Amazing Electronics Deals Coming Up on Amazon Black Friday 2023

Who’s ready to shop Black Friday sales? Starting Friday, November 17, Amazon shoppers are getting even more days to shop Amazon Black Friday and receive big savings.

From cameras to TV must-haves, we rounded up the hottest electronics to add to your Amazon shopping cart. Don’t pass up any of these Amazon Black Friday 2023 electronic deals.

Echo Pop with Free Sengled Smart Color Bulb

Price: $39.99

The Echo Pop is mentioned on About Amazon as one of the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals. This bundle includes an Echo Pop and Sengled smart matter bulb to help automate lighting in your home.

Originally priced online at $59.98, Amazon shoppers receive 33% off and only pay $39.99 for the bundle.

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router

Price: $179.99

Get up to speed with an eero router. Originally priced online for $249.99, Amazon shoppers receive 28% and only pay $179.99 for this Black Friday deal.

How does it work? An eero router replaces your WiFi router and works with most major internet service providers, leveraging additional bandwidth to maximize your WiFi speed.

Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera

Price: $498

Gift the content creator in your life with a Sony ZV-1F vlog camera. Amazon shoppers receive $100 off the original online price of $598 when they purchase this Black Friday deal.

Aside from the camera, this bundle also includes a holster camera case and accessory bundle for DSLR, a memory card and a rechargeable battery pack.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Price: $29.99

Now 40% off its original listing price of $49.99 is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K includes an Alexa voice remote to find, launch and control content. Enjoy watching endless hours of movies and TV shows in smooth 4K streaming and control compatible devices like cameras and lights with your remote.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Price: $174.99

Check in on your home anytime. As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, Amazon shoppers receive 41% off their purchase of the Ring floodlight cam wired plus now priced at $174.99.

Each bundle includes one Ring floodlight cam wired plus and one Ring video doorbell. (The Ring Protect Plan subscription is sold separately.)

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV

Price: $698.00

Searching for a Black Friday TV deal? You’ve found it with the Sony 65-inch 4K ultra HD TV. Originally priced online at $899.99, this Amazon Black Friday deal is 22% at $698.00.

Keep this mind this pricing is for the TV only. Each screen is sized at 65 inches and the 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture with smooth, clear and rich colors. Enjoy streaming all of your favorite movies and TV shows or gaming for hours.

NOTABRICK Bluetooth Speakers

Price: $19.99

This Amazon Black Friday deal is a must for all the music lovers in your life. Originally priced online at $59.99, NOTABRICK Bluetooth speakers are now on sale for $19.99 — 67% off.

Each NOTABrick Bluetooth speaker is lightweight and ultra-portable for use indoors or outdoors. Enjoy all of your favorite songs with its amplifier module delivering an even, balanced sound and quickly pairs with mobile devices using Bluetooth.

