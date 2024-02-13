'Amazing' Brockton Campanelli that sold for $515K in 'highly-desired' neighborhood

BROCKTON − A house on Oak Ridge Drive E. sold for $600,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions for single-family houses in the city. This house has a backyard that is a "private oasis" with an inground pool, exterior bathroom and fire pit − "all perfect for outdoor entertaining," according to the real estate listing.

Nestled in a beautiful Raynham neighborhood, a house on Cardinal Circle sold for $775,000. This four-bedroom Colonial will have you "captivated the moment you step inside," according to the real estate listing.

An "amazing" Campanelli-syle ranch on Brookville Avenue in Brockton that sold for $515,000 is located in a "hiighly desired" neighborhood near Holbrook and Abington town lines, according to the real estate listing by Mark A. Maraglia, EXIT Premier Real Estate.

This single-family house at 79 Brookville Ave. in Brockton sold for $515,000 on Nov. 30, 2023.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Nov. 13 to 24, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

172 Myers Ave., Daniel P. and Antonette M. Cingolani to Steven and Alison D. Varney, $565,000, Nov. 17, single family.

960 Plymouth St., Richard A. and Mary L. George to B. A. Perazim Inc., $440,000, Nov. 22, single family.

Avon

306 E. Spring St., 306 Spring Realty Trust and George R. Hatch to Jake R. Hatch, $200,000, Nov. 20, single family.

658 W. Main St., Genevieve Williams to Centura Bay Limited Liability Co., $302,000, Nov. 17.

63 W. Spring St., Robertson Virginia M. Est and David Robertson to David N. and Rachael Robertson, $560,000, Nov. 13, single family.

Bridgewater

5 Forbes Road, Duxburrow Estates Limited Liability Co. to Joseph F. and Jennifer N. Buchino, $763,932, Nov. 14.

620 Broad St., Alex Prisco to Michael G. Fryer and Shelby C. Setterlund, $435,000, Nov. 15, single family.

640 Walnut St., John W. Bearce to Olivia M. Vazquez and Shane M. Mcmanus, $680,000, Nov. 21, single family.

45 Holly Lane, Brendan J. Martin to David J. Pollis and Dawn M. Riley, $671,771, Nov. 14, single family.

10 Brett Way, Bridgewater Homes Limited Liability Co. to Nikayla Simpson, $219,100, Nov. 20.

1000 High St., Mark W. Dyszczyk Jr. to Shawn M. Quigley and Alexandra Wilkins, $497,000, Nov. 21, single family.

420 High St., John J. and Kathleen M. Bertelli Jr. to Kevin Raposo, $335,000, Nov. 13, single family.

39 Fremont St., Aw Acquisitions Limited Liability Co. to Michael P. Walsh and Jennifer E. Baker, $520,000, Nov. 21, single family.

210 Cherry St., Kaitlyn L. Edwards and Christopher P. Bellucci to Mark R. Silverman and Arielle A. Mcelnney, $765,000, Nov. 16, single family.

106 Prospect St., Jorane S. Pierre-Louis to Terrance Murphy and Kimberly Keough, $550,000, Nov. 17, single family.

Brockton

31 Hampden Ave., Tuite Family Trust and James L. Tuite Jr. to Osmar Vasquez, $435,000, Nov. 20, single family.

23 Trenton St., Esse Saif and Khalil Razzaghi to Matilda B. and Rita A. Holland, $485,000, Nov. 21, single family.

12 Calvin St., Kathleen M. Nesti to James R. Vernon and Sarah V. Johnson, $480,000, Nov. 21, single family.

186 Sinclair Road, Kelly C. Fernandes to Erik Janes and Elizabeth Rodrigues, $440,000, Nov. 15, single family.

20 Oxford St., Diane L. Sennett to Natacha and Nadia J. Gedeon, $380,000, Nov. 21, single family.

424 Summer St., Mary Carter to Nayara Ribeiro, $420,000, Nov. 13, single family.

40 Oneida Ave., Froio Patricia Ann Est and Melissa M. Zani to Austin J. Lima, $329,900, Nov. 17, single family.

431 Crescent St., Jose M. and Grace D. Furtado to Darimilson D. Andrade and Elisandra Martins, $865,000, Nov. 16.

4 Alexander St., Enrick and Natacha Bazile to Flore Jacinthe and Pierre P. Perrie, $560,000, Nov. 16, single family.

58 Brett St., Jose F. Correia to Joao L. and Jassira D. Jacob, $625,000, Nov. 13.

55 Chester Ave., Gomes Margarida S. Est and Domingas G. Lomba to Anthony J. Abreu and Erika J. Rodriguez-Abreu, $915,000, Nov. 14.

11 Cairn Road, Neal John D. Est and Beth L. Ciardi to Ccs Family Const Inc., $330,000, Nov. 14, single family.

71 Cambo St., Peter J. Hallisey Edual T. and Peter J. Hallisey to Miltania R. and Walter D. Gomes, $450,800, Nov. 14, single family.

162 Perkins Ave., Bulldog Property Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Mercedame Joseph and Fany Charles, $840,000, Nov. 15.

710 N. Montello St., Vu D. Tran to Pierre Marceau, $900,000, Nov. 15.

210 North Ave., Eugene J. Fraga to Kristine and Kenneth Mileski, $475,000, Nov. 15, single family.

414 Centre St., Claudio L. and Leila A. Furbino to 414 Centre St Realty Trust and Claudia L. Furbino, $680,000, Nov. 21.

423 W. Chestnut St., Michael Durso and Bk Of Ny Mellon T. Com Na to Federal Natl Mtg Assn, $392,206, Nov. 13, single family.

