When Will Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Amaero International Ltd's (ASX:3DA) future prospects. Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$15m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Amaero International's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Amaero International is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Machinery analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$2.0m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 85%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Amaero International given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Amaero International currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

