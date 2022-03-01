U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Amaze Announces Arati Sureddi as Product Lead for Partnerships

·3 min read

Former senior executive from Zoox joins the company as Product Lead for Partnerships to expand the design platform's marketing, design, and connectivity capabilities and product integrations with partners

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaze, a no-code design software that offers simple tools to enable anyone to sell anything online, today announced Arati Sureddi as its Product Lead for Partnerships. She will focus on integrating a variety of partner products into Amaze's platform to expand the capabilities for users and enable them to market and sell across any channel. This product evolution will further drive the company's vision to bring the power of social and mobile commerce to everyone, everywhere, and serve the needs of today's – and tomorrow's – entrepreneurs, brands, and creators.

(PRNewsfoto/Famous)
(PRNewsfoto/Famous)

"Having launched my own startup in a competitive space in the past, I understand the struggles of entrepreneurs around growing a business with limited resources. I am excited to now empower small business owners and help them easily leverage a design-forward platform to bring their ideas to life," said Arati Sureddi, Product Lead for Partnerships. "Amaze has built a powerful and accessible ecosystem for anyone to use – no technical skills required. I look forward to expanding this ecosystem even further, working with partners to implement a range of exciting product integrations."

Prior to joining Amaze, Sureddi worked at the autonomous vehicle company Zoox where she led her team to build and drive the company's technical product and optimize the user experience. Most recently, she was the Chief Operations Officer of Manteqa Global Health, a company providing medical care to hard-to-access communities.

"Arati is a seasoned product and user experience veteran and the perfect fit to lead our partnership and product integration initiatives. We have ambitious goals in this area and I'm confident that she'll be able to help us effectively and strategically expand the capabilities of our tools working together with our partners while also enhancing the experience for our customers," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze.

"At Amaze, we want to enable anyone to showcase their products anywhere, in a way that creates an outstanding customer experience and increases engagement, conversion, and sales. To achieve this, we're growing our team quickly and will be hiring many more people across departments and levels this year."

To learn more about Amaze or start a free trial, visit the website here.

About Amaze
Amaze is a no-code mobile ecommerce design platform that enables merchants, creatives, and business owners to captivate their customers through beautiful, engaging, and immersive designs, leading to lower bounce rates, higher conversion rates, and increased customer loyalty. Amaze makes it easy to create and customize, with little to no technical expertise required. We believe that the future of ecommerce lives on mobile and we give brands the ability to convey their unique stories and cultivate a deeper connection with customers to sell their products in the best way possible. For more information, visit www.amaze.co.

Media contact:
Gordon Hahn
Gravitate PR for Amaze
amaze@gravitatepr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amaze-announces-arati-sureddi-as-product-lead-for-partnerships-301492450.html

SOURCE Amaze