221 Oak St. Unit 15-23, Charles S. Wallace to Haliday Realty Inc., $300,000, Nov. 20, condo.

17 Foster St. Unit 19, Eddy R. Mieses and Ana C. Garcia to Jean P. Saintgermain and Stephanie Morose, $380,000, Nov. 24, condo.

63 Mulberry St., Phillip Goche and Janice Deiuliis to Barros Realty Group Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Nov. 14, single family.

278 Court St. Unit 6, Affordable Properties Limited Liability Co. to Angelica Neret, $389,900, Nov. 21, condo.

17 Foster St. Unit 9, Affordable Properties Limited Liability Co. to Marie S. Vincent, $379,900, Nov. 21, condo.

23 Ames Road, Jean R. and Emilianne S. Antoine to Steeve and Carvens Gelin, $580,000, Nov. 22, single family.

61 E. Ashland St., Michael D. Hatch to Partners Choice Prop Limited Liability Co., $215,000, Nov. 20, single family.

119 College Drive, Smiegal Paul A. Est and Paul C. Smiegal to Samantha Crough and Rebecca Miller, $422,000, Nov. 21, single family.

36 Oak Ridge Drive E., Justin A. Dasilva to Roody Joseph and Michelle Paul, $600,000, Nov. 17, single family.

10 Linus Ave., Edward L. and Vivian R. Jones to Willie Carter Jr. and Artice Kendall-Carter, $569,000, Nov. 17, single family.

97 Burkeside Ave., David and Emily A. Zambelli to Susan V. Fontes, $569,000, Nov. 17, single family.

331 Field St., Jean Charles to Jeane R. and Marie R. Sidney, $455,000, Nov. 17, single family.

8 Millett St., Tina Pham Nguyen RET and Tina P. Nguyen to Kathleen Nichols and Charles Zeogas, $540,000, Nov. 17, single family.

22 Reservoir St. Unit 12, Elizabeth A. Katz-Butler to Wijdane Kharj, $349,000, Nov. 17, condo.

59 Sterling Road, Wilfredo Duran and Yaizmari Merced to Azana Williams and Emerson Moreia, $384,000, Nov. 17, single family.

Howard St., Chau K. Vo to Emma C. Anderson, $460,000, Nov. 20.

44 Galen St., Ditomar C. and Andre Cabral to Alexander F. Alves, $410,000, Nov. 20, single family.

5 Alexander St., Corey Williams to Suresh and Dina Autar, $475,000, Nov. 16, single family.

46 Thayer St., Tracey Williams to Ez Homes Limited Liability Co., $248,000, Nov. 15, single family.

84 Myrtle St., Eee Renovation Limited Liability Co. to Vs Estate Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Nov. 21, single family.

51 Herrod Ave., Nexus Realty Limited Liability Co. to Benjamin J. Moore, $780,000, Nov. 24.

7 Vinedale Road, Wilson Dorcelus and Marie J. Simeon to Ernesseau and Marie L. Nelson, $465,000, Nov. 24, single family.

49 Snell Ave., Jla Properties Limited Liability Co. to Wasiu O. and Wasirat Bello, $630,000, Nov. 20.

16 Circle St. Unit 16, Judith M. Ultimo to Sabrina King, $290,000, Nov. 20, condo.

6 Alandale Ave., Carol M. Jones to Rachelle D. Guilmeus, $450,000, Nov. 17, single family.

201 North Ave., Eugene J. Fraga to Kristine and Kenneth Mileski, $475,000, Nov. 15, single family.

79 Brookville Ave., Kevin S. Clapp to Sheila Casey, $515,000, Nov. 30, single family.

Carver

152 Plymouth St., David B. Harriman to Scott P. Sisson and Brian C. Walsh, $440,000, Nov. 17, single family.

143 Center St., Christopher and Lisa Gomes to Lisa Tighe, $401,138, Nov. 21, single family.

19 Santana Way Unit 19, David and Carol Luce to Patricia Disantis, $527,000, Nov. 13, condo.

East Bridgewater

457 Bedford St., Bruce W. Collins and Wilmington Saving Fund So to Reliant T. and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc, $270,000, Nov. 20, single family.

140 Crystal Water Drive Unit 140, Frank J. and Donna M. Serra to Daniel P. and Antonette M. Cingolani, $410,000, Nov. 17, condo.

627 Bridge St., M. C. Montuori to Michael and Hailey Thibeault, $595,000, Nov. 15, single family.

35 Ashley Drive, Jake and Amanda Rose to Jacob and Caitlin Rattigan, $420,000, Nov. 21, single family.

28 Andrew Road Unit 28, Christopher Mckernan to Nicholas Adams and Julia Barry, $325,000, Nov. 17, condo.

Easton

130 Foundry St., Corkum Family Trust and Ralph E. Corkum to William Hines, $430,000, Nov. 15, single family.

38 Baron Drive, Folkman & Zola Builders Inc. to Morgan M. and Tucker E. Hargreaves, $1,410,000, Nov. 16.

156 Depot St., Peter D. Rice to Danielle M. Hernon and Darragh J. Lawlor, $595,000, Nov. 20, single family.

26 Short St., Dorothy A. Peracchi to Jacob Dunn and Sophia R. Falconeiri, $350,000, Nov. 15, single family.

342 Purchase St., Faiella Fabiano Est and Silvina F. Miller to Jad Builders Inc., $450,000, Nov. 20, single family.

109 Howard St., Howard Residence Family Trust and Kimberly A. Beretta to Vladimir Xavier and Catia Pina, $700,000, Nov. 17, single family.

