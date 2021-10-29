U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.50
    -20.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,538.00
    -75.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,646.50
    -118.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.00
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.87
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1666
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5750
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,436.23
    +2,312.12 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,496.62
    +77.25 (+5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

AMA: 2021 first-half earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMA
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2021 first-half earnings

  • Half-year revenue growth of +131% (+124% at current exchange rates), with a stable level of losses despite the ramping up of investments

  • Financial structure further strengthened with the €35m of funds raised (net of issue costs) through the initial public offering in July 2021

  • Delayed ramp-up of R&D and additional needs of customers for the industrialisation of XpertEye within their organisations generating a growth gap and a revision of the guidance for 2021-2022

AMA CORPORATION PLC (“AMA”) (ISIN GB00BNKGC5 – ticker ALAMA), a pioneer for assisted reality solutions and a publisher and integrator of B2B software solutions for smart workplaces, is releasing its consolidated half-year earnings at 30 June 2021, approved by the Board of Directors during its meeting on 28 October 2021.

Unaudited consolidated earnings - IFRS (€’000)

First half of 2021

First half of 2020

Change

Revenues

3,935

1,754

+124%

Adjusted gross margin1
% of revenues

2350
59.7%

1020
58.2%

+130%
+1.5pts

Staff costs

(4,622)

(3,363)

+37%

Adjusted EBITDA2

(2,276)

(2,402)

+5%

EBIT

(3,700)

(3,602)

-3%

Financial income (expense)

(230)

(92)

-150%

Income from ordinary operations before tax

(3,930)

(3,694)

-6%

Consolidated net income

(3,202)

(3,502)

+9%

Christian Guillemot, co-founder and CEO of AMA: Driven by the growing digitalisation of frontline workers and the success of our XpertEye solution, we have started to launch significant innovations in the last few months. We have moved on to a new phase with our deployment, enabling our clients to industrialise our solutions on a large scale, for a growing number of equipment and professionals, across various countries. To effectively integrate the information systems of major groups, and meet the challenges involved with interoperability, we need to develop additional applications. These new R&D challenges are reflected in a shift in our business forecasts. With a constantly growing client portfolio, we are continuing to build a market leader for assisted reality serving field professionals”.

2021 first-half earnings: level of loss stable despite the ramping up of investments

For the first half of 2021, the AMA Group recorded €3.9m of revenues, up from €1.7m for the first half of 2020, with 124% growth at current exchange rates (+131% at constant exchange rates). AMA benefited from the robust development of its client portfolio, with both its longstanding clients (84% of growth) and the acquisition of 91 new clients during the first half of this year. The Group ramped up its signing of master agreements and set up its first strategic commercial partnerships in France and globally (Orange Business Services-OBS, TXT, 5G-Tours project, LLVision etc.).

The Group’s gross margin came to €2.3m for the first half of 2021, with a margin rate of 59.7%, a 1.5-point improvement thanks to strong growth in software sales (+275%), which represent 29% of the Group’s revenues for the period.

The strong progress with sales and the improvement in the gross margin during the first half of the year limited the operating loss to €(3.7)m, compared with €(3.6)m for the first half of 2020, offsetting to a great extent the increase in staff costs (+€1.3m). After €(0.2)m of financial income and expenses and €0.7m of tax income, the AMA Group’s consolidated net income came to €(3.2)m.

Financial structure further strengthened with the €35m of net funds raised through the initial public offering in July 2021

At 30 June 2021, net financial debt excluding IFRS 16 totalled €10.4m, compared with €2.5m at 31 December 2020. These data do not take into account the €35m capital increase (net of issue costs) carried out with the initial public offering on Euronext Growth at the start of July, further strengthening the Group’s equity and free cash flow positions by the same amount.

R&D ramp-up extended and additional client requirements for the industrialisation of XpertEye within their organisations, reflected in a growth gap and revised guidance for 2021-2022

AMA is currently working to meet the technological challenges relating to the integration and interoperability of its new applications within its clients’ information systems and their additional needs. Under these conditions, the industrialisation of XpertEye within major groups is being held back. Based on the action plan drawn up, the Group has revised its product roadmap and its revenue assumptions for 2021 and 2022.

