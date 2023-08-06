Amarillo business news from Pantex, NWTHS, Thermal Scientific, BSA

Pantex, Y-12, NPO sweep NNSA’s annual security awards

The Pantex Plant and the Y-12 National Security Complex, which are managed and operated by Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), along with the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Production Office (NPO), were honored with all four of the annual NNSA security awards.

NNSA Associate Administrator & Chief for the Office of Defense Nuclear Security Lewis “Lew” Monroe, center, was at Pantex to celebrate NNSA Security Professional of the Year Timothy Alvarado, right and Contractor Security Professional of the Year Steven Zuniga on Thursday, July 20.

The following personnel and team were honored:

Timothy Alvarado, NPO (Pantex) – NNSA Bradley A. Peterson Federal Security Professional of the Year;

Steven Zuniga, CNS (Pantex) – NNSA Bradley A. Peterson Contractor Security Professional of the Year;

Major Courtney Coker, CNS (Y-12) Safeguards and Security – NNSA Security Manager of the Year; and

Y-12 Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) Team – NNSA Security Team of the Year.

NNSA Associate Administrator and Chief for the Office of Defense Nuclear Security (DNS) Lewis “Lew” Monroe told those assembled at an awards ceremony that he appreciated being where the work was getting done. “You are knocking it out the park,” he said. “There’s no way DNS would have the success it does without what you do every day.”

NNSA Associate Administrator & Chief for the Office of Defense Nuclear Security Lewis “Lew” Monroe, left, was at Pantex to celebrate NNSA Security Professional of the Year Timothy Alvarado, and Contractor Security Professional of the Year Steven Zuniga Thursday July 20. Pictured, from left, are Monroe; Kristy McWilliams, Vice President, Safeguards, Security, and Emergency Services; Zuniga; Alvarado; Roxanne VanVeghten, Assistant Manager, Safeguards & Security; and Jason Armstrong, NPO Manager, Pantex.

“We don’t often focus on all the work you get done,” said Teresa Robbins, NPO manager. Citing the importance of the mission, she added that she sleeps well at night because “I know you’ve got this.”

“I am so proud of the Security teams at both sites,” said Kristy McWilliams, CNS Vice President of Safeguards, Security, and Emergency Services. “The individuals honored with these awards are quite simply the best of the best and I congratulate each and every one of them. Their leadership, hard work, professionalism, and willingness to work as a cohesive team are to be commended.”

Embracing change at Thermal Scientific; McCarty promoted

Coby Wishert, Chief Executive Officer of third-generation family-owned, veteran-operated Thermal Scientific, Inc., announced this week the promotion of Stoney McCarty from Account Executive to Branch Manager.

Stoney McCarty

“Stoney’s experience as a Customer Service Representative and Account Executive made his ascension to Branch Manager a nobrainer. We are very excited for Stoney and his team and can’t wait to see them thrive under his leadership,” Clifton Linde, Chief of Operations, said in a news release. “Stoney has all the leadership skills and abilities that anyone could ask for in a branch manager. He is committed to Thermal Scientific and our core values.”

The Amarillo team at Thermal Scientific, Inc. consists of Stoney McCarty, Vicki Hood (retired), Alexander Garcia and Christi Porter.

He continued, “His plans to grow the branch, enhance our customer service and increase employee retention are impressive. We all look forward to this new chapter in our company's history.”

Wishert concluded with “Everyone is excited about the future. Growing the Thermal team to make people's lives better is what it's all about.”

BSA receives national designation as a Lung Cancer Screening Center

BSA Harrington Cancer Center has been designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

“We are proud to say that BSA is the only designated ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center in the region,” said BSA Senior Vice President of Physician Services Lance Gatlin. “This designation signifies that our facilities offer the highest standards of radiology to our community.”

BSA Harrington Cancer Center has been designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology.

The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program recognizing facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer, according to a news release. Facilities must undergo a rigorous assessment of their lung cancer screening protocol and infrastructure, as well as have procedures in place for follow-up patient care, such as counseling and smoking cessation programs.

“This designation shows our commitment to providing the highest quality of detection and care for our patients,” said BSA Harrington Cancer Center Director Curtis Reneau. “BSA’s Low Dose CT screening is a great tool to identify lung cancers early, which can significantly increase survival rates. Our lung program also includes a Nurse Navigator who helps patients and providers with coordinating follow up scans and referrals to appropriate specialists for further evaluation.”

Lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans and appropriate follow-up care significantly reduces lung cancer deaths. The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening of adults aged 50 to 80 years who have a 30 pack-year smoking history for at least 20 years and who currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cancer killer – taking the lives of more people each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. For more information or to schedule a lung screening at BSA Harrington Cancer Center, call 806-212-5864 (LUNG).

For more information about the Lung Cancer Screening Center designation, visit: acr.org/QualitySafety/Lung-Cancer-Screening-Center.

NWTHS named Level II Trauma Center

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) has been verified by the American College of Surgeons as a Level II Trauma Center providing the highest level of care for Amarillo and surrounding region. A special celebration for this achievement was held Thursday.

As a Level II Trauma Center, NWTHS continues to provide the highest level of care, as it has been for more than 30 years, a news release says. Annually, NWTHS provides life-saving care and treatment to more than 50,000 patients from the Texas Panhandle, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

NWTHS continues to serve the needs of injured patients and is proud to continue to be lead trauma facility in partnership with specialty physicians, nurses, ancillary staff, regional EMS, and those who advocate for the interests of patients they serve throughout the region.

Cinergy gives back to teachers ahead of school year

In celebration of hard-working educators who selflessly devote their time and energy to our children’s development, Cinergy Entertainment Group is gifting all teachers one free movie ticket per day from Monday, Aug. 7 through Monday, Aug. 14.

All teachers are invited to visit their local Cinergy location to enjoy one free movie ticket per day, simply by presenting a valid teacher ID.

"Teachers play a vital role in shaping young minds, empowering future generations, and igniting a passion for learning, so this is Cinergy’s way of expressing our gratitude for their endless commitment," a news release says.

Application period for Community Wildfire Defense Grant now open

COLLEGE STATION — Texas communities at risk of wildfires can now apply for a federal grant administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. Available funding is intended to help at-risk communities plan for and reduce the risk of wildfire.

Priority will be given to at-risk communities in areas with high or very high wildfire hazard potential, communities that qualify as low-income and communities impacted by severe disasters. This program is made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, authorized in Public Law 117-58.

To assist potential applicants, Community Wildfire Defense Grant Webinars will be held on Aug. 4, 9, 10 and 15 at 1 p.m. CST. Details for registration can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/grants. The closing date for grant applications is Oct. 31, 2023.

Learn more about the Community Wildfire Defense Grant online at fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/grants. Learn more about your community’s wildfire risk at https://texaswildfirerisk.com.