802 Washington St., 802 Wash Limited Liability Co. to 802 Washington St Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 17.

489 Turnpike St. Unit 3-6, Joanne Dintinosanto to Mallary Rocheleau, $365,000, Nov. 15, condo.

8 Water St., Lisa Downey to Ann and Denise E. Mcdonough, $675,000, Nov. 15, single family.

3 Lothrop St., Jesus M. and Karen N. Hernendez to Marc Gaughen, $605,000, Nov. 13, single family.

125 Depot St., Erin and Marc C. Gaughen to Matthew Realty Limited Liability Co., $650,000, Nov. 13, single family.

254 Purchase St., Lauren E. and Thomas E. Shortall to Opendoor Property J. Limited Liability Co., $668,900, Nov. 14, single family.

Halifax

41 Brandeis Circle, Macgillivray Family Trust and James C. Macgillivray to William and Ashley Feltrup, $557,000, Nov. 16, single family.

239 Oak St., Seaport Investments Limited Liability Co. and Dominion Fincl Services 5 Limited Liability Co. to Dominion Fincl Services 5 Limited Liability Co., $160,000, Nov. 16, single family.

16 Annawon Drive, Kevin Pratt and Lakeview Loan Servicing L. to Solo Realty Limited Liability Co., $339,000, Nov. 17, single family.

Hayward St., Parker and Denise Williamson to Dana L. Fowler Jr., $15,000, Nov. 16.

140 Oak St., Adaline Martin to Kevin V. and Vincent P. Walsh, $449,900, Nov. 20, single family.

281 Oak St., Sandra L. Landstrom to Melissa Wallace, $380,000, Nov. 20, single family.

112 Plymouth St., Arossa Limited Liability Co. to Matthew and Lydia R. Beals, $525,000, Nov. 21, single family.

1 Wood St. N., James R. Chandler to Colleen Farrow, $265,000, Nov. 21, single family.

110 Monponsett St., Jacob G. and Nayana P. Waters to Sean and Amanda Glass, $510,000, Nov. 17, single family.

Hanover

32 Stone Meadow Lane, Peter J. and Joelle A. Casey to James M. and Herena S. Record, $1,475,000, Nov. 21, single family.

720 Washington St. Unit 3, B. & K. Realty Trust and Jean E. Wagner to Seven Twenty Yale Realty LL, $455,000, Nov. 21.

35 School St., Anthony D. and John J. Rowley to James M. Gaddis, $500,000, Nov. 20.

887 Broadway, Duff A. and Cathy A. Brace to John and Theodora Cokinos, $700,000, Nov. 16, single family.

126 Pleasant St., Kaitlin and John Heaney to Lori Ozuna, $650,000, Nov. 15, single family.

35 Howland Park, David N. Skinner Jr. to Sean M. and Jennifer E. Gaudet, $685,000, Nov. 13, single family.

Hanson

321 Birchbark Drive, Thomas D. Murphy to Jacquelyn Knorr and Peter Valenzuela, $801,500, Nov. 21, single family.

1407 Main St., David T. and Beatriz C. Libby Jr. to Brookside Realty Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Nov. 20, single family.

75 Big Rock Lane, William E. and Katherine F. Patton to Sean Harrington Jr. and Julia Lawlor, $555,000, Nov. 21, single family.

125 Robinson St., Francis E. Sheppard Jr. to Allison E. and Alexei Spinu, $512,000, Nov. 15, single family.

Holbrook

255 Sycamore St., Haliday Realty Inc. to Sarah A. and James R. Vaillancourt, $525,000, Nov. 16, single family.

912 S. Franklin St., Keith E. Fraga to Eugene J. Fraga, $500,000, Nov. 15.

3 Christies Way Unit 3, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Joanna-Marie and Bernard J. Ducay, $449,900, Nov. 21, condo.

12 Jewel Road, Bunnoe Limited Liability Co. to Najib P. Paul and Magda Jean-Louis, $495,000, Nov. 20, single family.

1035 S. Franklin St., Chau K. Vo to Emma C. Anderson, $460,000, Nov. 20, single family.

1030 S. Franklin St., Chau K. Vo to Emma C. Anderson, $460,000, Nov. 20.

3 Maywood Road Lot 11, Weeks Eugene R. Est and Charles Kelsey to Danilo Lopes, $615,000, Nov. 14.

3 Maywood Road Lot 8, Weeks Eugene R. Est and Charles Kelsey to Danilo Lopes, $615,000, Nov. 14.

78 Damon Ave., Weeks Eugene R. Est and Charles Kelsey to Danilo Lopes, $100,000, Nov. 13.

36 King Road, 40vautrinotaverealty Limited Liability Co. to Cuong Nguyen, $180,000, Nov. 22.

47 James St., Frances H. Gaffey to Margaret M. Sullivan, $380,000, Nov. 15, single family.

4 Christies Way Unit 4, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Christina M. King, $449,000, Nov. 16, condo.

Kingston

6 Barnabas Mill Road, Harry E. Monks Jr. and Bk Of Ny Mellon T. Com Na to Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb1, $456,250, Nov. 13, single family.

