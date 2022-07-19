U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,904.46
    +73.61 (+1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,576.79
    +504.18 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,613.92
    +253.87 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.94
    +51.52 (+2.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.19
    -0.41 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.40
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    +0.0088 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    +0.0400 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0068 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9360
    -0.1860 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,865.08
    +525.14 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.53
    +19.68 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

AM Ventures extrudes $100M to support industrial 3D printing

Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

Munich-based AM Ventures just closed a $100 million fund focusing specifically on the early growth stages of industrial and commercial 3D printing applications. Investing internationally, the firm went from a de facto family office to a multi-LP VC firm.

The firm's portfolio to date spans 18 companies across three continents. It lists Headmade Materials, LightForce Orthodontics and Conflux Technology among some of its marquee investments. The picture at the top of this article is the cleanroom at Scrona. The firm led the $9.5 million financing into the ultra-high-resolution 3D printing company that can print finely enough to aid in semiconductor and display manufacturing. 

Scrona has big manufacturing plans for its tiny 3D printing

“The additive manufacturing industry has shown steady and strong growth over the last decade and startups have played a crucial role during this time," Arno Held, co-founder and managing partner at AM Ventures, said in a statement. "We are convinced that startups will continue to be key in providing the innovation required to finally bring the digital world to the real world, and that they will help produce industrial goods in a sustainable manner and thus strengthen supply chains and tackle climate change.”

The fund's LPs include family offices, asset managers, enterprises and small businesses, along with existing portfolio startup founders.

AM Ventures founders
AM Ventures founders

AM Ventures' co-founders and managing partners, Arno Held (left) and Johann Oberhofer (right) Image Credits: AM Ventures.

“The fact that portfolio company founders are now investing in our fund is great validation of our exceptional effort. We are proud of the high-level commitment and trust from prime investors that support us on our mission to leading sustainable additive revolutions,” Johann Oberhofer, co-founder and managing partner at AM Ventures, said to TechCrunch.

I spoke with Arno to find out what's happening in the land of 3D printing. The quotes have been shortened and clarified for readability.

TechCrunch (TC): 3D printing seems a bit niche — why focus your entire venture fund on that industry?

Arno Held (AH): Every time I introduce AM Ventures, I say we are engineers by education, entrepreneurs by passion, and venture capitalists by accident. Somehow we just ended up in VC. We come from engineering or from the industrial 3d printing domain. We were founded by myself and Johann Oberhofer. Both of us have been working in this 3D printing industry for at least a couple of decades. I'm the rookie with only 15 years in this business. Johann co-founded EOS, which even today is still the world's market leader in 3D printing machinery. Back when we started, around 2012, there was a lack of VC investors who [were] willing to invest very early stage in hardware technology, particularly in 3D printing. It was still sort of new or at least new to the mainstream.

Today we are a team of 10 people. We did our first investment in January 2015. Today we have 18 investments in six countries on three continents, and we are proud that pretty much all of our portfolio companies are still here today. Today, we are a technology-focused venture capital firm that can provide a gigantic ecosystem. We only invest in an early-stage startup, when it's three engineers and a PowerPoint deck. We turn those into companies, and we invest in a company if the new investment can provide value to our existing portfolio, and if our portfolio can provide synergies to the new company, and the new team. 

TC: The first fund was a little under $15 million, and you've now raised a second fund. What are you looking to invest in?

AH: The first fund we did started as a more or less family office — or a single LP fund, if you will. This is the second fund, but it's the first "proper" VC fund, with a real fund structure.

We have four categories that we're scouting for. They are hardware, software, materials, and applications. The most attractive thing at the moment is application. Everyone is developing hardware and machinery and materials, but what do you want to do? Ultimately, it's printing parts. Building a manufacturing business. And manufacturing means producing heat exchangers that are much much more efficient than any other conventionally made heat exchanger. It means 3D printing electric motors that can run much further on the same battery charge compared to conventional electric motors. It means filters that are supporting climate tech, or enable decarbonisation, or to fight global warming. These are applications where 3D printing is the biggest weapon in the fight against climate change.

TC: And you are primarily investing in industrial startups based in Europe? 

AH: As a technologically focused fund, we are looking for 3D printing startups everywhere. I don't think that we can afford to limit ourselves regionally — we have to look globally for the best startups.

