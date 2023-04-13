Amaroq Minerals diversifies into strategic metals with GCAM joint venture

London, UK --News Direct-- Amaroq Minerals Ltd

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:AMRQ, AIM:AMRQ) VP exploration James Gilbertson speaks to Proactive after announcing the finalisation of a joint venture agreement with GCAM that will "trigger [Amaroq's] diversification into the critical and strategic space."

Amaroq now retains a 51% interest in the new vehicle, called Gardaq, which has been funded with £18mln by GCAM.

Through the joint vehicle, the company expects to focus on exploring for significant strategic minerals deposits in the Sava Copper Belt, Stendalen, Paatusoq and Kobberminebugt.

