U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,524.09
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.53
    -48.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,309.38
    +50.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.06
    +13.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.21
    -0.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0140
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,466.54
    +1,671.14 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.70
    +50.54 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

AMA, APhA, ASHP Call for Immediate End to Prescribing, Dispensing, and Use of Ivermectin to Prevent or Treat COVID-19 Outside Clinical Trials

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association, the American Medical Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists today released the following joint statement:

Three leading health groups oppose the use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial.

The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists strongly oppose the ordering, prescribing, or dispensing of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial.

Ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human use to treat infections caused by internal and external parasites. It is not approved to prevent or treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is also available to treat certain veterinary conditions; medications formulated or intended for use in animals should not be used by humans. We are alarmed by reports that outpatient prescribing for and dispensing of ivermectin have increased 24-fold since before the pandemic and increased exponentially over the past few months. As such, we are calling for an immediate end to the prescribing, dispensing, and use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. In addition, we are urging physicians, pharmacists, and other prescribers — trusted healthcare professionals in their communities — to warn patients against the use of ivermectin outside of FDA-approved indications and guidance, whether intended for use in humans or animals, as well as purchasing ivermectin from online stores. Veterinary forms of this medication are highly concentrated for large animals and pose a significant toxicity risk for humans.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA have issued advisories indicating that ivermectin is not authorized or approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The National Institutes of Health, World Health Organization, and Merck (the manufacturer of the drug) all state there is insufficient evidence to support the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The Infectious Diseases Society of America Guidelines on the Treatment and Management of Patients with COVID-19 also recommend against the use of ivermectin outside of a clinical trial.

Use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 has been demonstrated to be harmful to patients. Calls to poison control centers due to ivermectin ingestion have increased five-fold from their pre-pandemic baseline. A recent CDC Health Alert Network Advisory recommends that healthcare professionals should counsel patients against use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, including emphasizing the potentially toxic effects of this drug, including "nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Overdoses are associated with hypotension and neurologic effects such as decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death."

For more information, we encourage patients and healthcare providers to consult the FDA's Consumer Update on Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19 and the CDC Health Alert Network Advisory on the Rapid Increase in Ivermectin Prescriptions and Reports of Severe Illness Associated with Products Containing Ivermectin to Prevent or Treat COVID-19.

Patients are encouraged to talk to their physicians, pharmacists, and other prescribers about currently available therapies authorized or approved for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. The most effective ways to limit the spread of COVID-19 are to get vaccinated, wear a face mask, stay at least six feet from others in public places, wash hands frequently, and avoid large crowds of people. Our organizations strongly urge eligible unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated.

AMA COVID-19 Resource Center for Physicians
APhA COVID-19 Resource Center
ASHP COVID-19 Resource Center

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them, their patients and their communities. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

About the American Medical Association

The American Medical Association is the physicians' powerful ally in patient care. As the only medical association that convenes 190+ state and specialty medical societies and other critical stakeholders, the AMA represents physicians with a unified voice to all key players in health care. The AMA leverages its strength by removing the obstacles that interfere with patient care, leading the charge to prevent chronic disease and confront public health crises and, driving the future of medicine to tackle the biggest challenges in health care.

About ASHP

ASHP is the collective voice of pharmacists who serve as patient care providers in hospitals, health systems, ambulatory clinics, and other healthcare settings spanning the full spectrum of medication use. The organization's 58,000 members include pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians. For 79 years, ASHP has been at the forefront of efforts to improve medication use and enhance patient safety. For more information about the wide array of ASHP activities and the many ways in which pharmacists advance healthcare, visit ASHP's website, ashp.org, or its consumer website, SafeMedication.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ama-apha-ashp-call-for-immediate-end-to-prescribing-dispensing-and-use-of-ivermectin-to-prevent-or-treat-covid-19-outside-clinical-trials-301367916.html

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association; ASHP; American Medical Association

Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Stock: Why A New FDA Order Hit It Harder Than Rivals Pfizer, Lilly

    AbbVie stock collapsed Wednesday after the FDA said it would have to add a warning to the label for arthritis drug Rinvoq.