We don't just look at industrial startups — there are companies coming from the educational space or from the desktop space that we are evaluating. Occasionally we realize that they do have a significant potential on the industrial side. We invest within the industrial space, or in companies with an industrial aspiration. We want to make sure that this manufacturing technology is used to produce products at scale in large volumes; you can only do that in industrial applications.

TC: Do you tend to lead the rounds? 

AH: Absolutely. We also do syndicated deals and co-investments, but for most of our investments, we lead, and we also obtain board seats. In some countries that is harder (it really depends on the governance regime in specific countries), but we want to be involved.

TC: What verticals make you most excited right now?

AH: I'm extremely excited about heat exchangers in electric motors. We have a company that excites us very much: Additive Drives is a startup from Germany. It has developed a very special 3D printed stator (which is a component of an electric motor). By using 3D printing technology, they can reduce the weight and therefore the material consumption and therefore also the volume of such an electric motor. This motor, with the same battery charge, can extend the runway or the range of a vehicle by a very high amount. Today there are about 80 electric motors in a car. The amount of material and weight that you can save by 3D printing these components results in impressive efficiency gains in an entire vehicle.

Another example is Spectroplast, which is 3D printing silicone for surgery and all different kinds of healthcare applications. It's spectacular because very large corporations with hundreds of engineers in R&D have failed at making industrial silicones workable with additive manufacturing technologies. This team of researchers from Zurich has somehow cracked code and now they are on a really, really good run.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Chipmaker Sells Bond In Defiance of Murky Sector Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is selling its second dollar bond since April, a deal that may offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe world’s

  • New moms won't want to miss these deals

    You won’t believe how much better life with a baby will be when you add these must-haves to your everyday life.

  • Chips Bill Gains Steam in Senate Despite Last-Minute Lobbying

    (Bloomberg) -- A drive in the Senate to quickly pass $52 billion in grants and incentives for US semiconductor manufacturing picked up steam in Congress despite last-minute lobbying for changes.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sai

  • UNLV Schedules Big Ten Foe On The Road In 2027

    UNLV Schedules Big Ten Foe On The Road In 2027 Rebels heading to Southern California Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire Lyle's status is currently unknown at this time UNLV has added a third game to its 2027 non-conference schedule. The Rebels ...

  • These deals are must-haves for new parents

    Raising a child is a daunting task physically, mentally, and financially. Try out deals on essential products for new parents to help manage day-to-day challenges.

  • This 'Easy-to-Use' Hair Dryer Brush for 75% Off Reportedly Gives ‘The Perfect Blowout’ & Is a Great Dupe for the Viral Drybar Brush

    We don’t know how or when it happened, but hair-drying brushes have been all the rage the past few years. Why have just a hairbrush and a blow dryer when you can have one handy tool? It seems like a new one comes out nearly every day. Our eyes have been set on the Drybar […]

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Intel vs. Micron

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) are two of the most important chipmakers in the world. Intel is the largest producer of x86 CPUs for PCs and data centers, and Micron is one of the top suppliers of DRAM and NAND memory chips. Intel shed about a quarter of its value as Micron's stock lost roughly a third of its value.

  • From Property to Lockdowns, What to Watch in China’s Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic outlook for the second half of this year will be determined by the government’s shaky control over coronavirus outbreaks and the property market.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapEarly signs look negative. Daily covid cases have risen to

  • ‘Sometimes it takes a woman’: Nikki Haley teases 2024 presidential run at pro-Israel event

    “If this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise, the next president will shred it on her first day in office,” Haley said Monday night in a pro-Israel speech in Washington.

  • Sen. Warner: Chips bill needs to be on President Biden’s desk ‘before August’

    Sen. Warner (D-VA) stressed the national importance of chips funding and investigating TikTok.

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally as investors assess more earnings

    U.S. stocks climbed at the start of Tuesday's trading session as investors evaluated another round of company earnings.

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae to cut 1,000 jobs as CEO steps down

    The company, which has aggressively bought companies to expand its genetic testing strategy, plans to consolidate lab and office space and narrow international operations as it cuts about a third of its workforce.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stock Popped Today

    Positive sentiment in the broader market and some analysts' comments boosted these electric vehicle stocks.

  • BofA Survey Shows Full Investor Capitulation Amid Pessimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors slashed their exposure to risk assets to levels not seen even during the global financial crisis in a sign of full capitulation amid a “dire” economic outlook, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor