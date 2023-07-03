Amazing Electronics Deals Coming Up on Amazon Prime Day 2023

Daria Nipot / iStock.com

It’s that time of year again for one of the biggest online shopping events: Amazon Prime Day. This event takes place in just under two weeks on July 11 and July 12, and is available to all Prime members. So, if you’re already a Prime member, get ready to gear up for some major deals and discounts. If you’re not, now might be a good time to become one.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

Learn: How To Get Money Back on Your Everyday Purchases

This year, Amazon’s launching its first-ever invite-only program for Prime members looking to get the best deals. You’ll need to request an invitation if you want to get there before things sell out. Fortunately, all you have to do is click “Request Invite” below the item you’re interested in and you’ll be automatically notified when it goes on sale.

While the exact deals and discounts on Prime Day aren’t yet public knowledge, Amazon tends to mark down a lot of high-end electronics for its members. This includes items like televisions, computers, cameras and other branded goods. If you’re ready to start shopping, here are the top electronics deals you’re likely to find on Amazon Prime Day.

Televisions

Televisions and home entertainment systems often go on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Many of these products are currently discounted as well, meaning you can take advantage of these deals before Prime Day.

For example, the Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series 4k UHD is currently on sale for $99.99. This is a 75% discount on its original price of $399.99.

According to Amazon, “You don’t have to wait until July 11 to start saving big during Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day event. Starting now, Prime members have early access to deals on products from brands like Ruggable and quip, along with deep discounts on select Amazon devices like Fire TV and Ring.”

I Work at Costco: Here Are 12 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Computers and Accessories

Computers also tend to go on sale around or during this major eCommerce event. Gaming systems — like desktop computers and laptops — can be especially expensive, which is why it’s often helpful to look for deals rather than purchase them at full price.

For instance, the portable Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 Creator Laptop is going on sale for $629.99 instead of $912.00. This deal is available by invitation only, however. The Lenovo Legion Tower T5 Gaming Desktop is currently $1,159, whereas it’s usually 1,619.00. Keep in mind that some of these deals aren’t specifically Prime Day-related, but there’s a good chance you’ll find something similar — if not the same thing — for a great discount when the time comes.

Computer-related accessories also tend to have steep discounts around this time of year. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset, for example, is on sale for $99.99. This is 44% off its original price.

Amazon Devices

It makes sense that during the Prime Day event, many Amazon devices will go on sale. For instance, the 32 GB Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet is currently on sale for $116.99 — it’s typically $229.98. This is a Prime Exclusive Deal, one that’s unlikely to last.

Other popular Amazon devices that tend to be discounted include Amazon Echo devices and Fire TV.

Cell Phones

Certain cell phones might go on sale during the Prime Day Event. Samsung, for example, is known for its discounts around this time of year. In 2022, the Samsung Galaxy A53 was marked down from $450 to $349. A similar phone currently costs $699.99, which is still $100 off its original price.

Besides Samsung, other popular electronics brands to look out for include Apple, Motorola, and Google Pixel devices.

Cameras

If you enjoy photography, another popular electronic that’s likely to go on sale are cameras. Right now, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is currently 14% off and costs $599. Or, if you’re looking for a complete kit, there’s the Canon EOS R7 Content Creator Kit. This bundle normally costs $3,898.00 but is on sale for $3,298.00.

You could also explore even more savings if you’re a Prime cardmember. By shopping with your card, you could get 10% cash back on select deals — and 5% back on most other purchases through Amazon.com.

Audio and Speakers

Stereo systems are often discounted on Prime Day, too. This includes audio devices like headsets and earbuds, as well as speakers, subwoofers, sound bars, and more.

For example, the Wireless Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are currently on sale for $99.00, whereas they’re usually $129.00. Meanwhile, the JBL Pulse 5, a simple portable Bluetooth speaker, is on sale for $199.95 — that’s 20% off.

Smartwatches

Last but not least, smartwatches also go on sale during the Amazon Prime Event. These watches can monitor your sleeping patterns, heart rate and more. Many are even voice-controlled and can be paired with other smart devices, which may also be discounted. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, for instance, is currently 18% off and costs $229.

It’s likely that other smartwatch brands will also go on sale during the event. But remember to check Amazon.com when it’s closer to July 11, as you’ll get the most up-to-date deals and discounts then.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazing Electronics Deals Coming Up on Amazon Prime Day 2023