U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,177.76
    +55.29 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,221.63
    +447.22 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,700.26
    +206.33 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.17
    +41.28 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.66
    -1.84 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +0.21 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0330
    +0.0112 (+1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7170
    -0.0800 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2221
    +0.0145 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4350
    -2.6810 (-1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,946.48
    +947.21 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.91
    +31.69 (+5.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.06
    +7.91 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Amagi announces over 100% revenue growth (Y-O-Y) as demand for CTV-led content experience grows

·4 min read

Driven by demand for Amagi's best-in-breed SaaS technology and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) partnerships, Amagi reports accelerating growth in Q1

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced over 100% revenue growth Y-O-Y for the quarter ending June 2022 (Q1), propelled by the global surge in demand for connected TV devices and the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) viewing experience. In Q1, Amagi's growth continued to accelerate supported by an increase in customer acquisition, a rise in ad impressions and employee headcount investment.

The company's strong all-around performance is a result of impressive traction for its innovative streaming TV solutions. As the rise of CTV and FAST streaming channels alter the TV landscape — with FAST penetration among households having more than doubled year over year in 2021 — Amagi has kept shifting viewership patterns at the center of its innovations, making the broadcast workflow cost efficient and supporting the growth of the FAST phenomenon. What's more, Amagi has the most extensive FAST TV platform partnerships across the world, enabling content owners and advertisers to capture new audience segments through wider distribution.

With such robust market demand, Amagi experienced a number of key milestones in Q1. Winning new customers including Cox Media Group and Banjiay Rights, Amagi has expanded its growing global operations and entered new regions — most recently, South Korea and Australia. At the same time, the company has seen a growing demand for its products in the U.S., leading to a notable increase in U.S. sales. To serve customers in these regions better, Amagi has invested in sales, account management, and customer support teams, adding over 50 employees in the U.S. alone to its workforce.

Amagi has also continued to expand its leadership team, appointing industry veterans James Smith as EVP of Global Ads Sales & Programmatic, Daniel Marshall as EVP of Global SaaS Sales, Marco Di Giacomo as Chief Marketing Officer, and Prasad Menon as Chief People Officer. In addition, the company announced a new, enhanced version of its premium live orchestration platform, Amagi LIVE — enabling content owners to orchestrate broadcast-grade live events on the go — as well as new automation and AI-driven personalization capabilities for Amagi PLANNER, its content planning and scheduling platform.

"Amagi's strong performance this quarter reflects our ability to stay ahead of the technological curve, enabling our customers to capture viewer attention and grow their audience in this ever-evolving market," said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Amagi. "With CTV and FAST clearly becoming the future for the streaming industry, Amagi will continue to build cutting-edge solutions to harness this rising consumer demand and power growth opportunities for content owners, advertisers and streamers throughout the TV ecosystem."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution and monetization, and is a frontrunner in enabling content distribution to Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms around the world. Amagi currently has 50+ platform partners of premium brands including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO, LG Channels, Tubi, TCL, Sling TV, Rakuten TV, and more.

The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include content and media companies ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Contact:

BOCA Communications for Amagi
amagi@bocacommunications.com

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar
Vice President - Corporate Marketing
Email: sanjay@amagi.com

India PR Contact:

Gayatri Binu
The PRactice
Email: gayatri@the-practice.net

Europe PR Contact:

AxiCom PR
Email: amagiPR.france@axicom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amagi-announces-over-100-revenue-growth-y-o-y-as-demand-for-ctv-led-content-experience-grows-301603475.html

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling — Much More Than Expected; Dow Jones Jumps

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, and core inflation also eased, helping to reboot the Dow Jones rally.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rackspace (RXT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Rackspace (RXT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 1.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • “A Sudden Resurrection”: 10 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 rebounding meme stocks to buy in August. If you want to read about some more rebounding meme stocks to buy in August, go directly to 5 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August. Retail traders who use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas are once again in […]

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me today on today's call are Dr. Jacque Shea, president and CEO; Mr. Peter Kies, chief financial officer; Dr.

  • Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Maxar (MAXR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 100% and 3.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedente

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk has sold $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares.

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us today are Vuzix CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]