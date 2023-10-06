When Will Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Amaero International Ltd's (ASX:3DA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. The AU$113m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$13m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Amaero International's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Amaero International

Expectations from some of the Australian Machinery analysts is that Amaero International is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$26m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Amaero International's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Amaero International currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Amaero International, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Amaero International's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Amaero International worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Amaero International is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Amaero International’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.