  • Why AbbVie Is Down More Than 7% Today

    The Food and Drug Administration is drawing reasonable conclusions, but not necessarily conclusions that matter much to consumers.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Again Today

    Investors like that the vaccine maker will soon begin an additional clinical trial targeting the delta variant.

  • AbbVie Tumbles After FDA Slaps Fresh Warning on Arthritis Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. peeled off about $20 billion in market value after a critical new medicine for arthritis faced a major setback. Rinvoq, which already carries the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s most stern warning, a so-called black box on the immune therapy’s label, will now add new warnings that the drug carries an increased risk of blood clots and death. AbbVie shares plunged as much as 12%, the biggest drop since March 2020 after the agency’s update. The unexpected warning come

  • Regeneron Is More Than a Covid Play. This Drug Could Be the World’s Biggest Selling by 2030.

    Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov wrote that the company's Dupixent, for autoimmune diseases, could be the top-selling drug in the world by 2030.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Novavax’ Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be the Solution to Emerging Variants

    The Covid-19 vaccine landscape is under a cloud of uncertainty, especially when factoring in the booster regimes meant to halt the spread of the Delta variant. At least this is the opinion of B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani. The 5-star analyst believes there isn't enough evidence to support the rationale of the Biden administration’s plan to offer booster shots to all Americans. The program is meant to begin on September 20, with booster vaccines administered 5-8 months following the primary vac

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • CytoSorbents' Product Associated With High Survival In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) has announced topline results from its CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) multicenter registry. The data were presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. The CTC Registry included 52 consecutive critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on life support with ECMO and CytoSorb. The primary outcome of 90-day ICU mortality was 27% in the CTC Registry, below the 50% in the

  • UPDATE 3-Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster

    Moderna Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is considering booster shots of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine, but so far has only allowed people with weakened immune systems to receive third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer shots.

  • Is BMY Stock A Buy After A Second-Quarter Beat As Revlimid Rivals Loom?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • How Close Is the Moderna Vaccine to Approval? (And What Does That Mean for the Stock?)

    Let's look to rival Pfizer for some clues.

  • Moderna Begins Submission Process for FDA Approval of Its Covid Booster Shot

    The biotech said the submitted data showed that the booster dose at the 50 ug dose level induced "robust antibody responses against the Delta variant."

  • Vaccine Stocks Diverge; Why Moderna Might Have The Stronger Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks diverged Tuesday after Moderna's Covid shot produced double the number of antibodies as the Pfizer/BioNTech shot in a new study.

  • What to Know About Mu, a New Covid Variant Detected in 39 Countries

    The Mu variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 that is now responsible for a growing proportion of cases in Colombia, and which has been detected in 39 countries around the world, is now a "variant of interest."

  • Merck and Pfizer Are Testing Antiviral Pills. The Covid Battle Is Moving Beyond Vaccines.

    Both companies announced the start of clinical trials, highlighting growing interest in the market for therapeutics for the coronavirus.

  • Why A Roche-Partnered Alzheimer's Drug Sent AC Immune Stock Flying

    AC Immune said Tuesday its drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients in a test, and ACIU stock rocketed.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were rising 2.8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after moving as much as 5% higher earlier in the day. The gains came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated guidance that participants in Novavax's phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate who received two doses meet the criteria for being considered fully vaccinated.

  • 21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

    Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com. However, because the coronavirus actually has a spectrum of symptoms—some so mild they are barely noticeable or easily confused with somethin

  • U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and AbbVie

    The warnings stem from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of Pfizer's arthritis drug Xeljanz after initial results from a February trial showed an increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer with the drug. AbbVie shares fell 7%, while Pfizer and Eli Lilly were slightly lower. JAK inhibitors block inflammation-causing enzymes, known as Janus kinases, and target autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis.