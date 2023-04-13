U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Amaroq Minerals diversifies into strategic metals with GCAM joint venture

News Direct
·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Amaroq Minerals Ltd

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:AMRQ, AIM:AMRQ) VP exploration James Gilbertson speaks to Proactive after announcing the finalisation of a joint venture agreement with GCAM that will "trigger [Amaroq's] diversification into the critical and strategic space."

Amaroq now retains a 51% interest in the new vehicle, called Gardaq, which has been funded with £18mln by GCAM.

Through the joint vehicle, the company expects to focus on exploring for significant strategic minerals deposits in the Sava Copper Belt, Stendalen, Paatusoq and Kobberminebugt.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/amaroq-minerals-diversifies-into-strategic-metals-with-gcam-joint-venture-822022400