22 Main St. Unit A., Hoang Duong and Nhung T. Derosa to Joseph and Caroline J. Tortora, $350,000, Nov. 20, condo.

12 Pine St., Dalessandro P. A. Est and Sarah M. Dalessandro to Ppacifico Limited Liability Co., $630,000, Nov. 14, single family.

Lakeville

16 Highland Road, Iman and Adib Khairallah to Jorane S. and Gepthe E. Pierre-Louis, $740,500, Nov. 17, single family.

85 Pickens St., Eleanor G. Signori to Jarred E. Robson and Cheyenne D. Johnson, $622,000, Nov. 17, single family.

15 N. Precinct St., Christopher Bosse to James R. and Gail M. Sheffield 3rd, $645,000, Nov. 20, single family.

2 Woods Edge Road Unit 2, Pauline M. Cyr RET and Pauline M. Cyr to Leonor Andre, $345,000, Nov. 17, condo.

5 Vaughan St., Letourneau Kathleen C. Est and Leroy A. Letourneau Jr. to Jillian B. Lakey, $339,000, Nov. 15, single family.

423 Bedford St., Ronald D. and Monica Stroup to Chad and Stacie Boulay, $665,000, Nov. 16, single family.

13 Summit Ave., Cheryl L. Thibault to Michelle Arruda, $285,000, Nov. 13, single family.

Mansfield

24 Lawndale Road, Caryn B. Wagner to Karen and Michael Fisher, $670,000, Nov. 17, single family.

20 Plowshare Court, Mario J. and Monila G. Marcaccio Jr. to Krista Schrage, $889,000, Nov. 14, single family.

231 Spring St., Dawn Hickey to Miranda M. Besse and Davon J. Peters, $402,000, Nov. 13, single family.

23 Millfarm Drive, Carrie and Tyler Munson to Jeffery and Jessica Pimentel, $900,000, Nov. 16, single family.

Robyn Lane, Susan H. V. Light RET and Susan H. Light to Adam J. and Christine C. Weiner, $1,950,000, Nov. 14.

14 Down Lane, Peggy L. Stapleton to Hannah M. Black and James F. Pantano, $850,000, Nov. 20, single family.

33 Coral St., Christine Muzzio-Saba to Brandon W. Dionne, $635,000, Nov. 17, single family.

578 Maple St., Scott and Michele D. Rogers to Albert J. Castoldi and Cherie Boisvert, $710,000, Nov. 16, single family.

207 Winter St., Elizabeth R. Lynch to Kathryn Leclair and Jarrett Sorge, $655,000, Nov. 17, single family.

210 Stearns Ave., Michael and Rebecca Barger to Brian and Laura Antos, $850,000, Nov. 21, single family.

Middleboro

82 Rocky Meadow St., Molyons Realty Limited Liability Co. to Joseph M. Rindini and Hannah Sylvia, $472,000, Nov. 24, single family.

187 Precinct St., Edward J. Medeiros to Maria D. and Corey Williams, $679,900, Nov. 16.

30 Summit St., Jacqueline A. Cavanaugh to Victoria A. Tattersall and Gerald T. Comerford, $455,000, Nov. 17, single family.

17 Winter St., Sachem Construction Inc. to Donna and Thomas Mcmahon, $500,000, Nov. 17.

374 Plymouth St., Priolo Concrete Forms Inc. to Sandra D. Deveney, $760,000, Nov. 17.

33 Forest St., Ryan French to Nidus D. Richards, $590,000, Nov. 16.

26 Frank St., Stingray City Realty Corp. to James and Marissa Blankenship, $450,000, Nov. 21, single family.

77 Everett St., Zachary R. Corcoran and Ashley M. Olson-Scarcella to Brian D. Delmonte and Jessica M. Coray, $467,000, Nov. 17, single family.

115 Spruce St., Dbt Investments Limited Liability Co. to Nathan and Natacha Bazile, $654,000, Nov. 16.

Norton

164 Dean St. Unit B., Prasann V. Thakrar to Millene Wilmarth, $275,000, Nov. 14, condo.

42 Evergreen Road, Terrance Lassiter and Nichole L. Aguiar to Kerry A. Henderrson, $675,000, Nov. 13, single family.

26 Alder Road, Brantley A. Weathers 4th and Metropolitan Life Ins Co. to Metropolitn Life Ins Com, $239,860, Nov. 20, single family.

75 Burt St., John P. Walker to Prolite Limited Liability Co., $435,000, Nov. 14, single family.

54 Plain St., Nextgrid Patriots Limited Liability Co. to Hercules Properties Limited Liability Co. and Nrhs Development Limited Liability Co., $60,000, Nov. 16.

42 Godfrey Drive Unit 42, Oslen Family Trust and Robert F. Olsen to Ganna and Gary Kelly, $620,000, Nov. 17, condo.

17 Wampum Road, James P. Leone Jr. to Luke Cerullo, $300,000, Nov. 17, single family.

4 Spring Lane Unit 4, Douglas A. King to Kenneth and Carolyn Platter, $490,000, Nov. 22, condo.

4 Draper St., Howard T. and Suzanne K. Harrop Jr. to John H. and Megan J. Harrop, $400,000, Nov. 16.

Pembroke

44 High Ave., Chris Conant to Douglas Conant, $250,000, Nov. 13, single family.

23 Ridge Ave., Aj Realty Trust and Jason Kennedy to Domenic and Megan Cacciatore, $710,000, Nov. 17, single family.

29 Valley Road, Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co. to Dominic G. and Anna K. Coviello, $575,000, Nov. 17, single family.

