U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.20
    +3.37 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,534.83
    +34.98 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.76
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.84
    -13.23 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.86
    -0.23 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    +24.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.65 (+2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0580 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7530
    -0.6690 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,241.65
    +1,994.48 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,153.13
    +26.64 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.54
    +19.31 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's Diagnostics Accelerator Provides Bold Vision for Developing Biomarkers for Every Alzheimer's Drug Target

·5 min read

Biomarkers--catalysts for critical improvements in disease diagnosis and clinical trials--are focus of new report that details their essential role in a robust Alzheimer's research pipeline

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's (ADDF) Diagnostics Accelerator (DxA) issued a report today detailing its work to accelerate the validation of new biomarkers—non-invasive and affordable methods for diagnosing Alzheimer's earlier than ever before, including before symptoms begin.

(PRNewsfoto/ADDF)
(PRNewsfoto/ADDF)

Biomarkers are also essential to developing new Alzheimer's drugs because they help researchers enroll the right patients in clinical trials and track their progress. Biomarkers are used in most of the phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in today's robust and diverse clinical trial pipeline. The Amyvid® PET scan, a biomarker that was developed with early funding from the ADDF, was a critical component of the phase 3 trials that led to approval of Aduhelm™, the first new Alzheimer's drug in 17 years. The U.S. FDA approved Aduhelm based on biomarker data from patient scans showing rapid clearance of amyloid plaques from patients' brains. Two other drugs that received FDA breakthrough designation in June—lecanemab (Eisai and Biogen) and donanemab (Eli Lilly)—also used the Amyvid PET scan work to measure reductions in amyloid deposits in the brain.

"Biomarkers are important for not just one drug, but a diverse armament of drugs that can be combined for personalized medicine—the future of managing Alzheimer's," said Howard Fillit, M.D., Founding Executive Director and Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, a nonprofit that currently supports over 30 active clinical trials, one of the largest Alzheimer's portfolios worldwide. "We are focused on investing in drug targets and biomarkers that reflect the many biological pathways involved in neurodegenerative dementias, including inflammation, misfolded proteins, and other mechanisms affected by aging that may contribute to this complex disease."

The DxA is a collaborative research initiative funded by leading philanthropists including ADDF Co-Founder Leonard A. Lauder, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, the Dolby family, the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, and The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, among others, to fast-track the development of affordable and accessible diagnostic tools and biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

"The ADDF's Diagnostics Accelerator has a bold vision of a day in the near future when several blood tests, eye scans and even digital monitoring can tell us for sure who has Alzheimer's just as easily as we can tell who has high cholesterol, diabetes or an infection," said Niranjan Bose, Ph.D., Managing Director, Health & Life Sciences at Gates Ventures. "The DxA is looking at possible tools for early detection of Alzheimer's that may help patients take preventive steps years before symptoms are detected."

The DxA is born out of the ADDF's long-standing commitment to investing in a wide range of biomarkers to speed the discovery of drugs to treat, prevent and cure Alzheimer's.

Strategic, business focused investments foster bold ideas, attract additional funders

The principles guiding DxA funding are aligned with the ADDF's venture philanthropy approach, which combines scientific and business acumen to seek out, assess and fund high-risk, high-reward research programs. The thorough due diligence process that underpins DxA investments not only helps fund programs with a high likelihood of succeeding, but it can also bolster important investment decisions from others.

Since its 2018 launch, the Diagnostics Accelerator has made up to $38 million in investments in over 30 research programs worldwide. Many of these programs have leveraged DxA support to generate the data needed to secure additional venture capital, large commercial investors, funding from the National Institute of Aging and new partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

High-quality research sought and funded on an ongoing basis

The DxA encourages researchers from academia and biotechnology companies to learn more about DxA funding priorities and submission of proposals. The DxA encourages submission of applications for blood and other peripheral markers, including saliva and urine. DxA also encourages applications for research into digital markers using a variety of technologies, including wearable devices, mobile and table apps, smart home systems, virtual and augmented reality platforms, and desktop and web apps.

"The first critical step in finding drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's is being able to diagnose patients," said Dr. Fillit. "In the short term, this will help us get the right people enrolled in clinical trials. But these same tests will eventually be a powerful tool in helping physicians provide precision treatments to Alzheimer's patients."

About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $168 million to fund over 650 Alzheimer's drug discovery and biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

The Diagnostics Accelerator research initiative is dedicated to accelerating the development of affordable and accessible biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and advance the clinical development of more targeted treatments. Through translational research awards and access to consulting support from industry experts, this program will challenge, assist, and fund the research community in both academia and industry to develop novel peripheral and digital biomarkers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alzheimers-drug-discovery-foundations-diagnostics-accelerator-provides-bold-vision-for-developing-biomarkers-for-every-alzheimers-drug-target-301354644.html

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • What Rinvoq's Positive News Means for AbbVie

    If the drug can overcome JAK inhibitor-class concerns, it could capture share in the growing atopic dermatitis market.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Could Soar If Moderna's Scary Prediction Comes True

    The virtual-care leader's fortunes could be linked to what happens next with COVID-19 -- at least, for now.

