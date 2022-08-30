'Amazing' drone laser show lights up Weston-super-Mare's See Monster

Hundreds of drones created an "amazing" laser show along Weston-super-Mare's sea front over the bank holiday weekend.

It took place to mark the "awakening" of the See Monster - a giant art piece on a decommissioned North Sea platform.

The first display took place on Sunday evening involving 400 drones.

It was held ahead of the long-awaited opening of the See Monster which will become one of the UK's biggest art installations.

Ollie Howitt, from Sky Magic Drones, said they were "thrilled" with how the show went.

"We lit up the sky with 400 drones along the whole of West-super-Mare seafront," he said.

"There were crowds which were watching the show which was amazing to see," added Mr Howitt.

The free show - which is called 'The Awakening' - will be repeated at 21:00 BST on Tuesday and Thursday.

It can be witnessed from the newly-built viewing platform, situated inside the Tropicana, or along the seafront promenade.

People will also be able to see the former oil rig transformed into an art installation as plants, trees a shimmering scales are added to it.

The full opening of the See Monster had been due to take place over the bank holiday weekend but has been delayed due to weather.

