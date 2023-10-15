An Amarillo-based hotel management group has added a fifth hotel to their portfolio, according to a company news release issued Wednesday.

Thirty-Nine 23 Management, LLC (39:23), acquired Home2 Suites by Hilton in west Amarillo.

"Home2 Suites is a great brand, and this hotel is a high-performing property, both of which are really exciting," 39:23 President Kevin Nelson said. "But what's even more exciting is all the great new people who will be joining the 39:23 team and helping us cultivate our people-centric culture."

The company also operates Hyatt Place, Tru by Hilton, and My Place Hotels in Amarillo, along with an additional My Place Hotel in Lubbock.

"This acquisition allows us to provide our team with more opportunities to grow while providing economies of scale that will allow us to better support all of our properties," said John David Terry, 39:23 Chief Operating Officer. "Now, more than ever, we're poised to expand our portfolio and are actively seeking new properties to acquire or manage. We feel we're building something unique in the hospitality industry and are excited to continue to provide more opportunities for our team and grow the 39:23 culture."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Amarillo hotel management group acquires Home2 Suites by Hilton