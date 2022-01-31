AMA: 2021 revenues

2021 revenues

2021 full-year revenues up +4% to €6.6m

Capacity for innovation ramping up and ISO27001 security certification

Advances with CSR and awarding of stock options





AMA CORPORATION PLC (“AMA”) (ISIN GB00BNKGZC51 – ticker ALAMA), a pioneer for assisted reality solutions and a publisher and integrator of B2B software solutions for smart workplaces, is reporting its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year unaudited consolidated revenues, as well as its recent advances.

2021 fourth-quarter and full-year revenues

AMA recorded €6.6m of unaudited consolidated full-year revenues in 2021, up from €6.4m in 2020, with year-on-year growth of 2.3% at current exchange rates (+4% at constant exchange rates). Fourth-quarter revenues are stable compared with the third quarter, pending the large-scale deployment of XpertEye with key accounts.

At end-December 2021, AMA had 490 clients, including 160 new accounts. During the year, AMA further strengthened its positions with its existing clients, brought new clients on board and established new technological and commercial partnerships, several of which are currently being finalized. The Group further strengthened its organization and had 184 staff at the end of the year, compared with 120 at the previous year-end. AMA is currently adapting the pace of its recruitments in line with progress with its technological roadmap.

Capacity for innovation ramping up and ISO27001 security certification

AMA is moving forward in line with the business development plan rolled out in the third quarter with a view to meeting the technological challenges linked to the integration and interoperability of its applications. One third of the R&D workforce, with a total of 69 people to date, is focused on the development of integration solutions (APIs). The 2022 roadmap includes plans for two major new software versions in the first quarter, followed by one per quarter in 2022.

Alongside the ramping up of its capacity for innovation, ISO27001 certification has been secured for all of the AMA Group business units1 covering technological links with clients. This international standard confirms the security and reliability of the information security management system (ISMS) and the application of best practices in this field. This certification is often a prerequisite for the large-scale integration of AMA solutions with key accounts or for commercial partnerships, and represents a real competitive advantage that will support the rollout of XpertEye.

Advances with CSR and awarding of stock options to employees and corporate officers

In connection with the formalization of its CSR policy, AMA has taken a further step forward by achieving a global ESG rating of “Advanced+” from EthiFinance2, based on a score of 65/100 for 2020, with an ESG maturity level that is 19 points higher than comparable businesses in terms of its workforce and business sector.

To reinforce its corporate social responsibility commitments, the Board of Directors and the Chairman, Christian Guillemot, set out AMA’s purpose: “Enhance professionals’ lives while preserving the planet”, reflecting the mission driving its teams forward and the CO2 emissions prevented thanks to the adoption of the XpertEye solution.

To retain staff and enable them to share in AMA’s development, the Company has set up a stock option plan3 representing 5% of AMA’s capital (1,134,000 shares). The subscription price will be set at €2.034 for the stock option allocated on January 31, 20225. The stock options have a six-year term and will be able to be exercised two years after they have been awarded, subject to a presence condition. They represent a key tool for motivating and attracting employees in line with AMA’s development.

Preliminary objectives for 2022

AMA expects to see a return to sustained growth from the second half of 2022, driven by the completion of its R&D work enabling the industrial-scale deployment of its solutions and the ramping up of its commercial strategy.

2022 financial diary

2021 full-year earnings and 2022 first-quarter revenues: April 29, 2022 (before start of trading)

2022 second-quarter revenues: July 29, 2022 (before start of trading)

2022 first-half earnings and third-quarter revenues: October 31, 2022 (before start of trading)





About AMA

Whereas most collaborative working tools quickly reach their limits once outside the office space, AMA enables experts to work remotely with frontline workers using a secure software platform combined with video tools that are perfectly tailored to each business.

With nearly seven years’ experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA helps industry and service providers of all sizes, as well as medical establishments, to accelerate their digital transformation. Deployed in more than 100 countries, AMA’s assisted reality platform, XpertEye, addresses a wide range of use cases, from remote diagnostics to inspection, planning and workflow management. Its unique solutions for remote interactive collaboration enable businesses and institutions to increase productivity, speed up resolution times and maximise uptime.

AMA is a fast-growing company with offices in France, Germany, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China (including Hong Kong) and Japan. AMA has a global presence and works across all time zones to forge close relationships with its clients wherever they are. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 – ALAMA). Learn more at www.amaxperteye.com.

Contacts

AMA Corporation PLC

Sonia Papillon

Investor and Analyst Relations

+33 (0)6 70 45 73 41

investors@ama.bzh

Financial Media Relations

Calyptus - Marie Calleux

+33 (0)6 09 68 55 38

ama@calyptus.net



Appendix: Breakdown of revenues per period

Unaudited consolidated revenues

IFRS, €’000, constant exchange rates 2021 2020 Change at constant exchange rate First quarter 2.2 0.5 ns Second quarter 1.8 1.2 55% First half 4.0 1.7 +124% Third quarter 1.3 1.5 -17% Fourth quarter 1.3 3.1 -57% Second half 2.6 4.6 -44% Full-year 6.6 6.4 +4%





1 ISO 27001 “Information technology - Security techniques - Information security management systems - Requirements” certification awarded to AMA SA, AMA Research & Development and AMA Operations.

2 EthiFinance is a non-financial analysis and consulting agency that assesses the maturity of companies in terms of ESG criteria based on the Gaïa Research methodology, factoring in all of the company’s internal and external stakeholders, including its human resources.

3 Board of Directors’ decision on October 28, 2021.

4 Based on the average closing price for AMA Corp PLC shares from the 20 trading days prior to the decision to award stock options.

5 98% of the stock option of this plan are allocated on January 31, 2022.

