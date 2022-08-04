U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,786.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,262.50
    -9.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.89
    +0.23 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.11 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5200
    -0.3110 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,114.05
    +360.68 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.00
    +7.26 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,967.99
    +226.09 (+0.81%)
     

AM Resources announces Cease Trade Order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AM Resources Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMRCF
AM Resources Corp.
AM Resources Corp.

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Resources Corporation (“AM” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) announces that it has received a cease trader order (“CTO”) from l’Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) as a result of the Corporation's inability to file its audited annual financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the CEO and CFO certifications, as well as the interim financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2022, including the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Financial Documents”), by their respective filing deadlines of April 30, 2022 and May 30, 2022 (the “Filing Deadlines”). The order will remain in effect until the Corporation files its Financial Documents.

“This situation is due to several factors that are beyond our control. We are working with our auditors to resolve it as soon as possible and we anticipate that we’ll be able to file the Financial Documents no later than August 19, 2022. Once resolved, we will focus on taking the necessary actions to ensure that this does not happen again,” said David Grondin, President and CEO of AM Resources.

The Corporation will provide updates as further information relating to the Financial Documents becomes available.

About AM Resources
AM Resources Corporation (TSXV: AMR) is a mining exploration company with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its Colombian venture.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

David Grondin
AM Resources Corporation
President and Chief Executive Officer
1-514-360-0576
www.am-resources.com



Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Lucid stock drops after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down EV developer Lucid's latest earnings report and its delivery forecasts.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on August 4, 2022. Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com.

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 2.22% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • Walmart lays off hundreds of corporate workers amid restructuring plan

    Walmart has decided to lay off hundreds of workers in its corporate offices.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard launches new fund; TD hit with class action lawsuit

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Vanguard Group officially launched its latest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment fund with partner Baillie Gifford. The Vanguard Baillie Gifford Global Positive Impact Stock Fund became available for investment earlier this month. It has a dual-mandate investment strategy in which portfolio managers target companies that will generate returns as well as positive social and/or environmental impact.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.