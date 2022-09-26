U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,694.25
    -14.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,562.00
    -107.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,340.75
    -36.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,679.10
    -7.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.34 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.20
    -8.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.39 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9638
    -0.0050 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0352 (-3.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0530
    +0.7330 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,887.72
    -135.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.97
    -10.56 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,619.53
    -534.30 (-1.97%)
     

Amanotes, the music game pioneer, wins Great Place to Work certification

·3 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 26, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Amanotes, a global leading music tech company is honored to be listed in the Great Place to Work company list. This is the first time Amanotes participated in the global standard survey and proudly passed the Trust index survey to get the certification.

The certification is based on the independent and confidential survey designed and validated by "Great Place to Work". As a result, Amanotes was evaluated by 87% of employees as a positive working environment and 90% of employees agreed that this is a great place to work, nearly 2 times higher than the typical market practice (source from Great place to work website). Besides, the survey result also highlights the highly trusted work environment where employees feel safe, equal, fun and proud.

Amanoters celebrating Great Place To Work certification
Amanoters celebrating Great Place To Work certification

"This is just an initial step compared to our long-term vision of building an Organization for Talents. We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all Amanoters can grow and develop in ways that are meaningful to them and have the flexibility they need to thrive in their professional and personal lives." said Bill Vo, the CEO of Amanotes.

Since its establishment, Amanotes has always strived for an ideal working environment that fosters learning and development culture, enabling all team members to perform at their best. Its corporate culture is very unique as music is the center of their product and heart of their engagement initiatives.

"I'm proud to be a part of this restless and devoted journey. This certification is a great motivation for us to invest and build up many more programs that serve our human-centric culture," said Phuong La, Head of People & Office Happiness of Amanotes.

Find out Amanotes's working place at: Link to photos

About Amanotes

Amanotes is a fast-growing music-tech company in Southeast Asia. Founded in 2014, their goal is to delight people with interactive music experiences. Some of their chart-topping music games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.

  • Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide

  • Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide (2022)

  • As of August 2022, Amanotes amassed more than 2.5 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 120 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.

About Great Place to Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every company become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Their platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

 

SOURCE Amanotes

Recommended Stories

  • Won’s Weakening Risks Amplifying Inflation, Bank of Korea Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A persistent depreciation of the won against the dollar risks exacerbating inflationary pressures in South Korea, the nation’s central bank said, pledging to take action to boost stability if needed.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin

  • China Reinstates Risk Reserves for Derivatives to Support Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China brought back a tool to make it more expensive to bet against the yuan via onshore derivatives, after the currency edged close to the weak end of its trading band. Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ La

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Be Making a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is This Best Age to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway Could Be Among Top Payers of New Minimum Tax

    Researchers analyzed securities filings to determine what companies would have paid if the tax had been in place last year and found just six would have paid half of the estimated $32 billion the levy would have generated.

  • Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

    Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging U.S. dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $86.32 a barrel at 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.95 a barrel. Analysts said crude should find some support as Russia reinforces troops for the war on Ukraine and European Union sanctions on Russian oil are set to take effect in December.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom Vetoes Crypto Bill That May Have Transformed Industry

    If it had become law, the bill would have brought many regulations to the crypto industry that consumer advocates had long sought.

  • Why Bosses Should Ask Employees to Do Less—Not More

    Too many leaders think the key to success is to pile on staff, technology, meetings, training, rules and more. The opposite is true.

  • Some Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Market forces rained on the parade of Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • Is UPS Stock a Buy After FedEx's Dire Outlook?

    Over the last three years, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has produced a higher total return than the S&P 500 and the industrial sector. Here's why UPS remains a buy despite FedEx's warnings, and why investors would do well not to assume that UPS will cut its guidance to the same degree as FedEx did. On Sept. 16, financial headlines focused on FedEx's pre-announcement, and many fear that FedEx's guidance for lower package delivery volumes signals weaker consumer demand.

  • Your Car Will Likely Be More Expensive

    For more than two years now, buying a new car has cost a small fortune. The delivery times given by car manufacturers fluctuate, changing according to the availability of parts. Blame it on supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the microchip shortage.

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldMore th

  • Most retirement savers are ‘staying the course’ — even if they’re totally stressed

    Investment firms say their participants’ retirement account contributions remain steady, but some are looking for more help

  • The Great Resignation is far from over

    Pay is the number one reason workers joined the Great Resignation, a new study finds. Those earning less than $75,000 were most likely to quit.

  • Toyota Softens Toward Critics of Its EV Push

    The auto maker is seeking meetings with investors and environmental groups that have questioned its commitment to greener cars.