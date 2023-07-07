Amar Bukkasagaram Spends CA$1.8m Buying Alithya Group Shares

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Amar Bukkasagaram recently bought a whopping CA$1.8m worth of stock, at a price of CA$2.84. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 33%.

Alithya Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Amar Bukkasagaram is the biggest insider purchase of Alithya Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$2.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Alithya Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Alithya Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of Alithya Group shares, worth about CA$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alithya Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Alithya Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alithya Group. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Alithya Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