  • FDA Authorizes U.S.’s First Covid-19 Booster Shots

    The move allows recipients of solid organ transplants and other equally immunocompromised people to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

    Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react

  • Moderna stock rallies after FDA OKs booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for most at-risk adults

    Shares of Moderna Inc. ran up 3.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the Food and Drug Administration authorized a third shot of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for immunocompromised adults. The booster shot will be for people who have undergone organ transplants, who are undergoing chemotherapy and those taking chronic medications that can suppress immune systems. "We recognize the need to protect immunocompromised individuals who are at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 d

  • Lili Reinhart Looks Strong AF Rocking A 'Shrek-Colored' Bikini On A Balcony

    The actress opens up about learning to love her body.

  • Pfizer, Moderna seen reaping billions from COVID-19 vaccine booster market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Drugmakers Pfizer Inc, BioNTech and Moderna Inc are expected to reap billions of dollars from COVID-19 booster shots in a market that could rival the $6 billion in annual sales for flu vaccines for years to come, analysts and healthcare investors say. For several months, the companies have said they expect that fully inoculated people will need an extra dose of their vaccines to maintain protection over time and to fend off new coronavirus variants. Now a growing list of governments, including Chile, Germany and Israel, have decided to offer booster doses to older citizens or people with weak immune systems in the face of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

  • FDA says doctors can give an extra COVID-19 dose to some people with weak immune systems. This is the first authorization for a booster shot in the U.S.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Thursday authorized an extra COVID-19 booster shot for some people with compromised immune systems in a move that underscores the risk that the virus still poses to vaccinated Americans.

  • FDA authorizes booster vaccine dose for people with weak immune systems, and WHO to test 3 drugs as possible treatments for hospitalized COVID patients

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems late Thursday, as the delta variant continues to spread fast across the U.S.

  • Houston Schools Defy Governor; Moscow Death Record: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The board of the Houston Independent School District, the seventh-largest U.S. school system, voted to require masks for students and teachers in class and on buses when classes begin Aug. 23. Three teachers and a teacher’s assistant in Florida’s Broward County died of Covid-19 this week, NBC 6 reported, citing the teachers’ union president.U.S. regulators cleared giving a third vaccine dose to people with weakened immune systems to improve protection for those with impaired respo

  • If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

    After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even le

  • Vaccine Stocks Fly On Booster Shot OK, But Their Run Could Be Short-Lived

    Vaccine stocks popped Friday after the FDA authorized a third dose of their Covid shots from some immunocompromised people.

  • Pfizer Says It Would Take This Long to Make a Delta Variant Vaccine

    The Delta variant has raised new concerns for people in the U.S.—even those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccine companies are scrambling to find a solution, and many Americans are eager for another dose. But with the Delta variant dominating the country, there's some debate over whether it would be best to get a third dose of an existing vaccine or wait for something designed specifically to protect against this highly infectious iteration of the virus. Now, Pfizer has revealed how long it would t

  • WHO director anticipates 100 million more COVID cases globally

    The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the world could see 100 million more cases of the coronavirus by early 2022, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' comments come after the number of recorded COVID cases globally reached 200 million last week, only six months after the world passed 100 million cases. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWHO officials furt

  • What we know so far about mixing Covid-19 vaccines

    Studies are underway for mixing Pfizer’s mRNA shot with AstraZeneca’s viral vector vaccine.In May, 20 people in India's Uttar Pradesh were accidentally administered doses of Covaxin after they took Covishield.

  • Could a malaria drug help treat hospitalised Covid patients?

    Three anti-inflammatory drugs used to treat conditions including malaria, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis will be included in the next stage of a World Health Organization trial hunting for new coronavirus treatments.

  • Chinese Port Closure Offers Glimpse of Autumn Headwinds for Markets

    FDA amends emergency-use authorizations for Covid-19 vaccine boosters, schools open amid soaring infections and political fights, travel industry gets an initial boost, and other news to start your day.

  • Florida gov. announces antibody treatment for virus

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he is launching a rapid response unit to expand the use of monoclonal antibodies and relieve pressure at hospitals that continue to report a rise in COVID-19 patients. (Aug. 12)

  • Check Your Freezer: 59,000 Pounds of Frozen Breaded Chicken Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

    At least 28 people in eight states have contracted the illness so far.

  • What’s really causing your midlife spread – and how to fix it

    I do my 75 minutes’ of vigorous weekly exercise, and easily hit the Government target of two hours and 20 minutes of “brisk walking” (even if some of it is on the way to buy bagels). My arms, legs and shoulders are in pretty good nick. So why then am I left with a squishy tyre around my belly?