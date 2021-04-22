U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.26
    -0.16 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.43
    -57.88 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,977.35
    +27.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.80
    +11.17 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.61
    +0.26 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.24 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0030 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    -0.0088 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0800
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,551.68
    -819.99 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,276.87
    +33.82 (+2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,932.64
    +37.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Amarin Receives Great Britain Marketing Authorization for VAZKEPA from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) 1,2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amarin Corporation plc
·15 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is the first and only authorized treatment for its cardiovascular risk reduction indication1,2,3

VAZKEPA authorization for Great Britain follows recent VAZKEPA authorization for European Union

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a Marketing Authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) as a treatment to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in high cardiovascular risk statin-treated adult patients who have elevated triglycerides (≥150 mg/dL) and either established cardiovascular disease or diabetes, and at least one additional cardiovascular risk factor. The Great Britain Marketing Authorization for VAZKEPA applies to England, Scotland and Wales. Under the Brexit Northern Ireland agreement, the European centralized marketing authorization for the European Union covers Northern Ireland.

The MHRA’s license swiftly followed the European Commission (EC) marketing authorization of icosapent ethyl for the European Union as announced on March 30, 2021.3 Amarin’s understanding is that icosapent ethyl is among the first products to be submitted and licensed through the MHRA’s new ‘reliance’ route following the end of the Brexit transition period. Icosapent ethyl has been identified as a new active substance with likely multi-factorial mechanisms of action.1

The MHRA authorization for VAZKEPA is based on over a decade of development and testing of icosapent ethyl, including efficacy and safety data from the REDUCE-IT® cardiovascular outcomes study.2 REDUCE-IT evaluated more than 8,000 high-risk patients who despite having their cholesterol levels well controlled by statin therapy remained at significant risk of heart attack, stroke, or other major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including death. As published, patients in the REDUCE-IT study had a median follow-up period of nearly five years. Results from this study, in which all patients remained treated with statins (and with other contemporary therapies) and where half the patients received icosapent ethyl and the other half received placebo, demonstrated a 25% relative risk reduction (p<0.001) in the first occurrence of MACE in the intent-to-treat patient population with use of icosapent ethyl (4 grams daily) compared with placebo.

Professor Gabriel Steg, M.D., Chief, Department of Cardiology at Hôpital Bichat, Paris, commented, “The REDUCE-IT study shows icosapent ethyl could reduce CV events and has the potential to change the way residual cardiovascular risk is treated. This authorization of icosapent ethyl can make a difference to patients who are at high-risk of suffering from a heart attack or stroke. Eligible patients can be confident we have a new treatment that is backed by evidence-based data and European guideline recommendations.”

The publication of this research has led to icosapent ethyl being recommended for use in high-risk statin-treated patients identified by moderately elevated triglycerides by 15 global medical societies around the world including the European Society of Cardiology and the European Atherosclerosis Society.4

Cardiovascular risk (CVD) is one of the leading causes of death in the United Kingdom, with heart and circulatory diseases causing more than a quarter (27%) of all deaths in the UK, which is more than 160,000 deaths each year.5

The marketing authorization is also timely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the reprioritization of clinical resources, often leaving patients with serious cardiovascular disease to delay much needed medical help.6 Preventative care is needed for at-risk patients with cardiovascular disease, including LDL-cholesterol management and additional treatments for statin-treated patients with residual cardiovascular risk, identified by elevated triglycerides and other risk factors, to address their unmet need.

“Icosapent ethyl has been helping to reduce strokes, heart attacks and other major cardiovascular events in high-risk patients in the United States,” stated John Thero, president and chief executive officer of Amarin. “We are dedicated to the rethinking of cardiovascular disease risk reduction across Europe with an emphasis on preventative care. Amarin will work tirelessly throughout Europe to make icosapent ethyl available to all patients who may benefit from this important therapy.”

In addition, the company announced that subsequent to the marketing authorization by the EC, the Norwegian Medicines Agency informed Amarin of its marketing authorization for VAZKEPA in Norway.

Information regarding Amarin’s plans for commercialization and securing market access in Europe and the United Kingdom can be found in the FAQ section under investor relations at www.amarincorp.com.

