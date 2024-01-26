Advertisement
Amalgamated Financial Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS In Line

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$276.0m (up 11% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$88.0m (up 8.0% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 32% (in line with FY 2022).

  • EPS: US$2.88 (up from US$2.64 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Amalgamated Financial Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) was mostly in line with analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.9% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.5% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Amalgamated Financial that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

