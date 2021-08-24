AM LLC Announces Gold Corporate Partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC , a public health firm that supports state and local health departments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, today announced its Gold Corporate Affiliate Partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo) . This partnership is another milestone in AM's overall mission of forming long-term alliances with local health officials to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and help strengthen and protect local communities.

As a gold corporate partner, AM will share promotional materials with NACo's audience, promote content on NACo's Tech Xchange portal, and participate in webinars, workshops, corporate forums, symposiums, and conferences. As a Healthy County Program sponsor, AM will sit on NACo's Healthy Counties Advisory Board and will collaborate with county leaders, health advocates, and corporate partners to identify priorities and to ensure that these stakeholders receive timely and accurate information to make appropriate health decisions for their communities.

"We are excited to support NACo through our new partnership and to participate in events that aid in our effort to bring operational capacity and continuity to our partners at local health agencies. We look forward to partnering with the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) and attending their annual symposium to engage with caucus leaders," said Erin Joanna Thames, Chief Operating Officer at AM LLC. "We are equally excited to meet with NACo's members to learn more about the challenges they face and the support they need so that we can better develop solutions tailored to their needs."

"We appreciate AM LLC's partnership and commitment to America's counties," said Jack Peterson, NACo director of strategic relations. "Counties are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering services, safeguarding public health, and leading the economic recovery. AM's expertise will help lift the work of counties across the country."

AM LLC is currently working nationwide with multiple states and public health agencies on testing, tracing, and vaccination programs. Counties or states that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support, or NACo members looking to connect with AM, should contact Dr. Christopher K Orlea, CPH, CPM at c.orlea@amllc.co .

About AM LLC

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with local public health agencies and community organizations to address large-scale public health challenges. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AM is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your local public health departments with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine quality assurance. Learn more at https://amllc.co/ .