About Amarin
Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

About Cardiovascular Risk
Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world. In the United States alone, cardiovascular disease results in 859,000 deaths per year.7 And the number of deaths in the United States attributed to cardiovascular disease continues to rise. In addition, in the United States there are 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds). Stroke rates are 795,000 per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds), accounting for 1 of every 19 U.S. deaths. In aggregate, in the United States alone, there are more than 2.4 million major adverse cardiovascular events per year from cardiovascular disease or, on average, 1 every 13 seconds.

Controlling bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one way to reduce a patient’s risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death. However, even with the achievement of target LDL-C levels, millions of patients still have significant and persistent risk of cardiovascular events, especially those patients with elevated triglycerides. Statin therapy has been shown to control LDL-C, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular events by 25-35%.8 Significant cardiovascular risk remains after statin therapy. People with elevated triglycerides have 35% more cardiovascular events compared to people with normal (in range) triglycerides taking statins.9,10,11

About REDUCE-IT®
REDUCE-IT was a global cardiovascular outcomes study designed to evaluate the effect of VASCEPA in adult patients with LDL-C controlled to between 41-100 mg/dL (median baseline 75 mg/dL) by statin therapy and various cardiovascular risk factors including persistent elevated triglycerides between 135-499 mg/dL (median baseline 216 mg/dL) and either established cardiovascular disease (secondary prevention cohort) or diabetes mellitus and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor (primary prevention cohort).

REDUCE-IT, conducted over seven years and completed in 2018, followed 8,179 patients at over 400 clinical sites in 11 countries with the largest number of sites located within the United States. REDUCE-IT was conducted based on a special protocol assessment agreement with FDA. The design of the REDUCE-IT study was published in March 2017 in Clinical Cardiology.7 The primary results of REDUCE-IT were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in November 2018.2 The total events results of REDUCE-IT were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in March 2019.8 These and other publications can be found in the R&D section on the company’s website at www.amarincorp.com.

About VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules
VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first-and-only prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first and only drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk after statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed over ten million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, VASCEPA is approved and sold in Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA.

Indications and Limitation of Use (in the United States)
VASCEPA is indicated:

  • As an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥ 150 mg/dL) and

    • established cardiovascular disease or

    • diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

  • As an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

The effect of VASCEPA on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.

Important Safety Information

  • VASCEPA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic reaction) to VASCEPA or any of its components.

  • VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (3% vs 2%) of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter requiring hospitalization in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of atrial fibrillation was greater in patients with a previous history of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter.

  • It is not known whether patients with allergies to fish and/or shellfish are at an increased risk of an allergic reaction to VASCEPA. Patients with such allergies should discontinue VASCEPA if any reactions occur.

  • VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (12% vs 10%) of bleeding in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of bleeding was greater in patients receiving concomitant antithrombotic medications, such as aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin.

  • Common adverse reactions in the cardiovascular outcomes trial (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% more frequent than placebo): musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%), and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%).

  • Common adverse reactions in the hypertriglyceridemia trials (incidence >1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%).

  • Adverse events may be reported by calling 1-855-VASCEPA or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

  • Patients receiving VASCEPA and concomitant anticoagulants and/or anti-platelet agents should be monitored for bleeding.

Key clinical effects of VASCEPA on major adverse cardiovascular events are included in the Clinical Studies section of the prescribing information for VASCEPA as set forth below:

Effect of VASCEPA on Time to First Occurrence of Cardiovascular Events in Patients with
Elevated Triglyceride levels and Other Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease in REDUCE-IT

VASCEPA

Placebo

VASCEPA
vs Placebo

N = 4089
n (%)

Incidence
Rate
(per 100
patient years)

N = 4090
n (%)

Incidence
Rate
(per 100
patient years)

Hazard Ratio (95% CI)

Primary composite endpoint

Cardiovascular death, myocardial
infarction, stroke, coronary
revascularization, hospitalization for
unstable angina (5-point MACE)

705
(17.2)

4.3

901
(22.0)

5.7

0.75
(0.68, 0.83)

