AMA Group Independent Non-Executive Director Acquires 81% More Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Simon Moore, recently bought a whopping AU$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.075. That purchase boosted their holding by 81%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

AMA Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Dean Mintz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$8.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.075 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.068). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Dean Mintz was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 189.46m shares worth AU$16m. But they sold 52.01m shares for AU$3.1m. Overall, AMA Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.085. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of AMA Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that AMA Group insiders own about AU$11m worth of shares (which is 8.6% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AMA Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of AMA Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that AMA Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

