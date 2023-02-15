AMA recognizes 41 of its clients with its first

AMA SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS for 2022

AMA CORPORATION PLC (“AMA”), a pioneer for assisted reality solutions and a publisher and integrator of B2B software solutions for smart workplaces, is announcing the launch of its AMA Sustainability Awards to highlight the CO 2 emissions saved by its clients in 2022 thanks to their adoption of XpertEye.

With these awards, AMA individually recognized 41 clients, who avoided a combined total of over 3,000 tons of CO 2 emissions in 2022 by using AMA’s XpertEye remote assistance solutions. XpertEye reduces their need to travel, which is a key factor for limiting their carbon footprint, while promoting active collaboration, skill sharing and productivity gains, in addition to facilitating decision-making​ for its users.

To assess the CO 2 emissions avoided, AMA based its approach on the ADEME QuantiGES and Carbone 4 Net Zero Initiative methods to determine the net emissions, i.e. taking into account the emissions resulting from the use of XpertEye solutions.

The trips avoided by using XpertEye solutions, calculated with support from a certified carbon coach (SAMI), were estimated based on the following assumptions:

Each XpertEye call makes it possible to avoid one trip.

For international calls, the distance between two different countries (e.g. France-Germany) was estimated using the latitudes/longitudes of their capital cities.

For national calls, the distance was assessed based on assumptions for average travel distances within a country.

The means of transport considered are the plane for trips over 500km or a mix of train and car (90%/10%) for trips under 500km.

This award highlights AMA’s ability to support its clients in their commitment to a sustainable future and helps provide them with key performance indicators to show their progress in this major climate-related area.

About AMA

Whereas most collaborative working tools quickly reach their limits once outside the office space, AMA enables experts to work remotely with frontline workers using a secure software platform combined with video tools that are perfectly tailored to each business.

With nearly eight years’ experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA helps industry and service providers of all sizes, as well as medical establishments, to accelerate their digital transformation. Deployed in more than 100 countries, AMA’s assisted reality platform, XpertEye, addresses a wide range of use cases, from remote diagnostics to inspection, planning and workflow management. Its unique solutions for remote interactive collaboration enable businesses and institutions to increase productivity, speed up resolution times and maximize uptime.

AMA is a sustainable digital company committed to improving the lives of professionals while preserving the planet. As we connect experts and frontline workers via a secure remote collaboration solution, we make business travel less necessary, reducing the company's carbon footprint significantly.

With offices in France, Germany, Spain, the United States, China (including Hong Kong) and Japan, AMA has a global presence and works across all time zones to forge close relationships with its clients wherever they are. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 – ALAMA). Learn more at www.amaxperteye.com.