Key secondary composite endpoint

Cardiovascular death, myocardial
infarction, stroke (3-point MACE)

459
(11.2)

2.7

606
(14.8)

3.7

0.74
(0.65, 0.83)

Other secondary endpoints

Fatal or non-fatal myocardial infarction

250
(6.1)

1.5

355
(8.7)

2.1

0.69
(0.58, 0.81)

Emergent or urgent coronary revascularization

216
(5.3)

1.3

321
(7.8)

1.9

0.65
(0.55, 0.78)

Cardiovascular death [1]

174
(4.3)

1.0

213
(5.2)

1.2

0.80
(0.66, 0.98)

Hospitalization for unstable angina [2]

108
(2.6)

0.6

157
(3.8)

0.9

0.68
(0.53, 0.87)

Fatal or non-fatal stroke

98
(2.4)

0.6

134
(3.3)

0.8

0.72
(0.55, 0.93)

[1] Includes adjudicated cardiovascular deaths and deaths of undetermined causality.
[2] Determined to be caused by myocardial ischemia by invasive/non-invasive testing and requiring emergent hospitalization.

FULL U.S. FDA-APPROVED VASCEPA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.VASCEPA.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the potential of VAZKEPA (known as VASCEPA in the United States) to favorably affect cardiovascular risk in appropriate patients and about making VAZKEPA available throughout Europe to patients who are at risk of a cardiovascular event. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may individually or together impact the matters herein and cause actual results, events and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include the following: events that could impact future regulatory assessment, such as delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, later arising data, regulatory reviews and pricing assessments, and the successful implementation of commercialization plans or other information, events that could interfere with the grant or issuance of a patent, continued validity or enforceability of a patent; uncertainties associated with litigation generally and patent litigation specifically; Amarin's ability generally to maintain adequate patent protection and successfully enforce patent claims against third parties; and uncertainties associated generally with research and development and regulatory submissions, reviews, action dates and approvals. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin
Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Solebury Trout
amarinir@troutgroup.com

Media Inquiries:
Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028
PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)

AMARIN, REDUCE-IT, VASCEPA and VAZKEPA are trademarks of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

1Summary of Product Characteristics Vazkepa – April 2021 https://ec.europa.eu/health/documents/community-register/2021/20210326150935/anx_150935_en.pdf
2 Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al. Cardiovascular Risk Reduction with Icosapent Ethyl for Hypertriglyceridemia. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(1):11-22.
3 Union Register of medicinal products - Public health - European Commission. https://ec.europa.eu/health/documents/community-register/html/h1524.htm. Accessed April 22, 2021.
4 2019 ESC/EAS guidelines for the management of dyslipidaemias: Lipid modification to reduce cardiovascular risk. Atherosclerosis. 2019;290:140-205.
5 BHF/University of Birmingham calculated rates in partnership with UK statistical agencies: ONS/NRS/NISRA (2016-18 data)
6 Fersia O, Bryant S, Nicholson R, et al. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cardiology services. Heart. 2020;7:1359.
7 American Heart Association. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2020 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2020;141:e139–e596.
8 Ganda OP, Bhatt DL, Mason RP, et al. Unmet need for adjunctive dyslipidemia therapy in hypertriglyceridemia management. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(3):330-343.
9 Budoff M. Triglycerides and triglyceride-rich lipoproteins in the causal pathway of cardiovascular disease. Am J Cardiol. 2016;118:138-145.
10 Toth PP, Granowitz C, Hull M, et al. High triglycerides are associated with increased cardiovascular events, medical costs, and resource use: A real-world administrative claims analysis of statin-treated patients with high residual cardiovascular risk. J Am Heart Assoc. 2018;7(15):e008740.
11 Nordestgaard BG. Triglyceride-rich lipoproteins and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease - New insights from epidemiology, genetics, and biology. Circ Res. 2016;118:547-563.
12 Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Brinton E, et al., on behalf of the REDUCE-IT Investigators. Rationale and Design of REDUCE‐IT: Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl–Intervention Trial. Clin Cardiol. 2017;40:138-148.
13 Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al., on behalf of the REDUCE-IT Investigators. Reduction in first and total ischemic events with icosapent ethyl across baseline triglyceride tertiles. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2019;74:1159-1161.