This step is vital to ensure the performance of AMA’s open, multi-platform solution, securing its future margins and growth. The Group has also continued to further strengthen its positions with its existing clients and to bring new clients on board: at end-September 2021, AMA had a total of 447 clients, including 126 new clients.

By the end of October, AMA had met 78% of its recruitment targets. The Group has integrated 66 new staff since the start of the year, taking its headcount up to 186.

AMA recorded unaudited consolidated revenues of €1.3m for the third quarter (-18% versus Q3 2020), against the backdrop of a market deterioration linked to the supply chain and production pressures affecting many major industrial firms. For the first nine months of 2021, growth came to 61%, with revenues of €5.3m.

AMA now expects 2021 revenues to reach at least €6.5m, compared with €15.4m initially. AMA will adapt the pace of its sales force recruitment drive over the next few months in order to realign its organisation. AMA expects to see a return to sustained growth from the second half of 2022, driven by the completion of its R&D work enabling the industrial-scale deployment of its solutions and the ramping up of its commercial strategy.

Half-year financial report

AMA Corporation PLC’s financial report for the first half of 2021 was published on 29 October 2021 before start of trading. It is notably available online at www.amaxperteye.com

Next date: 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year revenues: 31 January 2021 (before start of trading)

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain non-factual elements, including but not restricted to certain statements concerning its future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of AMA Corporation PLC’s leadership team. They include various known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could result in material differences in relation to the expected results, profitability and events. In addition, AMA Corporation PLC, its shareholders and its respective affiliates, directors, executives, advisors and employees have not checked the accuracy of and make no representations or warranties concerning the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that is taken from or derived from third-party sources or industry publications. These statistical data and forward-looking information are used in this press release exclusively for information.

About AMA

Whereas most collaborative working tools quickly reach their limits once outside the office space, AMA enables experts to work remotely with frontline workers using a secure software platform combined with video tools that are perfectly tailored to each business.

With nearly seven years’ experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA helps industry and service providers of all sizes, as well as medical establishments, to accelerate their digital transformation. Deployed in more than 100 countries, AMA’s assisted reality platform, XpertEye, addresses a wide range of use cases, from remote diagnostics to inspection, planning and workflow management. Its unique solutions for remote interactive collaboration enable businesses and institutions to increase productivity, speed up resolution times and maximise uptime.

AMA is a fast-growing company with offices in France, Germany, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China (including Hong Kong) and Japan. AMA has a global presence and works across all time zones to forge close relationships with its clients wherever they are. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 – ALAMA). Learn more at www.amaxperteye.com.

Contacts

AMA Corporation PLC
Sonia Papillon
Investor and Analyst Relations
+33 (0)6 70 45 73 41
investors@ama.bzh

Financial Media Relations
Calyptus - Marie Calleux
+33 (0)6 09 68 55 38
ama@calyptus.net

APPENDICES

Unaudited first-half earnings, approved by the Board of Directors on 28 October 2021.
The financial statements at 30 June do not take into account the €35m capital increase (net of issue costs) carried out with settlement-delivery on 1 July 2021.

Condensed half-year income statement

IFRS (€’000)

H1 2021

H1 2020

Revenues

3,935

1,754

Purchases consumed

(1,418)

(450)

Other income

1,997

1,084

Other purchases and external expenses

(1,950)

(1,345)

Staff costs

(4,622)

(3,363)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(1,423)

(1,179)

Other expenses

(219)

(104)

EBIT

(3,700)

(3,603)

Financial income

33

8

Financial expenses

(263)

(100)

Net financial income (expense)

(230)

(92)

Pre-tax income

(3,930)

(3,694)

Corporate income tax income

728

192

Net income for the period

(3,202)

(3,502)

Earnings for the period attributable to owners of the parent

(2,847)

(3,658)

Non-controlling interests

(355)

(155)

Quarterly revenues

Quarterly revenues - IFRS (€’000)

2021

2020

Change

First quarter

2,175

548

297%

Second quarter

1,848

1,196

55%

Third quarter

1,272

1,542

-18%

Condensed half-year balance sheet

IFRS (€’000)