179 High St., Leydon Mary T. Est and Therea M. Whelpley to Michael W. Donahue Jr., $582,000, Nov. 15, single family.

89 Harvard St., Rory A. Dolan Lt and Rory A. Dolan to Piotr and Rachel Grodecki, $569,000, Nov. 16, single family.

71 Plymouth St., Molyons Realty Limited Liability Co. to Stephen J. Lavelle and Luz K. Mata, $750,000, Nov. 22, single family.

2 Columbia Road Unit 11, Diana Mansfield to Rgbs Properties Limited Liability Co., $139,000, Nov. 21.

30 Old Washington St. Unit 3, 631 Washington Street Limited Liability Co. to Roy Martel and Bethany Bongazone, $549,147, Nov. 13, condo.

Plymouth

18 Corvette Drive, Michael J. and Natalie D. Cocce to Stephen R. Ganley and Sadie J. Thompson, $535,000, Nov. 15, single family.

178 Long Pond Road, Deborah A. Shields to Rosilene M. Siqueira, $375,000, Nov. 15, single family.

9 Fairway Drive Unit 9, Josephine A. Hoff RET and Josephine A. Hoff to Robin B. Buchanan, $730,000, Nov. 16, condo.

47 Florida Ave., Terri K. Miles to Cameron Patton and Molly Kibble, $335,000, Nov. 17, single family.

4 Marc Drive Unit 4C11, Linda J. Belmont to Lauren S. Brown, $323,500, Nov. 15, condo.

Owls Nest Lot 11-611, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-627, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-628, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-630, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-631, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-633, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-634, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-636, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-638, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-639, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-641, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-642, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-683, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-684, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-687, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-688, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-690, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-691, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

4 S. Wind Drive, Eaton Nancy J. Est and Matthew F. Erskine to Wilson Family Trust and Gregory J. Wilson, $430,000, Nov. 21, single family.

17 Muster Fld, Gerald J. Pimental RET and Patricia A. Pimental to Roger Correira and Marie Pillsbury, $1,310,000, Nov. 16, single family.

51 Court St. Unit C., Cho-Phan Limited Liability Co. to Dung T. Ngo, $330,000, Nov. 15.

16 Southcliff Drive Unit 16, Vincent RET and Richard N. Vincent Jr. to Hammett Family Trust and David B. Hammett, $650,000, Nov. 13, condo.

48 Hyannis Road, Wendelyn S. Childers to Richard and Shannon Lind, $313,500, Nov. 17, single family.

16 Towering Trees Road, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Richard S. and Carol D. Jamison, $800,763, Nov. 17.

43 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Ronald W. and Diana L. Trozzo, $875,323, Nov. 15.

5 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Mark A. and Lynn A. Fiorentino, $759,900, Nov. 15.

Owls Nest Lot 11-615, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Owls Nest Lot 11-612, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Owls Nest Lot 11-617, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

223 Manomet Point Road, Buffinton Family Trust and Wendy J. Buffinton to Peter S. Olson T. and Peter S. Olson, $200,000, Nov. 21, single family.

16 Winslow Ave., Mt Realty Trust and William S. Hamilton 2nd to Kevin C. and Diane Lydon, $430,000, Nov. 16, single family.

56 Westcliff Drive Unit 56, Robin Buchanan to Bradley D. Diefendorf and Ann-Marie Forrest, $385,000, Nov. 15, condo.

23 Cochituate Road, Lauren Todd to Robert J. and Marion V. Kelly, $537,000, Nov. 21, single family.

66 Westcliff Drive Unit 66, Stanley F. and Mary-Ellen Wilczynski to 66 Westcliff Dr Realty Trust and Candace Kuebel, $350,000, Nov. 15, condo.

47 Poets Cor, Alan P. Haun and Leslie M. Logan to Janet Watson and Darle A. Strohl, $967,500, Nov. 17, single family.

30 Bentgrass Mist Unit 30BG, Bentgrass Development Limited Liability Co. to Stephanie Jensen, $1,058,994, Nov. 16, condo.

Owls Nest Lot 11-614, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Owls Nest Lot 11-619, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Owls Nest Lot 11-618, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

26 Bentgrass Mist Unit 26BG, Bentgrass Development Limited Liability Co. to Stephen E. Koenigsberg and Susan Pastore, $1,181,304, Nov. 17, condo.

Owls Nest Lot 11-616, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Owls Nest Lot 11-613, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Owls Nest Lot 11-620, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

32 Bentgrass Mist Unit 32BG, Bentgrass Development Limited Liability Co. to 32 Bent Grass Mist Realty Trust and William L. Gilbody, $1,070,434, Nov. 16, condo.

Arrowhead Road, Christina M. Souza to Gage W. Debonise, $33,933, Nov. 21.

6 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Jan L. Lyne, $589,900, Nov. 21.

21 Old Colony Drive, Mark A. and Cheryl L. Rieder to Tiffany J. Deame and Nicholas S. Sampson, $430,000, Nov. 22, single family.

40 Canoe Lndg, Flaherty Family Trust and John C. Flaherty to Red Bridge T. and Daniel Ouellette, $840,000, Nov. 21, single family.