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Top 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article we presented billionaire Steve Cohen’s top 10 small-cap stock picks. You can skip our detailed discussion on Cohen’s investment philosophy and read Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Steve A. Cohen is the owner of Point72 Asset Management, one of the most successful hedge funds in the U.S. He started […]

  • Oil rises as EU keeps stimulus flows, dollar falls

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices bucked the downward trend of recent days to rise on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced stimulus would keep flowing to counter the economic impact of the pandemic while the dollar edged lower. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures were up 41 cents, or 0.67%, at $61.76 after losing $1.32 the previous day. The European Central Bank left policy unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping copious stimulus flowing as it saw reasons to expect a firm rebound of the euro area economy this year.

  • Bosch sees growth in 2021, but warns on chips shortage

    Bosch, the world's largest car parts supplier, on Thursday said it expects sales and profit to grow this year, but warned about the impact of a shortage of semiconductors that has hit global car production. Bosch forecast a 6% increase in sales and operating margin of 3% in 2021 after reporting a 17% jump in first-quarter sales, but meeting this target depends on the impact on the industry of a bottleneck of semiconductors, it said. Production at Bosch's new semiconductor plant in the German city of Dresden will start in September, three months earlier than planned, but it cannot solve the bottleneck problem, Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner told journalists.

  • Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge as it cashes out on assets

    Blackstone Group Inc, the world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday that its distributable earnings more than doubled in the first quarter to $1.2 billion as it cashed out on holdings. Dealmaking activity surged in the quarter as a booming stock market and low borrowing costs emboldened private equity firms to sell some of their assets for top dollar. Blackstone reported distributable earnings per share of $96, surpassing the average Wall Street analyst estimate of 76 cents, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

  • Commercial-Property Loan Defaults Surge 44% on U.K. Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of troubled real-estate loans in the U.K. has surged to the highest since the global financial crisis after the past year’s series of lockdowns pummeled borrowers that own business properties.Defaults on commercial-property debt rose to 4.6% last year from 3.2% in 2019, a near 44% jump, according to a survey conducted by the Business School, part of the University of London. That pushed the total of under-performing loans -- including those in default or where one or more of the terms have been breached -- to 8.6% of all outstanding loans, the survey found.U.K. landlords have been temporarily banned from evicting companies that fail to pay rent since the coronavirus pandemic began, a measure that’s hit retail and hospitality owners particularly hard. That’s accelerated the plunge in brick and mortar store values, pushing up the relative indebtedness of some properties and breaching some of their loan agreements.“For those of us at the coalface of commercial real-estate lending, 2020 was an incredibly challenging year,” Neil Odom-Haslett, President of the Association of Property Lenders, said in a statement accompanying the report.The pandemic also caused a 23% drop in the volume of new lending from a year earlier as banks shied away from new business in the face of deep uncertainty over property values. And those loans that were written were more expensive, with borrowing costs rising for everything but warehouses.Loan margins for even the best stores are now at record highs, increasing by 82 basis points compared to a year earlier. Borrowing costs for lower-quality shops are at their highest since 2012, the survey found.“We predict that real-estate lending will become more expensive and require further capital for borrowers across the next two to five years,” report author Nicole Lux said in the statement.(Adds chart, detail on borrowing costs in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow snap two-day fall, Netflix keeps Nasdaq in check

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were higher on Wednesday after sliding for two straight sessions, while the Nasdaq remained muted as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report. The streaming service provider tumbled 7.1% as it reported slower subscriber growth in the first quarter after a pandemic boom.

