AM General Features Innovative and Collaborative Vehicle Transformations at Eurosatory 2022

·4 min read

PARIS , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobility solutions provider, AM General, is returning to the Eurosatory 2022 Defence & Security International Exhibition.  The company is excited to feature products demonstrating its commitment to leading the industry with continuous transformation, both meeting and exceeding the current and future demands of the modern battlefield.  This year, AM General has partnered with highly regarded defense companies to showcase the versatility of both the HUMVEE Saber™ light tactical vehicle and Soft Recoil Technology. The exposition will take place in Paris, France, June 13-17, 2022, Hall 5, Booth #B397 – U.S. Pavilion.

Left: HUMVEE Saber is redefining survivability with 360-degree kinetic and blast protection in a truly light tactical vehicle. Right: AM General/Mandus Group collaborated with Supacat to bring the HMT Extenda Mk2 with 105mm Light Gun with Soft Recoil Technology Concept to life.

"It's exciting to be back in Paris after a four-year hiatus. Eurosatory provides us a great opportunity to engage with global customers and display our innovative solutions based on their unique requirements," said Jim Cannon, AM General President and CEO. "Industry collaborations have led to the HUMVEE Saber Reinforced Security Concept and the Supacat 105mm HMT Extenda Mk2 concept, two examples of how breakthrough technology can be further customized and enhanced."

Based on the proven and battle-tested HUMVEE vehicle platform, the HUMVEE Saber is redefining survivability with 360 degree kinetic and blast protection in a truly light tactical vehicle. For Eurosatory, AM General partnered with Elta North America, to upfit the vehicle with a mobile Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) that is designed to track, identify, and deter/defeat various UAS while the vehicle is in motion. Additionally, the vehicle features MBrace®, an advanced occupant protection system by IMMI, to add head and neck protection during adverse events. Finally, the vehicle also features innovative electronics from ArmorWorks that allows for enhanced situational awareness with multiple field view options with thermal and infrared camera operation. The technology insertions by leading industry partners add higher levels of security and survivability to an already rugged, mobile, and highly protected light tactical vehicle.

The company is also displaying the versatility of Soft Recoil Technology (SRT), which is currently undergoing characterization tests by the U.S. Army and can be integrated into existing weapons systems and mounted on indigenous vehicles. AM General and Mandus Group have teamed up with Supacat to display the HMT Extenda Mk2 upfitted with a 105mm light weight gun containing SRT, transforming the vehicle into a more lethal mobile weapons system. The HMT Extenda MK2 is a light tactical vehicle that can be simply and easily integrated with equipment, which provides protection for the crew and vehicle in a variety of theatres. Mounting the 105mm gun with SRT onto the vehicle allows for "shoot and scoot" capability – it can quickly deploy, fire, and displace, increasing survivability from counter battery fire.

The HMT Extenda MK2 showcases the flexibility of the AM General /Mandus SRT and its ability to convert existing light vehicle platforms into self-propelled howitzer systems.  Phil Applegarth, Director of Supacat explains, "the integration of the 105mm Light Gun Barrel and the AM General/Mandus Soft Recoil System onto the Supacat HMT Extenda Mk2 converts the platform into a long-range artillery vehicle, providing enhanced mobility, avoiding static positions, and enticing counter fire. The ability to fire and maneuver without pulling a trailer exists with Soft Recoil Technology, protecting both the crew and vehicle – this is why we are working with this technology.  Protecting lives is at the heart of everything we do."

AM General representatives and our industry partners will be available to discuss not only the innovative vehicles on display, but also the wide variety of mobility solutions in their product portfolio, as well as provide in-depth information on engineering and logistics services, award-winning global supply chain management, field service support, as well as parts and equipment warranty support.

About AM General

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Their global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions them to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on their long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. From the iconic HUMVEE vehicles to the next-generation HUMVEE Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

Media Contact: Deborah Reyes
Global Marketing and Communications Director / AM General
E-mail: deborah.reyes@amgeneral.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/am-general-features-innovative-and-collaborative-vehicle-transformations-at-eurosatory-2022-301565551.html

SOURCE AM General LLC

