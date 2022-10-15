U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,180.81
    -698.51 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Amanda Todd: Dutchman sentenced for fatal cyber-stalking

Nadine Yousif - BBC News, Toronto
·2 min read
Amanda Todd
Before Amanda Todd died in 2012, she uploaded a video describing the bullying she had suffered

A Dutchman convicted of sexually extorting a teenage Canadian girl who later took her own life has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Aydin Coban, 44, will serve his sentence in the Netherlands, prosecutors in British Columbia said.

He was convicted in August of child luring, child pornography, extortion and harassment of Amanda Todd.

Amanda, who was then 15, posted a video in 2012 detailing how the cyber-stalker had tormented her.

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find upsetting.

The YouTube video was watched millions of times and sparked a national debate about online bullying.

Coban was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Dutch court in 2017 for blackmailing and harassing dozens of young women on the internet, some as far away as Britain, Canada and the United States.

He was later extradited to Canada where he faced the additional charges. He was not, however, charged with Amanda's death.

The 13-year sentence handed down on Friday will begin after the term imposed by the Dutch court has expired, said the British Columbia Prosecution Service.

Coban showed no remorse in court in New Westminster as he learned his fate.

Amanda killed herself five weeks after uploading her widely watched YouTube video, and after explicit photos of her were leaked online.

Coban harassed the girl for nearly three years online using 22 separate fake social media accounts.

He sent messages to her between 2009, starting when she was 13, and 2012. In some, he threatened to send explicit images of her to her friends, family and school staff if she didn't agree to give him a webcam "show".

Coban hid his IP address, so police were not able to trace the messages back to him at the time.

During Coban's sentencing hearing this week, prosecutors argued for a 12-year prison term to protect other young people from his "repugnant" abuse. They said they believed Coban was at high risk of offending again.

Coban's defence lawyers had pushed for a two-year sentence, arguing a longer punishment would be "disproportionate" to the crimes he committed.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin read the sentence in court on Friday.

She said that although Coban's behaviour was not the "dominating factor" in the girl's suicide, she did find that the "profound harm" he caused her aggravated mental health and substance abuse issues, according to CBC News.

"Ruining Amanda's life was Mr Coban's expressly stated goal and was, sadly, one that he achieved," she said.

His sentencing hearing in Canada began shortly after the 10th anniversary of Amanda's death. Her mother, Carol, has since become an outspoken advocate against online bullying and sex extortion.

"We need to talk about it," she said. "We need to make sure there is justice for Amanda."

If you want to talk to someone about the issues raised in this piece, you can call the US National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialling 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

You can call the UK Samaritans Helpline on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Respiratory illnesses have spiked among children. Here's what parents need to know.

    Children’s hospitals in major U.S. cities have been reporting unusually high numbers of sick patients with respiratory illnesses caused by viruses other than the coronavirus. These include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), enteroviruses (EV) and rhinovirus (RV), which mostly cause cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, coughing, sneezing and fever. Yahoo News spoke to Dr. Michael Chang, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UTHealth Houston and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital about why these winter viruses may be surging earlier than usual, as well as what parents can do to best protect their children.

  • 4 questions to Cascade County Commission candidates Ryan and Grulkowski

    Cascade County Commission candidates Don Ryan and Rae Grulkowski answer four questions related to the 2022 race.

  • Has Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes lost trust? Paterson activists say yes

    Outraged over Passaic County Prosecutor Camela Valdes’ inaction on corrupt Paterson cops, social justice activists say she should resign.

  • Some Venezuelan couples separated under new U.S.-Mexico migrant policy

    A new U.S.-Mexico border policy geared at deterring Venezuelans fleeing hardship in their home country from entering the United States illegally has separated some families, migrants said on Friday, with several women known to have been sent back to Mexico as their husbands stayed on in the United States. Under the policy, up to 24,000 Venezuelans may apply for humanitarian entry into the United States by air. U.S. authorities have said they will turn back Venezuelans who attempt to enter at the land border.