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus Settings in Place to Await Economic Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank left its crisis-fighting tools unchanged, asserting that its current stimulus settings are powerful enough to put the economy on track for a rebound later this year.The Governing Council kept the size of its pandemic-bond buying program at 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), confirming that purchases will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter.Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and said they will continue to provide long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.President Christine Lagarde will hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, where she’s likely to be quizzed about how long the ECB plans to keep its stimulus in place after vaccinations allow lockdowns to ease and a euro-zone recovery takes hold.At its last meeting in March, the ECB pledged to significantly step up asset purchases to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven by a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.More than 60% of economists in a recent Bloomberg survey expect the ECB to stick to that timeline, despite regular pledges from officials that they will extend and expand the program if needed.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The most logical action for Lagarde at the press conference is probably to express cautious optimism on the economic outlook without providing many hints on the pace of weekly PEPP buying beyond 2Q.”-David Powell, To read his report, click here.The European Union has significantly stepped up its pace of vaccinations in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic rebound that’s expected to gain strength in the second half of the year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.Lagarde may also be asked about the ECB’s plans for winding down emergency stimulus, as well as the institution’s ongoing strategy review. The latter, which includes a likely revision of the central bank’s “below, but close to 2%” inflation target, is set to produce results by September.The timetable risks clouding the outlook for investors trying to judge the ECB’s intentions for policy during the recovery phase. That raises the specter of volatile borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the region’s bounce back from the virus lockdowns.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Waver Amid Mixed Economic Data, Virus Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated as mixed economic data highlighted the uneven rebound in activity amid mounting concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases. The dollar climbed. Treasuries stabilized.Data showed sales of previously owned U.S. homes slid in March to a seven-month low, while jobless claims posted an unexpected decline last week. Investors also sifted through a batch of corporate earnings. Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell, with commodity and financial shares leading losses. AT&T Inc. rallied after beating profit estimates amid gains in wireless customers and growth in subscribers to its streaming service.While pandemic restrictions have eased with the vaccination rollout, there’s concern over a coronavirus resurgence that could derail the economic rebound. Strategists at Credit Suisse Group AG see red flags in cyclical stocks -- warning that the trade may be getting overextended after the largest outperformance on record.“Investors should start thinking about taking some risk off the table if they have not done so already,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth. “Much of the good news is priced in. As the rubber meets the road, and we have to now execute on the reopening that the market has discounted, there’s a lot more that can go wrong.”The stock market might reflect a “all-good-news-is-already-priced-in” scenario, according to Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “The question is: can the data keep up with expectations now, can earnings, can all the good news continue to support higher prices?”A gauge of market breadth suggests investor concerns remain. The percentage of Russell 2000 members trading above their 50-day moving average fell below 40%, compared to about 80% for the large-cap S&P 500, a smidgen off a record gap, according to data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 1995. It’s too early to tell whether this can morph into something larger, but previous instances have led to subsequent pressure on U.S. stocks, wrote Sundial Capital Research founder Jason Goepfert in a note to clients.Elsewhere, the euro fell after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying even as it sees signs that the economy is starting to shake off the coronavirus pandemic.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 declined 0.1% at 10:40 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index advanced 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2008.The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.55%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.28%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.723%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $60.96 a barrel.Gold declined 0.4% to $1,785.80 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.

  • Why you should plan to leave money to your kids

    When you’re planning (and managing) your retirement finances, arguably your most important goal should be to avoid running out of money. If you can meet your needs taking out 3%, you’re in very little danger of running out of money.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise for the first time in three days; Dow gains 317 points, or 0.9%

    Stocks rose on Wednesday and looked to rise for the first time in three sessions.

  • Ether Price Hits New Record High as Analysts Anticipate Supply Drop

    Analysts say ether will become a deflationary asset after the impending EIP 1559 upgrade.