41 Yale Ave., Carol F. Davis RET and David Brooks to Appleton Grove Limited Liability Co., $300,000, Nov. 22, single family.

15 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Jacqueline Obrien, $707,835, Nov. 20.

14 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Kevin J. Quigley to Conor Rood and Jeanne M. Hopkins, $820,000, Nov. 20, single family.

36 Sandra Way, Diane M. Hufnagle Family Trust and Diane M. Hufnagle to Lisa M. Troy and James Q. Quinn, $570,000, Nov. 21, single family.

39 Cape Cod Ave., David and Kelly Golden to Tamara Chase, $700,000, Nov. 20, single family.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-629, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-685, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-689, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-626, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

4 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Colleen M. Murphy, $586,900, Nov. 17.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-643, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

57 Lakewood Drive, Whaling 2023 T. and Kathryn A. Whaling to Jennifer R. and Paul C. Case, $515,000, Nov. 21, single family.

278 Court St. Unit 203, Woodford Sheryl A. Est and Michael Woodford to Michelle R. Tarr, $215,550, Nov. 15, condo.

85 Boatwrights Loop, Donald P. and Joanne M. Hart to Jeanine Laborne, $649,000, Nov. 15, single family.

23 Skylark Ave., Stephen and Caitlin Maccaferri to Joshua W. and Jennifer T. Nastar, $378,000, Nov. 20, single family.

26 Southcliff Drive Unit 26, Robert R. and Isabelle F. Murphy to John J. and Kelly J. Joyce, $535,000, Nov. 22, condo.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-635, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-632, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-692, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

50 Inkberry Lane, Craig T. Kaufman RET and Craig T. Kaufman to David and Michele Hogan, $776,000, Nov. 15, single family.

31 Debbie Court, Ruth A. Obrien RET and Ruth A. Obrien to Otoniel Almeida and Jessyara Dealmeida, $580,000, Nov. 21, single family.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 103, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to John P. Anderson and Ann M. Burke, $348,000, Nov. 15, condo.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-640, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

Kestrel Hts Lot 11-637, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Toll Ma Land Lp, $4,680,000, Nov. 15.

94 Cliffside Drive Unit 94, Hammett Family Trust and David B. Hammett to Donald W. Stephens and Catherine C. Leary, $700,000, Nov. 13, condo.

235 Standish Ave., Strassell Barbara L. Est and Laura A. Orcutt to Ryan Realty Group Limited Liability Co., $271,000, Nov. 17, single family.

265 Sandwich St., Beverly H. Bainbridge Realty Trust and Beverly H. Bainbridge to Pamela C. Anderson and Alix J. Amante, $435,000, Nov. 17, single family.

Plympton

48 Grove St., Arthur J. Belleville Jr. and Blue Castle to Blue Castle Ltd, $415,000, Nov. 22, single family.

203 Main St., Natalie V. Carruthers RET and Anthony T. Sears to Sibbald Family Trust and Douglas M. Sibbald, $500,000, Nov. 20, single family.

Randolph

36 Ox Bow Lane, Dukens Pierre-Louis to Rose D. Pierre, $505,000, Nov. 22, single family.

56 Howard St., Louis Rivera to Chanh & Phi Limited Liability Co., $330,000, Nov. 17, single family.

159 Bittersweet Lane Unit 112, Douglas D. Raymond to Miguel Vara, $282,500, Nov. 20, condo.

22 Barry St., Marilyn and Marlene Neitlich to Zailen Lopes, $575,000, Nov. 22, single family.

90 Allen St., Vu A. Chu to Wilfrand Paul and Louisemene Cleophat, $455,000, Nov. 16, single family.

101 Lafayette St., Steven Guayaquil and Brenna Jackson to Hyme Tavares, $525,000, Nov. 13, single family.

14-16 Julian Road, Lynda D. and Vinh Le to Juliette Charnel and Emmelyne Alexandre, $999,000, Nov. 13.

7 Tucker Terrace, Romano Irene Est and Stephen P. Romano to Custom Home Solutions Inc., $290,000, Nov. 13, single family.

14 Lewis Road, Thong M. Dam and Michelle Nguyen to Vinh Vantran and Annie Nguyen, $565,000, Nov. 14, single family.

5 Gerald Ave., Burgess Family Trust and Philip Burgess to Colin G. Reid, $460,000, Nov. 22, single family.

14 Vine Lane, Jdg Development Limited Liability Co. to An Truong and Thu Nguyen, $825,000, Nov. 21.

2 Pelissier Circle, 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co. to Theary Phat and David Tuyen, $915,000, Nov. 21.

30 Hall St., 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co. to Ann To, $620,000, Nov. 21, single family.

28 Marion St., Shirley C. Leyva and Patricia A. Clark to Ujunwa Nzepuome, $545,000, Nov. 21, single family.

Raynham

71 Cardinal Circle, Carol C. Dague to Alfred A. and Tanya M. Lincoln, $775,000, Nov. 21, single family.

96 Essex Circle Unit 22, Sageera Nasiff to Joann Mattos, $567,000, Nov. 17, condo.

405 Park Place Unit 405, Robbie Natale to Jason C. and Megan R. Larrivey, $312,000, Nov. 17, condo.

498 N. Main St., Janis Nickeron to Katherine and Steven Jefferson, $505,000, Nov. 24, single family.

27 Phyllis Road, Pauline D. Ward RET and Pauline D. Ward to Erin Lindback T. and Edward Lindback, $600,000, Nov. 16, single family.

