure

4.4 Pharmaceutical Spending/capita



5. Competitive Positioning

5.1 Companies' Product Positioning

5.2 Competitive positioning

5.2.1 Eli-Lily & Co

5.2.2 Elsal Co., Ltd.

5.2.3 BioVie

5.2.4 Johnson & Johnson

5.2.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

5.2.6 H. Lundbeck A/S

5.2.7 Novartis

5.2.8 Cognition Therapeutics

5.2.9 Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

5.2.10 Biogen



6. Alzheimer's disease background

6.1 AD Fact Sheet

6.2 Epidemiology

6.3 Causes and Risk Factors

6.4 Diagnosis and Assessment

6.5 Unmet Needs



7. Therapeutics in Pipeline

7.1 Pipeline Scenario

7.2 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Comparative Review



8. Pipeline Analysis



9. Phase I therapeutics Overview

9.1 LY3372993

9.1.1 Drug Description

9.1.2 Outcomes

9.2 Lu AF87908

9.3 anle138b

9.4 ASN51

9.5 CMS121

9.6 IBC-Ab002

9.7 LX1001

9.8 MK-2214

9.9 MK-8189

9.10 ACU193

9.11 NIO752

9.12 ALN-APP

9.13 TB006

9.14 SNK01

9.15 Pepinemab

9.16 GB-5001

9.17 AC-1202

9.18 SHR-1707

9.19 BEY2153

9.20 JNJ-40346527

9.21 APNmAb005

9.22 NPT 2042

9.23 ALZ-101



10. Phase I/II therapeutics Overview

10.1 Posiphen

10.1.1 Drug Description

10.1.2 Outcomes

10.1.3 Collaborators

10.2 PrimeProT/ PrimeMSKT

10.3 TB006

10.4 RO7126209

10.5 DNL593

10.6 BIIB080

10.7 E2814

10.8 Tdap

10.9 ACI-35.030/ JACI-35.054

10.10 ACI-24.060

10.11 IVL3003



11. Phase II therapeutics Overview

11.1 Lecanemab

11.1.1 Drug Description

11.1.2 Outcomes

11.1.3 Collaborators

11.2 Lomecel-B

11.3 AL002

11.4 AL001

11.5 CT1812 (Elaya)

11.6 APH-1105

11.7 ATH-1017

11.8 T-817MA

11.9 Montelukast buccal film

11.10 ABBV-916

11.11 Bepranemab

11.12 TB006

11.13 LY3372689

11.14 MW150

11.15 EX039

11.16 JNJ-42847922

11.17 REM0046127

11.18 Bryostatin 1

11.19 NanoLithium NP03

11.20 AstroStem

11.21 Gantenerumab

11.22 Semorinemab

11.23 Obicetrapib

11.24 ALZ-801

11.25 CY6463

11.26 Crenezumab

11.27 T3D-959

11.28 PMZ-1620

11.29 GV1001

11.30 ACZ885

11.31 PQ912

11.32 APH-1105

11.33 SLS-005

11.34 Flos gossypii flavonoids

11.35 Human Mesenchymal Stem cells (MSCs)

11.36 JNJ-63733657

11.37 IGC-AD1

11.38 TW001

11.39 ABvac40



12. Phase II/III therapeutics Overview

12.1 Tricaprilin

12.1.1 Drug Description

12.1.2 Outcomes

12.2 ANAVEX2-73

12.3 Piromelatine

12.4 AGB101



13. Phase III therapeutics Overview

13.1 Simufilam

13.1.1 Drug Description

13.1.2 Outcomes

13.1.3 Collaborators

13.2 ATH-1017

13.3 Lecanemab

13.4 Nilotinib BE

13.5 Brexpiprazole

13.6 Masitinib

13.7 Remternetug

13.8 Donanemab

13.9 NE3107

13.10 Gantenerumab

13.11 GV-971

13.12 Aducanumab

13.13 TRx0237

13.14 Semagludtide

13.15 BPDO-1603

13.16 AR1001

13.17 KarXT

13.18 AXS-05



14. Phase IV therapeutics Overview

14.1 Choline Alfoscerate

14.1.1 Drug Description

14.1.2 Outcomes

14.2 Ebicomb

14.3 Rivastigmine

14.4 GV-971



15. Preclinical Phase therapeutics Overview

15.1 PMN310

15.1.1 Drug Description

15.1.2 Outcomes

15.1.3 Collaborators

15.2 PRX123



16. Pipeline analysis, By molecule type

16.1 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Comparative Review, by Molecule type



17. Pipeline analysis, By Route of Administration

17.1 Alzheimer's Therapeutics Comparative Review, By Route of Administration

