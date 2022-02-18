U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,365.76
    -14.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,245.45
    -66.58 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,604.87
    -111.85 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.55
    +1.45 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.88
    -0.88 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9370
    -0.0350 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0670
    +0.1380 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,960.96
    -1,976.21 (-4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.60
    -17.18 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.22
    -0.15 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Amalgamated Bank and Almika Announce New Investment in Clean Energy Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amalgamated Financial Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMAL
    Watchlist

Marks major expansion and horizontal integration in the utility and decentralized renewable space

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almika Renewable Finance (“Almika”), a rapidly growing renewable energy platform, announced today the launch of a new suite of financial services focusing on the residential solar and energy storage market with the financial backing of Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL).

Almika offers customers who install solar and storage systems an innovative platform, which integrates utility billing, clean energy financing, and demand response capabilities in a single platform. Its partnership with Amalgamated Bank will allow it to strengthen its platform offering in the energy market, while simultaneously helping the bank achieve its net zero targets by 2045.

“Almika and Amalgamated share the same goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Priscilla Sims Brown, president and CEO of Amalgamated Bank. “By making a strategic investment in clean solar energy, Amalgamated will tap into a growing market and accelerate our efforts to mitigate climate change.”

Based in Houston, Almika is quickly growing its network of solar dealer and installer partners throughout Texas and surrounding states, with an eye on expanding nationally. Amalgamated’s investment in clean energy funding allows the completion of an industry-first solution to manage customers’ financing, billing and energy demand needs. This puts Almika and Amalgamated at the forefront of innovation in both the deregulated electricity and residential solar markets.

“Almika’s technology with Amalgamated’s partnership delivers the best possible experience to our partners, customers and those considering renewable energy home improvements,” said Celestine Vettical, CEO and co-founder of Almika. “This not only adds to the full suite of service offerings in our platform but unlocks the true scalability and value that we aspire to deliver to the environment, our current grid structures, and the customers we serve.”

About Amalgamated Bank

For nearly a century, Amalgamated Bank has served as America’s socially responsible bank, supporting forward-thinking organizations, companies, and individuals across the country. We are an advocate for those working to make the world more just, compassionate and sustainable. Our extensive experience, financial knowledge and community of like-minded customers offer a unique set of financial tools to customers. Amalgamated is the country’s largest B Corp® bank and a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values. We don’t just have a mission. We are on a mission: to support those who support others, to invest in progressive and impactful causes and to advocate true financial opportunity for all.

About Almika

With its sights set on disrupting how electricity is produced and consumed in today’s energy markets, Almika has created the first fully integrated energy platform including solar development, retail electricity, solar financing and demand response. Almika Energy draws on its background in the solar industry, energy and technology markets to provide a smarter and more sustainable electricity solution.

Media Contacts

Amalgamated Bank

Cara Joftis

Jacobson Strategic Communications

cara@jacobsonstrategic.com

Almika

Laurel Naughton

lnaughton@almikaenergy.com

(281) 895-3797



Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • DraftKings Stocks Dives After Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Showing Wider Losses

    DraftKings expects higher revenues this year, but expansion costs will likely mean a wider-than-expected loss, sending shares sharply lower in Friday trading.

  • Earnings: Investors shouldn’t try to ‘bottom fish a disaster,’ market strategist says

    Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should navigate earnings, Fed rate hikes, high valuations, and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Shopify Plunged 23% This Week

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are plunging 22.7% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the e-commerce platform reported earnings that indicated its pandemic tailwinds have evaporated.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Trading at Old Valuations With Improved Fundamentals

    It isn't a secret that the Tech sector can produce some spectacular volatility, but few large-cap stocks have done it better than Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU). In the last 5 years, the stock regularly fluctuated over 100% in any given year.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • DraftKings Sinks as Forecast, Customer Growth Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. shares fell their most in almost two years after the company added fewer new customers in the fourth quarter and projected a wider loss this year than Wall Street had expected.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Includ

  • Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

    Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects. Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Sell Right Now

    The stock market has dropped in the past four months, but many equities have been southbound for much longer than that. Let's look at two stocks that have dropped by more than 60% in the trailing-12-month period: Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). The market reacted positively to Aurora Cannabis' latest earnings report, which was for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2022, ending on Dec. 31.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks overall posted solid gains in the final quarter of 2021. As was the case for the majority of the year, the Russell Midcap® Growth […]

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With