87 Nicholas Road, Mr Kad Limited Liability Co. to Anna Lofstrom and Leo Mcgovern 3rd, $500,000, Nov. 15, single family.

Wildwood Path Lot 9, Wildwood Path Raynham Limited Liability Co. to Jia L. Chen and Quing D. Ren, $290,000, Nov. 14.

Rockland

173 Concord St., Barbara L. Hutchings and Mortgage Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Mortgage Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Co., $319,966, Nov. 16, single family.

361 Pond St., Smith Family Trust and Lisa M. Davide to Haylee Rogers, $480,000, Nov. 15, single family.

538 Market St., Denise M. Dunne to Mark A. Rodrigues and Valerie A. Tinker, $525,000, Nov. 13.

29 Blanchard St., Norman A. and Carol J. Staples to Janelle M. Leone and Joseph M. Vialpando, $535,000, Nov. 15, single family.

7 Oak Court Unit 7, Karen M. Forrest to Kevin J. Oconnell and Andrea D. Levins-Oconnell, $470,000, Nov. 21, condo.

322 Webster St., Jeffrey L. and Noreen E. Danti to Christopher and Jessica Jones, $475,000, Nov. 21, single family.

767 Union St., 767 Union Street Realty Trust and Jared Crowley to Alexandra R. Dennis and Eugene Ellis 3rd, $505,000, Nov. 22, single family.

31 Boxberry Lane Unit 31, Kevin and Cecilia Derosa to Liam M. and Margaret K. Mccann, $405,000, Nov. 22, condo.

330 Beech St., Bruno R. Xavier to Caique R. and Olivia P. Reginaldo, $632,000, Nov. 22, single family.

192 Vernon St., 192 Vernon Street T. and David Grace to David J. Pizziferri and Tess K. Blakcstead, $600,000, Nov. 22.

Stoughton

572 Park St., Cwabs Inc. and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr to John J. Abarta and Jaclyn Oriley, $392,000, Nov. 22.

39 Golden Road, David S. and Jeannette M. Hill Jr. to Hung Huynh, $570,000, Nov. 17.

51 Rosewood Drive Unit 51, George K. Hermann to Ian C. Rich, $428,000, Nov. 20, condo.

110 Morton St., 809 Central Street Limited Liability Co. to Ayorinde A. and Tolulope O. Owatemi, $500,000, Nov. 21, single family.

68 Spallus Road, Stephanie and Heather Tong to John and Julie Le, $595,000, Nov. 13, single family.

284-290 School St., Stoughton Jb Capital Limited Liability Co. to Tbsb Limited Liability Co., $3,200,000, Nov. 17.

803 Turnpike St., Jessica Pacheco to Martha S. and Myrtho Joseph, $580,000, Nov. 13, single family.

30 Lorraine Drive, Daniel and Amanda Joyce to 30 Realty Trust and Thomas P. Meehan, $650,000, Nov. 13, single family.

B. St., Cline Property Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Margaret K. Primak, $50,000, Nov. 15.

75 Campanelli Pkwy, Nchwu Limited Liability Co. to Lwcc 75 Campanelli Owner, $11,650,000, Nov. 14.

234 York St., Patricia A. Powers T. and Patricia A. Davis to Domingos Pereira, $450,000, Nov. 14, single family.

195 Rogers Drive, Kevin A. and Ashley E. Calamari to Taylor Laramee and Eric Mendes, $640,000, Nov. 20, single family.

Taunton

70 Lawton Ave. Unit A., Hawthorne Development Inc. to Michael Vieire, $475,000, Nov. 21, condo.

8 Shores St., Daniel Campbell to Elizabeth A. Oconnell, $320,000, Nov. 22, single family.

2 4th Ave., Megan A. and Kevin J. Piper to Najib Khatib and Naima Moataz, $475,000, Nov. 20.

Hillside Ave. Lot 124, Janet T. Bedard to Anthony and Sheila A. Abreau, $750,000, Nov. 17.

18 Park Place Unit 16, Robert W. Spooner to Brooke T. Rafford and Andres Victoria, $340,000, Nov. 17, condo.

Hillside Ave. Lot 123, Janet T. Bedard to Anthony and Sheila A. Abreau, $750,000, Nov. 17.

52 Railroad Ave., Sousa Lori Ann Est and Gary Silva to Shawn Mccafferty and David Palmer, $305,000, Nov. 13, single family.

Burt St. Lot 3, Cuong Nguyen to Mlb Binda Realty Ent Inc., $150,000, Nov. 17.

Hillside Ave. Lot 108, Janet T. Bedard to Anthony and Sheila A. Abreau, $750,000, Nov. 17.

18 Park Place Unit 17, Robert W. Spooner to Brooke T. Rafford and Andres Victoria, $340,000, Nov. 17, condo.

250 Burt St., Dawn Viveiros to Charles and Pamela Curran, $541,000, Nov. 13, single family.

132 Middleboro Ave., Zachary P. Amaral and Loandepot Com Limited Liability Co. to Loandepot Com Limited Liability Co., $399,238, Nov. 16, single family.

29 Porter St., Darlene Lebarnes to George L. Moniz, $129,425, Nov. 20, single family.

4 Stevens St., George A. and Karen E. Oconnor 3rd to Ld 2023 Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Nov. 21, single family.

