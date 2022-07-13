AMA: Notification of a patrimonial transaction

Notification of a patrimonial transaction

AMA CORPORATION PLC (“AMA”) (ISIN GB00BNKGC5 – ticker ALAMA) was informed on July 12, 2022 by Messrs Claude, Michel, Yves, Gérard and Christian GUILLEMOT, founding shareholders and directors of AMA, of a patrimonial reorganization resulting in the transfer of AMA shares held by Guillemot Brothers Ltd to the company Guillemot Brothers SAS.

On July 12, 2022, transfers of AMA shares representing 34.38% of the capital were made between the British holding company Guillemot Brothers Ltd and the founding shareholders Claude, Michel, Yves, Gérard and Christian Guillemot, with a view to shortly transferring these shares to the French holding company Guillemot Brothers SAS.

2022 second-quarter revenues: July 29, 2022 (before start of trading)

2022 first-half earnings and third-quarter revenues: October 31, 2022 (before start of trading)