H1 2021

H1 2020

Property, plant and equipment

1,352

832

Intangible assets

6,607

5,461

Rights of use

1,648

1,110

Financial assets

129

108

Deferred tax assets

1,276

504

Non-current assets

11,012

8,014

Inventories

1,634

1,661

Current tax receivables

142

Trade and other receivables

2,646

3,672

Other current assets

2,816

1,834

Cash and cash equivalents

2,001

2,368

Current assets

9,239

9,535

Total assets

20,251

17,549

Share capital

2,427

6,245

Issue premiums

Translation reserves

49

40

Retained earnings

(3,000)

500

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

(524)

6,785

Non-controlling interests

(772)

(745)

Total shareholders’ equity

(1,296)

6,040

Borrowings and financial debt

1,765

2,397

Lease liabilities

1,108

675

Defined benefit plan liabilities

175

171

Provisions

Other liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

3

2

Non-current liabilities

3,051

3,245

Bank overdrafts

5,877

1,128

Current tax liabilities

149

46

Borrowings and financial debt

4,707

1,321

Lease liabilities

549

449

Trade and other payables

2,714

974

Client contract liabilities (deferred income)

2,217

2,487

Provisions

538

538

Other liabilities

1,747

1,324

Current liabilities

18,498

8,267

Total liabilities

21,548

11,511

Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities

20,251

17,550

Half-year cash-flow statement

IFRS (€’000)

H1 2021

H1 2020

Net income for the period

(3,202)

(3,502)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

665

594

Depreciation of intangible assets

758

585

Net financial income (expense)

230

92

Income from disposal of property, plant and equipment

41

2

Cost of share-based payments

1

21

Corporate income tax income

(728)

(192)

Other items

6

(9)

Total adjustments

972

1,092

Total operating cash flow

(2,330)

(2,410)

Change in:

Inventories

(115)

(825)

Trade and other receivables

902

(1,235)

Contract liabilities

(300)

1,178

Advances and deposits

54

45

Trade and other payables

1,725

(16)

Employee benefits and provisions

26

30

Other current receivables / payables

(1,666)

4

Other working capital requirement items

740

6

Total changes

625

(819)

Cash flow from operating activities

(1,604)

(3,229)

Tax paid

(89)

333

Net cash from operating activities

(1,693)

(2,896)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(1,909)

(574)

Income from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

7

17

Capitalised development costs

(1,861)

(1,064)

Investment subsidies (incl. research tax credit offsetting capitalised costs)

121

124

Increase in financial assets

(35)

(36)

Decrease in financial assets

14

2

Interest received

-

-

Net cash from investment activities

(3,663)

(1,531)

Capital increase

-

-

Receipts from new borrowings and financial debt

982

432

Receipts from lease liabilities

1,097

247

Repayment of borrowings and financial debt

(1,421)

(174)

Payment of lease liabilities

(369)

(258)

Interest paid on borrowings and current accounts

(70)

(56)

Interest paid on lease liabilities

(7)

(7)

Net cash from financing activities

212

184

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(5,144)

(4,243)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

1,240

2,342

Impact of the change in exchange rates on cash held

28

(27)

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June

(3,876)

(1,928)


1 The adjusted gross margin corresponds to the margin on purchases consumed excluding the depreciation of inventory.
2 Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to EBIT + depreciation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets + share-based payments in accordance with IFRS 2.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ubisoft cuts full-year guidance as it pushes back game premieres again

    Free-to-play game "Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland", slated for release in 2021-22, is now expected to premiere over 2022-23, Ubisoft said, along with "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" and "Rocksmith+", two titles that had been already delayed this year. Though Ubisoft posted record bookings last year as coronavirus-related lockdowns forced people to move to at-home entertainment, the health restrictions also meant a slowdown in production efficiency across the industry, with later global supply chains issues and electronic components' shortages scaling back gaming equipment output. Back in July, Ubisoft delayed the release of sports game "Riders Republic" and multi-player shooter "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction" to October and January respectively.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Amazon Fall After Nasdaq Hits High; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Investing In Lucid Motors Is Not Without the Risks

    Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) stock has had a great 2021 and the company is one of the most innovative EV makers in the world today. Source: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock.com Lucid is enjoying the positive reviews of Lucid Air, but I think it is too soon to have a review on the car. LCID stock hasn’t moved much over the past six months. It was trading at $23 in April and is exchanging hands at $26 today. The stock has shown high volatility over the past few months, and I think investing in

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho