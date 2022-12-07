U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.92
    -9.34 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,578.63
    -17.71 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,956.10
    -58.79 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.18
    -2.39 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.79
    -2.46 (-3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +17.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.53 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0050 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4310
    -0.0820 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    +0.0081 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2950
    -0.6650 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,801.67
    -167.09 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.45
    -7.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Amatheon Agri Announces a Public-Private Partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.
·3 min read
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

  • Amatheon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s Ministry of Agriculture to build a sustainable food system to meet the needs of Congolese people across the country

  • The public-private partnership will provide 100,000 hectares of land for the cultivation of corn, soy, cotton, rice and palm oil, covering the entire value chain and create around 70,000 direct jobs when fully implemented

  • The projects will increase incomes for smallholder farmers through quality jobs, create climate benefits from reduced deforestation and bring major economic benefits, for women in particular

  • Amatheon will engage in projects which support local health and educational facilities

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company") announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s Ministry of Agriculture to build a sustainable food system to meet the needs of Congolese people across the country. The public-private partnership will provide 100,000 hectares of land for the cultivation of corn, soy, cotton, rice, and palm oil, providing significant local employment. In total, around 70,000 direct jobs are to be created. The projects will include building cotton and palm oil processing plants, as well as an industrial slaughterhouse.

An essential element of the partnership is the development of a broad value chain, the promotion of Congolese entrepreneurship, the support of local communities and smallholders, including in the areas of education and health care, and the improvement of the carbon footprint.

"The DRC offers the right agricultural and social framework for these new projects and Amatheon is excited to be key part of the DRC government's efforts to stimulate private investment and job growth in the agricultural sector," said Max Sturm, the Company's chief executive. "We are building on our experience of success on similar projects in Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe and are excited about this new venture working hand-in-hand with the DRC's leadership."

The DRC-Amatheon partnership comes in the wake of the European Union's "Team Europe Initiative", established at the 6th EU-African Union summit in February 20221. Team Europe brings together the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as Member States. Team Europe‘s Sustainable Agri-Value Chain initiative looks to support Africa's efforts to build and reinforce resilience and sustainable food systems by boosting public and private investments in African agri-value chains2.

1 https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/international-summit/2022/02/17-18/.
2 Global Gateway factsheet, EU-Africa: Global Gateway Investment Package - Sustainable food systems, February 2022.

The Management Board
Berlin, Germany, 7 December 2022

For further information please see the Group's website: https://amatheon-agri.com

Contact:
Max Sturm
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.
Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 121
Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20
email: investor-relations@amatheon-agri.com

About Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.:

Amatheon Agri is a European agri-food company with headquarters in Berlin and production sites in Sub-Saharan Africa and cooperation with small-scale local farmers (outgrowers). Since its foundation in 2011, Amatheon Agri has established sustainable agricultural value chains from cultivation to product-specific processing and trading processes in Zambia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. With a combination of international distribution network, incorporated local expertise as well as a sustainable vision for the future, Amatheon Agri has been able to establish itself as a strategically aligned global player in the African agricultural sector.

The Shares of Amatheon Agri are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH) and on the Lang & Schwarz Exchange in Germany (Symbol/WKN A1J4XD). The Convertible Bonds of Amatheon Agri are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN DE000A286BY3 and Symbol/WKN A286BY.

SOURCE: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730660/Amatheon-Agri-Announces-a-Public-Private-Partnership-with-the-Democratic-Republic-of-Congo

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging

    NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • The Returns At PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) Aren't Growing

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)?

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Has Been Left for Dead -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), formed earlier this year when telecom giant AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery, has all the makings of a media giant. The company's stable of intellectual property and assets is formidable: HBO, DC Comics, Warner Bros.' films, linear TV channels including CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, and many more, and rights to broadcast NBA games all fall under the company's umbrella. Warner Bros. Discovery is also already a major player in streaming.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Zuora Stock Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), an online monetization platform company, were falling hard this morning after the company reported its results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, ended Oct. 31. While the company beat analysts' top- and bottom-line consensus estimate in the quarter, it issued weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance and said that it was laying off 11% of its staff. Zuora reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.02 in the quarter, which was flat on a year-over-year basis but was better than Wall Street's average estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.