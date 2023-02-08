Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size to increase by USD 3.99 billion; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.99 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 8.76%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market

Regional analysis

By region, the global alzheimers disease therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing funding for the development of novel therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's disease will facilitate the AD therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period. Buy the report

Company profiles

The alzheimers disease therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers Alzheimer disease therapeutics products such as NAMENDA XR.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers Alzheimer disease therapeutics products such as Galantamine Tablets USP 4mg, 8mg and 12mg.

Eisai Co. Ltd. - The company offers Alzheimer disease therapeutics products such as ADUHELM.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers, increasing awareness of alzheimers disease, and the strong pipeline coupled with approval of therapeutics. However, the high cost of therapeutics development might hamper the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the alzheimers disease therapeutics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By drug class, the market is segmented into cholinesterase inhibitors, N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonists, and other drug class. The cholinesterase inhibitors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the Key Data Covered in this alzheimer's disease (AD) therapeutics market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive AD therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the AD therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AD therapeutics market vendors

Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 138 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Biogen Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Neuronascent Inc., Novartis AG, Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Spinogenix Inc., T3D Therapeutics Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Drug Class

5.3 Cholinesterase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other drug class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

10.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.7 H Lundbeck AS

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

10.9 Lupin Ltd.

10.10 Novartis AG

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

