Amaero International Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Amaero International (ASX:3DA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: AU$12.5m (loss widened by 45% from FY 2022).

AU$0.036 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Amaero International Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 58%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 18%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 73% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 29% decline forecast for the Machinery industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Machinery industry.

The company's shares are down 18% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 6 warning signs for Amaero International (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

