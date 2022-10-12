U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

Amagi strengthens its presence in Northeast Asia with the launch of South Korea Operations

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that it has bolstered its presence in Northeast Asia, with a sales and customer support team in South Korea, to serve customers in the region. The company has also signed a partnership with Digibase, a Seoul-based provider of professional media services for live video encoding and file-based transcoding. A partner of enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure providers such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, Amagi enables broadcasters, content owners, and streaming platforms worldwide to create, distribute and monetize live linear channels effortlessly.

Amagi has been on a rapid growth trajectory propelled by the global surge in demand for cloud-based SaaS solutions for broadcasting and connected TV-led free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) viewing experience. In 2021, Amagi was chosen by leading media companies around the world - ABS-CBN, Rakuten TV, Xiaomi, AccuWeather, Spark Sport, and more - for cloud-based channel creation, distribution, and monetization across cable, satellite, and OTT.  Amagi's cloud-automated UHD playout solution was also the technology that powered NBC Sports Group's production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo. Amagi also has the most extensive FAST platform partnerships across the world, enabling content owners and advertisers to capture new audience segments through wider distribution. The company's growing relevance in the global media and entertainment market attracted investments from top-tier venture capitalists such as Accel, Norwest Venture Partners, and Avataar Ventures. In March 2022, Amagi announced a new $95 million funding round followed by a 108% YoY growth in revenues.

"Amagi's cloud-native solutions have helped our global customers to automate their workflows, save costs up to 40-50% and achieve higher ROI. We believe that Northeast Asia, particularly South Korea, is a promising market for our cloud-led innovations as content owners from the region seek to leverage the global popularity of their content and expand their presence across international markets. FAST penetration in South Korea has just started picking up and there is a tremendous opportunity for growth. We're excited to ride this wave and partner with Korean broadcasters and content producers in their growth journey," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.

"Amagi's solutions super-serve the entire spectrum of broadcasting operations. They understand the cloud and video content through and through and are able to lead their customers to the best possible outcomes. Their innovative and path-breaking solutions are transforming the future of media and entertainment. We hope to leverage their deep experience across the globe to deliver superior solutions to customers in South Korea," said Sunghwa Bang, Director, Digibase.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi's clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus. Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Amagi Contact: 
Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar 
Vice President - Corporate Marketing 
Email: sanjay@amagi.com

India PR Contact:
Gayatri Binu
The PRactice
Email: gayatri@the-practice.net

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amagi-strengthens-its-presence-in-northeast-asia-with-the-launch-of-south-korea-operations-301646895.html

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.