  • Rupee Fall Is Hurting Bonds Now Among Asia’s Worst: India Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in the rupee is exacerbating a slump in Indian corporate dollar notes that are now among the worst performers in Asia, just as concerns mount that companies are hedging less.The securities have lost about 0.1% in April, worse than a 0.4% gain for a broader Asian dollar bond gauge, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexes. All the other countries in Asia have posted positive returns, except China which lost about 0.4% after the stumble by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The weaker rupee pushes up servicing costs on foreign debt. The currency has plunged about 2.4% against the dollar this month, making it Asia’s worst-performer. Spiking Covid-19 cases threaten to worsen the selloffAbout 5 out of 10 Indian firms hedge their foreign borrowings in India as compared to about 8 several years ago before the RBI eased rules on hedging, said Samir Lodha, chief executive officer at QuantArt Market Solutions, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “The drop in the rupee this month may prompt more local companies with foreign borrowings to consider at least some low-cost hedging.”Primary Market -- Foreign Borrowings SlowThe weaker rupee is also making borrowers hesitate to tap what would otherwise be some of the lowest borrowing costs ever in the dollar bond market. Just one Indian company has settled a note this month: a $585 million deal from ReNew Power. That leaves issuance set for the lowest in six monthsLocal firms have also shunned foreign-currency loans in April after borrowings of $7.2 billion in the previous quarter“Most corporates will definitely pause their plans to issue fresh foreign-currency debt as they wait for the rupee to stabilize,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder of IFA Global, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “Pandemic-induced currency volatility is making it difficult for borrowers to assess their foreign debt costs.”Firms may be turning more to the local credit market, even though there have been fresh obstacles there tooThey sold 47.6 billion rupees of bonds this week and still plan as much as 80.5 billion rupees more. If all those sales go through, that would be higher than in the previous two weeks combinedStill, offerings have fallen to 139.9 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) this month, the slowest start to a financial year since 2014. That’s due in part to rules that took effect April 1 strengthening the role of trustees for secured bonds backed by assetsSecondary Market -- Sovereign Rating ConcernsThe latest wave of coronavirus infections is also bad for India’s sovereign rating. The country has the lowest investment-grade score with a negative outlook at Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings“We expect a repeat of 2020’s sudden crash in economic activity in the coming months,” said Timothy Wee Lee Tan and Jason Lee, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts. “With a downgraded GDP growth outlook for FY22, India’s debt burden will be higher than the current IMF forecast, implying an elevated risk of ratings falling into speculative grade.”Any official gross domestic product downgrade may lead to pre-emptive widening of the option-adjusted spread for Indian dollar credits, with an actual offshore sovereign rating downgrade likely to push premiums up to 90 basis points wider to trade closer to Brazil and South Africa, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceDistressed Debt - ARC Rules Under ReviewReserve Bank of India formed a six-member panel Monday to review rules for Asset Reconstruction Companies or ARCs, which help India’s banking system deal with one of the world’s worst bad loan ratios among major economiesARCs have been in the spotlight in recent weeks:Mar. 18: India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs is investigating allegations of financial irregularities at the asset reconstruction arm of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Edelweiss said it hasn’t received any intimation of any inspection by the ministryMar. 14: India’s central bank has rejected Yes Bank Ltd.’s proposal to set up an ARC for acquiring bad loans on conflict of interest concerns, Mint reported citing people it didn’t identifyMeanwhile, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, whose default in 2018 triggered a prolonged credit crisis in the country, plans to resolve 500 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) of its debt by the end of September, Chairman Uday Kotak said last week. Investors are closely watching the debt resolution as a test case for group insolvencyKotak, who is heading the IL&FS board after government seized control of the shadow lender in 2018, expects to resolve about 62% of its 1 trillion rupees of debtAnother group facing challenges in servicing its debt is Future Group. The Indian supermarket-operator Future Retail Ltd. approved a debt resolution plan that eases some immediate concerns as a legal battle with partner Amazon.com Inc. threatens to delay an asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd. India’s top court scheduled a final hearing in the matter to May 4Best and Worst Performing Corporate Dollar Bonds Last 12 MonthsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett could teach traders in dogecoin, GameStop and other hot trends a few things about ‘Mr. Market’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As the old joke goes, St. Peter had some bad news for an oil prospector who appeared at the pearly gates of heaven: “You’re qualified for admission,” said St.

  • Kinder Morgan raises outlook as profit surges on winter storm demand

    A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States last quarter knocked out nearly half of Texas power plants and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels. Kinder Morgan benefited from the shortage as it released gas and sold electricity at prices that were hundreds of times higher than normal for several days.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates drop below 3% again — offering opportunities to buyers and homeowners

    The recent decline in mortgage rates has led to an increase in refinancing activity, giving homeowners another chance to reduce their monthly payments.