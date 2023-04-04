Amari Johor Bahru Starts First Week of Ramadan With An Act of Kindness

City hotel brings 'buka puasa' joy to orphans of Rumah Perlindungan Fitrah Qaseh

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amari Johor Bahru hosted a heartwarming 'buka puasa' event with orphans from Rumah Perlindungan Fitrah Qaseh in the first week of Ramadan. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, the event was held to provide the underprivileged children with a nutritious dinner and also to bring them joy.

Children from Fitrah Qaseh receiving ‘duit raya’ and gifts from the staff members of Amari Johor Bahru.

The hotel team welcomed the 51 children and treated them to the delectable Gurindam Asia Buffet with over 300 items, featuring an authentic Thai Food section. The guests enjoyed the signature features, including the Harissa Marinated Whole Lamb, Kambing Gearbox, and Sweet Banana Fritters with Mozzarella Cheese and Serawa Durian.

Before breaking-fast, a hotel staff member's son, 8 year-old, Muhammad Irfan Hadif, recited the Maghrib call to prayer melodiously. The children then thoroughly enjoyed the spread and were delighted with the experience.They were also presented with 'duit raya' and festive gifts, which added to their excitement. Since the 5-star hotel's opening in 2017, it has hosted the children every Ramadan and supported this home with donations.

The entertainment of the evening was by local favorite 3-piece live band, 10Papers, singing popular Hari Raya tunes. Speaking about the occasion, Puan Rusida Othman, Director of Finance at the hotel said, "We are really blessed during the holy month that our staff members have the opportunity to spend time with the children. We hope that they had a wonderful time. The team cherishes moments like these and we are exploring more ways to contribute to this home."

This CSR event was a testament to Amari Johor Bahru's commitment to giving back to the local community and making a positive impact in the city.

Puan Rohana Shaari, Manager of Rumah Perlindungan Fitrah Qaseh, who also attended the event said, "We are extremely grateful to the team at Amari Johor Bahru for opening up their restaurant for our children. We value their support over the years and it has been a delight to be invited back again. It is heartening to see businesses and individuals come together to make a difference in the lives of those in need."

Find out more about Amari Johor Bahru : www.amari.com/johor-bahru

For more details of Rumah Perlindungan Fitra Qaseh : https://bit.ly/AJMFITRAHQASEH