9 Winthrop St., Macemily Limited Liability Co. to Seven Hls Behavioral Heal, $370,000, Nov. 16.

375 Bay St. Unit 1102, Hubbard May Jane Est and Patricia Derosa to Matthew Todesco, $208,000, Nov. 13, condo.

6 Round Table Lane, Antonio L. and Margaret Silva to Esther Kairu, $635,000, Nov. 13, single family.

1 Karena Drive Unit 20, Patrick R. Hart to Lakeysha Henderson, $238,500, Nov. 14, condo.

17 Church St., Legend Realty Trust and Anthony Miranda to Appleton Grove Limited Liability Co., $300,000, Nov. 15.

76 Kilmer Ave., Mlb Binda Realty Ent Inc. to Grace C. Xavier, $425,000, Nov. 16, single family.

165 Caroline Drive, Edward F. and Melissa A. Belair to Jennifer L. Webber, $393,000, Nov. 16, single family.

70 Lawton Ave. Unit B., Hawthorne Development Inc. to Alphonse U. Croce and Mai T. Tran, $470,000, Nov. 15, condo.

11 Railroad Ave. Unit A., Jt Builders Limited Liability Co. to Randy and Suze M. Jean, $460,000, Nov. 15, condo.

925 Crane Ave. S. Unit E4, Leonor M. Andre to Maria Manos-Milso, $406,000, Nov. 17, condo.

125 Highland St. Unit 307, Pamela Robertson to Owen P. Macdonald, $330,000, Nov. 20, condo.

56 Harrison Ave., Michael and Alexis Vieira to John Harrison 4th and Chelsey Witherell, $435,000, Nov. 20, single family.

81 Donna Terrace, Witschey Income Only Family Trust and Theresa E. Witschey to Frantz C. Lamy and Marionye K. Vieux, $520,000, Nov. 15, single family.

34 Marvel St., Marie Corrado-Santoro and Robert Santoro to Ashlee M. Smith, $435,000, Nov. 17, single family.

10 Kurts Place, Gisele Barbosa to Andy He, $629,900, Nov. 15, single family.

172 Duffy Drive, Margaret Sousa to Derek Lawrence, $499,900, Nov. 14, single family.

14 1st Ave. Unit B., Chimezie R. Ofoogbu to Myrlie Luc and Brandon Lochard, $412,000, Nov. 20, condo.

665 Cohannet St., Hometown Res & Dev Limited Liability Co. to Timothy D. Desilets, $250,000, Nov. 20, single family.

18 Park Place Unit 18, Robert W. Spooner to Brooke T. Rafford and Andres Victoria, $340,000, Nov. 17, condo.

65 Henrietta Way, Clarewood Homes Inc. to Arthur E. and Abigail M. Correira Jr., $654,900, Nov. 17.

20 Winthrop Ave., Gary A. and Kathleen M. Bennett to Luis and Luisa Silva, $450,000, Nov. 17, single family.

162 Van Buren St., Joseph P. and Cindy J. Goldrick to Ana Depina, $440,000, Nov. 21, single family.

Wareham

3 Open Hearth Drive, Michael J. Hall and Debra Moran to Dvaid S. and Jeannette M. Hill Jr., $470,000, Nov. 17, single family.

7 Shawnee Drive, Paul and Cheryl A. Musiol to Jared D. Lowe and Karen E. Taylor, $415,000, Nov. 15, single family.

25 Lakeview Drive, Calodesu Limited Liability Co. and Michael Mcnally to Edward and Marsha Pavao, $420,000, Nov. 15, single family.

44 Barker Road, Ronald Oliviera to Sharyn-Ashly Raposo, $470,000, Nov. 17, single family.

38 Gault Road, Michelle A. Tilden to Robert J. Tilden, $92,500, Nov. 13.

38 Wankinquoah Ave., David A. Hoffman and Wells Fargo Na to 38 Wankinquoah Avenue Realty Trust and Christopher Olson, $335,000, Nov. 14, single family.

West Bridgewater

1 Childers Drive, Calvin Lincoln and Bk Of Ny Mellon T. Com Na to Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb3, $340,000, Nov. 21.

147 E. Center St., Carolyn J. Shaffer and Elaine R. Daniels to 375 Crescent Street Limited Liability Co., $750,000, Nov. 17, single family.

351 N. Elm St., Sarah J. and Charles Primack to Kristina and Tyler Mcgeehan, $515,000, Nov. 17, single family.

25-27 West St., Robert F. Connors to Esquire Real Estate Limited Liability Co., $775,000, Nov. 17.

151 E. Center St., Carolyn J. Shaffer and Elaine R. Daniels to 375 Crescent Street Limited Liability Co., $750,000, Nov. 17.

45 Progressive Ave., Lois E. Barros to Ipe Construction Corp., $325,000, Nov. 21, single family.

260 S. Elm St., South Elm Street (nominal trust) and Lisa D. Kennedy to Laura Saccoccio and Mario Afonso, $532,900, Nov. 21, single family.

463 N. Elm St., Michael P. and Jayne M. Baker to Ryan J. Earley and Mark J. Ogle, $610,000, Nov. 21, single family.

Whitman

1005 Auburn St. Unit H1, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Judith Ultimo, $464,900, Nov. 20, condo.

53 Stetson St., David R. and Kerry A. Henderson to Sarah E. Annis and Benjamin A. Klemetson, $440,000, Nov. 13, single family.

