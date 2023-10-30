'I am Kenough': Barbie unveils new doll inspired by Ryan Gosling's character

The Ken doll is sculpted in Ryan Gosling’s likeness, and wears the hoodie that became super popular after the film's release.

Ken is no longer just Ken.

Ryan Gosling's much-loved character has been made into a doll by Mattel, Barbie’s parent company said in a statement.

"Until recently, Ken has always been… just Ken, but through the 'Barbie' movie, fans identified with and celebrated Ryan Gosling’s performance of Ken’s self-discovery," Mattel said in a statement. "His Kensformation built demand, as fans were eager to emulate the now iconic on-screen moment."

The doll, which is sculpted to the likeness of Gosling, wears the headband and horse charm necklace from his “Mojo Dojo Casa House” outfit. But instead of the white faux fur coat and leather vest, he dons a tie-dye "I Am Kenough" hoodie, which Mattel says was the most successful Matte Creations drop to-date.

“Like Barbie, Ken is not an easy character to fully portray,” says designer Linda Kyaw-Merschon. She especially liked the “whimsical toyetic notes” in Gosling’s performance.

Who created Barbie? Get to know the history, facts of the iconic doll's origins

'Lasso Way': Barbie unveils three new dolls inspired by Apple TV+ comedy 'Ted Lasso'

"The doll celebrates Kenergy, while signifying that we are all Kenough," said Mattel about the new addition their line up of the "Barbie" movie products.

Linda Kyaw-Merschon, who designed the doll for Mattel, said that she especially liked the “whimsical toyetic notes” in Gosling’s performance.

How to order the 'Kenough Doll'?

As in the movie, Ken wears the headband and horse charm necklace from his “Mojo Dojo Casa House” outfit. But here he’s swapped the white faux fur coat and leather vest for the iconic hoodie.

The made-to-order "Kenough Doll" is available to order on Mattel Creations from 9 a.m. PST on Oct. 30 until 11:59 p.m. PST on Nov. 14 for $50. There is no purchase limit on the item.

However, customers will have to wait for a bit before they can get their hands on the doll as the made-to-order item’s expected ship date may be up to a year from the order date. Buyers will be notified before the order ships, in case they need to update their shipping address.

What is going on? Millions of people are watching dolls play online.

Barbie no party? Union lists Halloween costumes prohibited for striking actors

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Barbie releases new Ken doll inspired by Ryan Gosling's character