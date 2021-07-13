U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Amazfit's latest earbuds can prod you to fix your posture

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Health-focused brand Amazfit has revealed its latest earbuds, the PowerBuds Pro. They're true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 40dB and several health monitoring features, building on the original PowerBuds' heart rate monitoring.

According to the company, PowerBuds Pro can use an accelerometer to detect the sitting angle of your cervical spine. If your neck has been in the same position for too long, the earbuds can nudge you to make an adjustment and improve your posture. In addition, Amazfit says the buds can detect when you start running and automatically start tracking your run time, speed, distance, calories burned and more. You can sync heart rate data with fitness apps such as RunKeeper and MapMyRun.

There are a few ANC profiles that you can select depending on your surroundings. Indoor mode is centered around eliminating souls like typing, air conditioning and background chatter. In outdoor mode, you'll still hear announcements, Amazfit claims, but the ANC tech will stamp out trembling engines. There's also a workout mode, which blocks noises like wind but still lets you hear traffic for safety. The adaptive mode, meanwhile, will adjust the ANC based on your environment.

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro
Amazfit PowerBuds Pro

The earbuds each have three microphones and AI noise-reduction with the aim of helping you have clear phone call quality. PowerBuds Pro will run for up to nine hours on a single charge, according to Amazfit, and the charging case can extend the lifespan to 30 hours.

We found the company's $70 Bip S to be a decent, inexpensive running watch. If Amazfit can maintain a solid level of quality with its latest earbuds, they might be worth checking out.

Pre-orders for PowerBuds Pro open on July 15th. They start at $150 in the US and €130 in France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

