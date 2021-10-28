AMARIN INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased AMRN securities between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amarin for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Amarin and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (ii) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (iii) Amarin's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; and (iv) Amarin was downplaying the true threat the ongoing ANDA litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects.

A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

