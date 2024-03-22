Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) has announced that the dividend on 16th of May will be increased to €5.00, which will be 11% higher than last year's payment of €4.50 which covered the same period. This takes the dividend yield to 3.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Amadeus FiRe's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Amadeus FiRe was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €2.95 total annually to €4.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

We Could See Amadeus FiRe's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Amadeus FiRe has been growing its earnings per share at 9.8% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Amadeus FiRe's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Amadeus FiRe that investors should take into consideration. Is Amadeus FiRe not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