  • MSG sued for yanking lawyer's Knicks seats, banning partners

    An attorney who has owned New York Knicks season tickets for nearly 50 years has sued Madison Square Garden Entertainment claiming that he and nearly 60 lawyers from his firm were barred from the company's properties. Larry Hutcher said in the suit filed in state court Thursday that MSG took the action against he and his partners at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP after he became lead counsel for 24 ticket resellers who were suing MSG for violating New York’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Law. “Even though he faithfully renewed this subscription to his great expense through zero championships, long playoff droughts, postseason failures, and coaching musical chairs he was still summarily discarded by MSG without warning solely because he fulfilled his ethical duties to his clients," the suit says.

  • Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches

    The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the Sheriff's Department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy report detailing Orange County authorities' use of the informants from 2007 to 2016 and their failure to release information, as required by law, about incriminating statements gathered by the informants to lawyers for the accused. The report said the district attorney's office had failed to conduct a full probe of the scandal that rocked the county of 3 million people and said it should "establish an independent body to conduct a more comprehensive review of past prosecutions involving custodial informants.”

  • Dowling Catholic is up big on WDM Valley before half. Follow for more Iowa high school football live score updates

    We're officially eight weeks into the regular season. Follow for live updates and analysis from Friday's Iowa high school football games.

  • Novavax says its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine produced an immune response

    Shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) were down 3.4% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said its combination COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot candidate generated an immune response in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Novavax also said that the safety and tolerability of the combination vaccine was consistent with getting a standalone COVID-19 vaccine or flu shot, and it plans to begin a confirmatory Phase 2 clinical trial this year. Novavax’s stock has tumbled 85.8% this year, while the S&P 500 (SPX) has declined 24.7%.

  • How 2 'NCIS: Los Angeles' assistant directors are reallocating Hollywood's catered leftovers to Skid Row

    Every Day Action is a nonprofit organization that picks up leftover meals from Hollywood TV and film sets and serves them to underserved communities across the greater L.A. area.

  • Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications

    The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.

  • Instacart Cuts Its Valuation for a Third Time to $13 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc. is slashing its valuation to about $13 billion and steering clear of a highly anticipated public stock listing until market conditions improve, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — An

  • Here's why the Royal Family is so worried about the new season of The Crown

    The palace fear The Crown season five's release precisely because it upsets the supremacy of the ultimate fiction: monarchy itself.

  • Biden heads to Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship threatened in Nov. 8 election

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last Republican to be elected governor was in 1982. The race for the open seat pits Democrat Tina Kotek against Republican Christine Drazan and a strong independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat who is financially backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

  • Cal Foote with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

    Cal Foote (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 10/14/2022

  • DOJ asks appeals court to throw out appointment of Trump special master

    The Department of Justice on Friday argued that an appeals court should overturn the ruling appointing a special master to review the more than 10,000 documents seized by the FBI during an August search of former President Trump’s home. In a filing before the 11th Circuit, the Department of Justice (DOJ) picked apart a lower…

  • New Colorado DHS plan aims to help struggling parents keep their children

    As part of the Family First Prevention Services Act that passed in 2018, Colorado's Department of Human Services was required to create a plan to parents in the welfare program.

  • Russell Westbrook to come off the bench tonight in Lakers' preseason finale

    Russell Westbrook will come off the bench in the Lakers' final preseason game tonight against Sacramento, a possible sign of things to come.

  • Sunday's letters: Dubious tactics, historic hall, death penalty should remain

    Anthony Pedicini picks politicians and draws districts. He gerrymandered the county's districts to include a candidate whose campaign he now runs.

  • Gorgeous Greek Baby Names That Are Perfect for Your Little God or Goddess

    Is anyone else is dreaming of a vacation in Greece these days? Besides all that gorgeous Mamma Mia! scenery, there are so many reasons to be inspired by this country. Whether your family hails from Greece or not, you’ve got roots there in any case, seeing as it’s the birthplace of Western society. Plus: It’s […]

  • The significance of the Jewish festival, Sukkot

    Rabbi Moshe Liberow of the Chabad Lubavitch in Colorado Springs, speaks about the significance of the Jewish festival, Sukkot.